I want to think Paul Anwary & Omar Montiel for giving me A good Deal & selling me the car I been looking for ovr 2 months,when I picked up my used 2019 Chrysler 300,it looked brand new & the dealer did A good job detailing my car! I would recommend working with this team if your looking for A good Deal & friendly service!
I want to think Paul Anwary & Omar Montiel for giving me A good Deal & selling me the car I been looking for ovr 2 months,when I picked up my used 2019 Chrysler 300,it looked brand new & the dealer did A good job detailing my car! I would recommend working with this team if your looking for A good Deal & friendly service!
WORST CUSTOMER SERVICE ON EARTH!! This is supposed to be a family owned business, well if this is how you treat your family I might as well be your enemy. On Jan 28, 2020, I purchased a 2016 Cadillac CTS. On the way back to the dealership after the test drive, I heard the brakes squeaking. The sales associate Kenny was quick to give an excuse saying it’s because it was cold, but he assured me that if I wanted the car that he would make sure the car gets looked at by the service department and if it continues that they would take care of it (lesson to self, get everything in writing). So, I purchase the vehicle and, on the way, home the brakes continue to squeak so I call Kenny and explain to him the breaks are still making noise. He said I can bring it in, and they will look at it (so far so good). I bring it in, and he tells me that the mechanic said it was break dust and that the pads has been cleaned and I should be good to go. I said ok and I would be there to pick the car up, but I would also like a print out of the report stating what was inspected and what they done to correct the issue (I am still waiting on that print out a week later). I pick the car up and I was not half way home when I heard the brake squeaking again. I called Kenny right away, but now he is saying I need to talk to Carlos because the mechanic said it was good to go. So now I’m calling and trying to coordinate with the Used Vehicle Manager Carlos Valenzuela. He tells me the same thing that Kenny said about the mechanic said the breaks are good, but I can bring it in again to have them check it. Now this is the second day. I bring the vehicle back to the dealership that night so it can be looked at first thing in the morning. After waiting all day and not hearing from Carlos Valenzuela and after calling at least 6 times and leaving 3 voice messages I finally in touch with Carlos Valenzuela. He tells me the mechanic said the breaks are good except for the squeaking…SO WHAT THE HECK IS THE SQUEAKING NOISE?? He goes on to say well if my mechanic says nothing is wrong then he has to believe his mechanic. Ok but your mechanic said he heard the squeaking and breaks do not squeak for no reason. Carlos also goes on to tell me he is no mechanic, I’m no mechanic either but common sense tells me that brakes are not supposed to make noise unless there is a problem. Carlos suggest I get a second opinion about the brakes, but I would be responsible for it. Why should I have to pay for an issue that I was told would be taken care of?? Carlos Valenzuela NEVER called me about any updates when they had my vehicle. I would have to call him multiple times before I finally got in touch with him. His attitude was very dismissive and down right RUDE. The sales associate Kenny was no better. After the first time I took the car back I tried calling him and the only thing I would get is I need to talk to Carlos Valenzuela. Sales associates also tell you if you need something even after the deal to give them a call. I guess what they mean is if you have someone else who wants to buy a car because after the sale is done, they are done with you. The customer service was the worse I have ever seen. If you are looking for a car and a great customer service, please do not come here. They will try to sell you a dream, but when they dream start to turn into a nightmare then you are on your own. So now I have to try to have someone else take a look at my squeaking breaks because according to Carlos Valenzuela and his mechanic there is nothing wrong with them. If you believe that I have some ocean front property in Oklahoma I want to sell you. Protect yourself and believe nothing or better yet stay far away from Courtesy Chevrolet.
I scheduled my oil change n tire rotation for 12/13 @ 230. I arrived early nice traffic who knew. I left the dealership at 425pm. my truck sat in the service bay for one hour after service had been preformed.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for your valuable time & knowledge with this purchase of our 2019 Corvette from Courtesy Chevrolet.
I called late in the day on Saturday and spoke with Joe, Pat and I came down and you greeted us, and went over all details of the vehicle, the entire transaction was carried out efficiently and with the highest level of honesty.
I will be sure to refer you to our friends and colleagues, because of the “Emphatically Great Service” you and your team delivered to us.
Thank you Joe!
Pat and Jaci Paddock
Nate helped us when we purchased our new Chevy Truck! He went above and beyond as he listened to our needs as well as our wants. As we worked through the deal we were still not quite where I wanted to be financially and Nate offered another suggestion that actually helped us close the deal! We have been the proud owners of several Chevy vehicles and drive them for many years so we do not take a new purchase lightly. Although it has been some time since we purchased our new Chevy Truck, Nate continues to reach out to see if he can help us in any way. It's great to know he is still at Courtesy Chevrolet if we need him. I would highly recommend him!
Got the car we wanted, even though it wasn't on the lot!
by Jeff on 05/11/2019
Kenny Williams worked hard to get us exactly the features we wanted on our Chevy Bolt. The one we'd seen online had sold, but he found one at their sister dealership in San Diego and had it shipped out. That did cost us an extra $800, but it was the car we wanted. There are the dealer extras that you have to pay for, but we worked out a reasonable deal overall, though a little higher than we'd originally expected. Kenny worked it so we'd be able to get the deal done before some of the Federal tax credit expired, which helped a lot.
When the car arrived, there were a few things missing that we didn't notice right away. Kenny and Debbie made it good as quickly and easily as they could. UPS unfortunately delivered the floor mats to the wrong house (1 mile away, in a different zip code). UPS couldn't find them, but the guy at the wrong house finally brought them to our house about 2 weeks after he got them.
