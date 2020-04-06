Showcase Honda
Customer Reviews of Showcase Honda
Beware of Advertised Price
by 06/04/2020on
Went to check out a car. Advertised on the web for $6500. Sales guy told me it was $6900. Then when it came down to talk price, the sales guy added an additional $3000 to the price. These guys are [non-permissible content removed] - very misleading advertising.
Unethical sales tactics - Terrible Experience
by 01/16/2018on
Spent 2 days negotiating a deal with Ollie online in late November 2017. Agreed on the specific car down to the stock number and price. Have all the dialog and specific car cost breakdown in emails. Upon giving my deposit, Ollie tried to change the car. Very unethical. I should have known when he tried to charge me to put air in the tires. Started with Raymond, then Ollie then handed off to Ruby. Terrible system, Very Shady & Unethical. Would not recommend. Typical car salesman crap and why people do not like dealing with car salesmen or buying a car. I could still get the car but at the last minute, it was $700 more. Very shady and crooked. Do yourself a favor and buy elsewhere. I actually did and purchased from Prescott Honda getting treated like a valued customer and saving money. Purchased a 2018 at Prescott Honda for the same price Showcase wanted for a 2017 model. While I do not know the people we dealt with personally, from a business perspective I found them to be shady and unethical and I cannot recommend. Ruby was the only bright spot. She was professional and polite but not the decision or deal maker. Without her, I would give them but one star.
The Big Lie
by 09/17/2017on
When I informed the Internet Sales Manager that I had and offer from a comeitor, he informed me that they would guarantee they would beat the price by $500. They refused to do so. The other dealer charged "$898" for "add on's", Showcase wanted to charge "3900 for the same "add on's. Then the said the other dealer would not be able to sell me the car at the price they quoted me in an email. No integrity at Showcase owned by Berkshire Hathaway.
Took my money then dropped the ball
by 06/08/2017on
Bought a used car from Showcase with a small problem i discovered on the test drive. They said if i bought the car they would take care of it on Monday. Did a little homework over the weekend and found its not an unusual problem and could be a simple fix and told them that. After a week i get a call saying they took a look and couldnt figure it out and i had to take it somewhere else to diagnose the problem then maybe they would fix it. Huh? They then said they didnt make enough money off the sale to warrant repairing it. Huh!!? I explained i was told they would take care of the problem yet they did not. In fact in the process of them looking at it they messed up the tach (i realized this later) when they put it back togather after checking for a bad buld. I wasnt asking for anything other than promised before the sale but when they got my money i think it was pretty much game over for me...my bad. To top it all off i ended up fixing the tach myself after having to take the dash apart and also fixed the original problem too....that was so simple just a disconnected wire on the back of the button exactly like the info i gave them said it could be. It litterally took me 30 seconds to diagnose and 10 minutes to solder a wire on....something they couldnt seem to do in the 2 weeks they actually had the car. Bottom line their service dept either sucks or they just flat out lied to me about trying to fix the problem. I think its both. I will never do business with them again and would recommend steering clear at the very least of the used car dept.
Honda Odyssey 2017
by 05/28/2017on
Ruby was very polite, efficient and knowledgeable. We were out in less than 2 hours. I would recommend anyone that wants to buy a car ask for Ruby at Showcase Honda.
Honda CR-V De Mi Sueno
by 04/30/2017on
La esperiensa q tuvimos mi esposo Yordanys y yo Lislenia con Ruby fue maravillosa la racomiendo para todas las personas , quiero dar las gracias por la pasiensa y por el carro tan bello q nos pudimos sacar , gracias
Incredible Service
by 04/28/2017on
Over all an amazing experience! Sergio was amazing. He listened to me and was never pushy. I walked out with the car of my dreams. Thank you showcase!
