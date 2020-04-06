1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We had serviced our old Civic Hybrid with Showcase Honda on a few occasions and had always been happy and impressed with their service. In December they contacted us expressing interest in purchasing our car from us to re-sell and wanted us to bring the car in for an appraisal. While they appraised the car we went on some test drives of new vehicles and ended up deciding to lease a new vehicle. After brief negotiations we arrived at a deal that we were (and still are) satisfied with. They tell us it will be a short wait to see finance and then we'll be on our way. Literally 5 hours later we have canceled all of our day's plans, and we are finally taken back to finance. This process is also easy enough though finance was a little pushy with extended warranties, etc. Finally after a brief vehicle inspection, we are on our way. We're told the only things left that we will need to deal with is getting our new license plate which will be mailed to us in about a week and that we will be contacted about how to make our payments. At this point, despite the insanely long wait, I still intended to give Showcase Honda 5 stars. Two weeks later we still don't have our plates and no one has contacted us about how to make our payments (as in literally where to send to money). Not a huge deal but we need our new plate for our parking pass at home, parking pass at work, and to register with my employer (use my personal car as a company car). So we decide to call Jenny the Title Clerk as we were told to do for license plate questions by our sales-person, Brian. Jenn is not there. We try again the next day, and are told that she just left. We get her schedule and are told she is there Monday-Friday from 8-5. Okay so we call back the next day at 3:30, now they tell us sometimes she leaves at 3. Awesome. Meanwhile we have been leaving her a voicemail each time we call and never received a reply. Finally Jenny decides it's the right time to call us back and does so on a Friday at 6:30 am. First of all, what the [non-permissible content removed]? I was told repeatedly that she doesn't work until 8. Second of all, how is there no one else in the whole of Showcase Honda that can help us with this issue. On the phone Jenny is clearly annoyed at our repeated calls and is very passive aggressive and rude (hence the call at 6:30 am). She tells us that she cannot help us because some paperwork is still being processed and we'll receive our plate when they're done. Okay cool. Another week passes still no plate. We call Jenny back, and after several days of failed attempts to reach her (despite always calling between 8-3 when she supposedly works) she calls us back. Her passive aggressiveness and rudeness have now reached a level that I would call wildly unprofessional. She tells us that it's not her fault, that finance needs to finish processing our loan. Again what the [non-permissible content removed]? We've had the car for about 3 weeks at this point, how is the loan not yet processed? We ask to speak to the finance department. They tell us there were some delays in processing our loan, but our plate should be on it's way soon. We're still pretty irritated about the whole process at this point, but whatever we believe them so decide to wait a few more days. The plate still doesn't arrive. We call finance back and now we speak to a different person, who tells us paperwork is still processing but she'll put in to have our plate overnighted so it should arrive by the end of the week. We've wised up a bit at this point and just plain don't believe them. Low and behold, the end of the week comes and we still don't have our plate. We call finance back. We actually end up talking to the director of finance. He has no idea who the last person was we spoke to or what she could have meant by "overnighting it". He says all paperwork has finished processing and our new license is on its way but will take a while to clear processing by the DMV and then the State. He also informs us that we COULD have filled out a form at the time of purchase to simple keep our old license plate. Obviously, that's just incredibly frustrating at this point. He offers to have customer relations contact us to discuss some kind of compensation for the inconvenience. We are now a full month out from purchasing the car and still do not have our plate (though apparently we could have) or know how to make our payments. In general summary, I would (obviously) NOT recommend purchasing a car here. Though I will say we are still very happy with the car and were fairly happy with our experience purchasing the car, minus the long wait and neglecting the option to keep our old plate. Our sales person, Brian, in particular was very good. We would rate our experience with him as 5 stars. I can't imagine what kind of compensation customer relations will offer at this point, but I will update if it changes my overall rating. Read more