Dave "Juice" Susin
by 02/17/2017on
Go see Dave a.k.a. "Juice" Susin. He's the nicest guy in the sales industry I've ever met! I went in to lease an Accord, and he made the whole process smooth and enjoyable. You'll definitely be satisfied if you make an appointment and sit with him to go over what you need and want in a vehicle. He's not pushy, and really takes the time and listens to you. I would highly recommend "Juice" to ALL my family and friends!
In the end... A+
by 02/16/2017on
I went to Showcase Honda to do a test drive an HRV and fell in love with it. I traded in my FJ Cruiser for it. I am very please with the knowledge and professionalism of my sales consultant Brian Fitzwilliam. He was on my side the whole way. I had a hiccup in Finance but that was fixed right away. I can tell when people love where they work and that is very apparent at Showcase Honda. I am happy about the trade in. I love my new car. Financing was great. All the extras are great appreciated. In the end, I made the right choice. If you go because of this review, ask for Brian Fitzwilliam [non-permissible content removed] :-)
Great purchasing experience, terrible post-buying support
by 02/05/2017on
We had serviced our old Civic Hybrid with Showcase Honda on a few occasions and had always been happy and impressed with their service. In December they contacted us expressing interest in purchasing our car from us to re-sell and wanted us to bring the car in for an appraisal. While they appraised the car we went on some test drives of new vehicles and ended up deciding to lease a new vehicle. After brief negotiations we arrived at a deal that we were (and still are) satisfied with. They tell us it will be a short wait to see finance and then we'll be on our way. Literally 5 hours later we have canceled all of our day's plans, and we are finally taken back to finance. This process is also easy enough though finance was a little pushy with extended warranties, etc. Finally after a brief vehicle inspection, we are on our way. We're told the only things left that we will need to deal with is getting our new license plate which will be mailed to us in about a week and that we will be contacted about how to make our payments. At this point, despite the insanely long wait, I still intended to give Showcase Honda 5 stars. Two weeks later we still don't have our plates and no one has contacted us about how to make our payments (as in literally where to send to money). Not a huge deal but we need our new plate for our parking pass at home, parking pass at work, and to register with my employer (use my personal car as a company car). So we decide to call Jenny the Title Clerk as we were told to do for license plate questions by our sales-person, Brian. Jenn is not there. We try again the next day, and are told that she just left. We get her schedule and are told she is there Monday-Friday from 8-5. Okay so we call back the next day at 3:30, now they tell us sometimes she leaves at 3. Awesome. Meanwhile we have been leaving her a voicemail each time we call and never received a reply. Finally Jenny decides it's the right time to call us back and does so on a Friday at 6:30 am. First of all, what the [non-permissible content removed]? I was told repeatedly that she doesn't work until 8. Second of all, how is there no one else in the whole of Showcase Honda that can help us with this issue. On the phone Jenny is clearly annoyed at our repeated calls and is very passive aggressive and rude (hence the call at 6:30 am). She tells us that she cannot help us because some paperwork is still being processed and we'll receive our plate when they're done. Okay cool. Another week passes still no plate. We call Jenny back, and after several days of failed attempts to reach her (despite always calling between 8-3 when she supposedly works) she calls us back. Her passive aggressiveness and rudeness have now reached a level that I would call wildly unprofessional. She tells us that it's not her fault, that finance needs to finish processing our loan. Again what the [non-permissible content removed]? We've had the car for about 3 weeks at this point, how is the loan not yet processed? We ask to speak to the finance department. They tell us there were some delays in processing our loan, but our plate should be on it's way soon. We're still pretty irritated about the whole process at this point, but whatever we believe them so decide to wait a few more days. The plate still doesn't arrive. We call finance back and now we speak to a different person, who tells us paperwork is still processing but she'll put in to have our plate overnighted so it should arrive by the end of the week. We've wised up a bit at this point and just plain don't believe them. Low and behold, the end of the week comes and we still don't have our plate. We call finance back. We actually end up talking to the director of finance. He has no idea who the last person was we spoke to or what she could have meant by "overnighting it". He says all paperwork has finished processing and our new license is on its way but will take a while to clear processing by the DMV and then the State. He also informs us that we COULD have filled out a form at the time of purchase to simple keep our old license plate. Obviously, that's just incredibly frustrating at this point. He offers to have customer relations contact us to discuss some kind of compensation for the inconvenience. We are now a full month out from purchasing the car and still do not have our plate (though apparently we could have) or know how to make our payments. In general summary, I would (obviously) NOT recommend purchasing a car here. Though I will say we are still very happy with the car and were fairly happy with our experience purchasing the car, minus the long wait and neglecting the option to keep our old plate. Our sales person, Brian, in particular was very good. We would rate our experience with him as 5 stars. I can't imagine what kind of compensation customer relations will offer at this point, but I will update if it changes my overall rating.
Harassing sales team
by 12/16/2016on
Showcase Honda won't stop harassing me!!!! I've asked very nicely to be removed for the calling list 17 times. I've told them I have already purchased a vehicle they didn't get my business but the continue to call. Please get your stuff together!!
Very Pleased
by 10/31/2016on
We were very please with our treatment from Aaron McDonald our salesman. Overall it was a positive experience. Thank you
Awesome Service!
by 10/25/2016on
Ive been to this dealership several times to buy new cars. Im a repeat customer with Showcase and continue to be loyal to this dealership because of excellent service. This time, Aaron McDonald was a pleasure to meet and he did everything he said he would do. He even helped me get a more suitable car for my new baby girl and I. Thank you Aaron for everything and Showcase is lucky to have you. Kahlil G.
Great Experience!! Ask for Aaron McDonald!
by 10/20/2016on
Went online to request a quote for a trade in and filled out a contact form late at night. The following day Aaron McDonald reached out to me and he set an appointment that evening to evaluate my truck and also to test drive a 2017 Civic Hatchback. We just want to say Aaron is awesome! He was very informative and helpful. If we had any questions Aaron responded very quickly via text or phone calls. He explained how the process from accepting my trade and getting me into a new car would be. What we really appreciated from the whole experience is how genuinely they wanted us to be in the best position with our new vehicle. On a side note I noticed there were some scratches on the hood of our new car the next day and Aaron schedule me in with a service advisor to get my hood back to new! Huge thanks at everyone at Showcase Honda! We are really happy with our experience!
Buying from Showcase
by 10/08/2016on
I bought a vehicle from Jimmy R at Showcase. He was a pleasure to work with. Jimmy and Showcase team were able to get me a good deal for the vehicle I wanted.
String you along then hide
by 08/19/2016on
We found the suv we wanted had the check from bank and a trade in and called to see it. We spoke with a manager there who ASSURED us it was there for a test drive at 10:00 am the next day. We got there and were sent to a different person who couldn't find it- he found it later at a different dealership out of town. He said they were on their way...... Over an HR. Later NOTHING. We were then told that the other dealership lied to them and that they would bring it anywhere we wanted once they got up there and got it, we said " please put a hold on it and yes tomorrow morning " they said " oh yes, no problem and we are SO sorry, we will get it everything together at 9:00" At 8:30 I called to check in on things and BIG SHOCK!!! IT WAS SOLD that whole time!!! Oh and the manager who was working with us Blake was " to busy "to tell us, himself........ HORRIBLE , deceiving and morally messed up place!
Great Sales Experience
by 07/29/2016on
I purchased a 2017 Honda Ridgeline through this dealership and had an excellent experience. The sales representative communicated with me via email, text, and phone and answered all my questions. We reached an agreement and just had the paperwork to sign when I arrived at the dealership. The paperwork reflected what we had discussed and agreed to.
Excellent Sales Experience using Edmunds.com service
by 07/23/2016on
We used the Edmund's car buying service to purchase a 2017 Honda Ridgeline and had an excellent experience. We worked with Aaron McDonald, Senior Fleet & Internet Manager. We discussed most of the details prior to my arrival at the dealership. Aaron was easy to reach via phone, email , and text. He answered all my questions to my satisfaction. The price we discussed was the price I paid. Having read the other reviews, I was very concerned. However, I found Aaron great to work with, and was very happy with the experience. We just brought it home, but so far we are very impressed with the Honda Ridgeline.
Lying, dishonest, disgusting, unethical.......
by 06/28/2016on
I agreed on a price over the phone on a specific car. The salesman assured me the car was there. I told him I was en route and asked him to get the car ready. He said he would "pull it around and have it ready for me". I arrived and after being lied to for over an hour he admitted the car was not even there. His "managers" intervened and continued the lies. I walked out, went to Autonation, got a better price, an honest deal and no BS. STAY AWAY from this dealership!!! They are liars!! Don't waste your time. Believe NOTHING THEY SAY!
BLACKLISTED - Showcase Honda
by 04/18/2016on
I urge anyone who is thinking about buying a vehicle at this Showcase Honda to look elsewhere. The dealers here will lie to you and try to mark the price up higher than anything you should ever be expected to pay. Do Not Fall For their scam. Please do your research and look through your options, do not rush. And take nothing less than these websites recommend. Thank you.
Spread the Word of the Worst
by 04/16/2016on
I am copying my review of this dealership everywhere because apparently if I write a letter to them or call them directly they're still no help! I am giving 1 star and only that. I'm not writing this review just because I'm upset. I'm writing because people deserve to know what they're getting themselves into. Showcase Honda was always the closest Honda dealership to me so it always made sense to go there. I've bought and financed 4 cars through Honda Finance and 3 of them I bought from Showcase, except my 4th, which I bought at Bell Honda (whom I highly recommend). I didn't realize each of the 3 times how much debt I dug myself into just so they could get my money and show me shiny new pretty cars. I am young, but I'm smart. I'm your average son or daughter when it comes to buying things. I can admit to that. I bought from Bell Honda because they worked with me after my 3rd Accord was totaled when a Semi Truck rear ended me. Showcase turned me down because I couldn't afford the payments they required. Anywho, almost 2 years later I bring my accord in for an oil change. My fiancé and I were walking to lot because we needed a second car. Showcase Sales guy kept pushing us towards a lease and we said 10 times NO LEASES!! Finally after 3 hours we are like okay we trust you guys that the lease makes sense. That's where our nightmare began. They kept us there for 7 hours total telling us we were approved and just waiting for finance and oh they can only give me $7,000 for my trade (if I wanted a new car as well), because of this and that was wrong with my car. They had the nerve to give me a service plan racking up hundreds if not thousands of dollars in repair. I'm like geez I had no idea, this car is only 2 years old. Anyway, they never got us approved. Later we find out they sent my finance's social out to like 8-10 different banks for approval and all of them got denied meanwhile they're keeping us here these whole 7 hours with our 2 year old promising us we are approved. We must've been so mad at the time we wasted. So anyways, we go buy our second car from Bell Honda! They were straight forward, nice, and didn't send our credit to a bunch of banks, only American Honda Financial and we were approved! So happy. Now I'm over here still worried about all the "service" my Accord needs. I go to Bell Honda and have an inspection done without telling them my experience at showcase. The guy says "Mam I'm sorry, we can find any of these services being needed, your car is in great shape!" He had his techs check TWICE! I finally told him about Showcase and he was like wow that makes sense now. He said I'm sorry, but no, your car is in awesome shape. Those [non-permissible content removed] at Showcase Honda LIED to me and had me worrying JUST to lie and tell me my car was only worth a certain amount and get me to pay more monthly. I called the Mgr today to tell him my experience and he didn't agree that any of this was unacceptable. He didn't care. So there you go! If you choose this dealership then I hope it's a friend or family member helping you out because they will rip you to pieces with horrible service, sales, etc. good luck!