Monica in titles help us a lot too, getting the Alternative Fuel tag as quickly as possible and to get it registered under the 5 year plan.
Overall a good experience with a few hiccups. Nothing but good things to say about Kenny, Debbie, and Monica!
I went in looking to do a trade in of my damaged 2009 Impala that still had $5,000 to payoff. My credit is not the greatest so I have always went to the used car lots that don't check your credit and accept only $500 down and then two weeks later you start having car problems. I was so nervous going into this dealership! Antonio was my salesman and he was amazing. I told him immediately what I was willing to put down, what year and model car I wanted, that I had a trade in with a lien and bad credit. Antonio did not shy away. He took me right inside and we filled out paperwork. He was able to then to show me the cars that I would qualify for. He never went under a 2016 even though the older cars were cheaper and I said I didn't want anything older than a 2015. He also never tried to steer me towards another model. He made sure that I didn't fall in love with something that he knew I would never get approved for. We finally decided on a 2016 Chevy Equinox. The negotiating was very simple the were able to work with my down payment and my credit! I drove off in a new SUV that I didn't think I would ever get approved for. When we went back to sign the paper work Martha in the finance dept was amazing. She worked magic on my deal after the bank that did approve me wanted an extra $1000 down that I did not have! She refused to let my deal fall through! She even got me a 6yr warranty. This was the best birthday present I have ever got for myself and it was all thanks to this dealership!!!
I have bought 3 new cars in the last 5 years and all 3 (Silverado, Equinox and Camaro), and all future ones, are Courtesy purchases. People like Chris Caban are why Courtesy remains the best in Phoenix. You get a personal touch from a family owned organization that actually cares about the customers. Chris was exceptional in his patience and willingness to make sure I knew my new car before buying it. He made sure that I saw several options in the range I was looking for and that I was comfortable with what I selected without the "sales mentality' where they push you into something you are not ready for. I have never been even remotely treated that way at Courtesy and that is a big reason for my continued return. Exceptional Customer Service!
Buying a car can be very stressful and nobody likes to be at a dealership all day! We started looking online and then got contacted by Ivan Torres. Ivan invited us in to come in promising no hassle. He was ready when we arrived and took great care of us. He had the car ready for us by the time we got there, and gave us a great deal on it as well!! Fast and very friendly. We got a trade in quote in only a few minutes to give us a quote ( day before we spent close to 2 hrs at another place for them to appraise our car) . Smoothest car purchase I've had.
Had a wonderful experience again and thats why I returned to Courtesy Chevrolet when I was looking to get into a new vehicle. Love my Chevy Trax and the service I received. Juan Larios was an excellent salesman and took care of all my needs and addressed any questions I had. I definitely will be returning when I am in the market for another vehicle. Keep up the good work
From the moment we exited our vehicle, Jimmy Mendez was great! He helped us find the right car for us and we have specific criteria we were looking for on our vehicle. He did amazing! Jimmy was great at answering all of our questions and made us feel very comfortable. This is our second vehicle weve purchased from Courtesy Chevrolet and couldnt be happier! We definitely recommend them!
-Angela S
Fantastic experience at Phoenix Az Courtesy Chevrolet
by Newtruck50 on 05/08/2018
We felt that we were working with professional, knowledgeable, caring staff every step of the way at Phoenix Az Courtesy Chevrolet; Mario in sales, Steve in finance, Juan with technical assistance. They were our allies in finding the perfect vehicle for our lifestyle.
I've been coming to Courtesy Chevrolet for service on the company vehicle around 3 years now. Erik Montano is very knowledgeable, listened to the issues I had encountered, and came up with great options within budget. He and his team created a smooth and enjoyable service experience. I highly recommend Erik and Courtesy Chevrolet.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I purchased my 2016 truck from Courtesy Chevrolet and recently I've been hearing some weird sounds when turning the steering wheel to the right and left. The first time, my service advisor (Karen B.) indicated to me the problem and that was fixed and well taken care of. The next couple of weeks the sound came back again. Only, this time it was while turning the steering wheel to the left anytime I was bringing the truck out of a parking space in reverse. The service technician that Karen B. had asked to speak to me about the problem, informed me that what I was hearing was normal and that there was nothing that can be done. I was grateful for the advice, however, a couple of days later the sound got worse (it was the sound a balloon makes when you rub your hand on it). I didn't want to bring the truck into Courtesy again because I felt that I would be wasting their time and I didn't want to be a problem. So instead, last week, I decided to take my vehicle to Firestone. The Firestone technicians diagnosed the issue indicating the suspension system and the struts needed to be serviced. The technician even stated something was going on with the leaf bearings/bushings etc. After Firestone diagnosed the concern, one of the service technicians referred me to a service technician at a different Chevrolet retailer. The service technician at the other Chevrolet retailer I was referred to was able to determine the problem and determined the problem was exactly how the Firestone technician explained it. The technician at the other Chevrolet retailer made an appointment for me to bring in my truck for repair. I still am providing the four star review for the service advisor especially considering Courtesy had more than five technicians test drive the truck and justified that there was nothing that could be done. So the four star rating was due to the friendly staff and friendly service. Unfortunately, I will only be taking my vehicle to the other Chevrolet retailer that I was referred to for now on.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I had a world class new car buying experience. I would like to thank GM Scott Gruwell, Director Steve Rimer and Salesmen Alex Padron for the VERY BEST new car buying experience. The folks at Courtesy Chevrolet are in their own league compared to all of the auto dealerships that I've worked with. Why? Because of their passionate commitment to ensuring that all of their customers are taken care of. Bottom line: Courtesy Chevrolet does right by the customer. There is a reason why it is the #1 Chevy dealership in the entire Southwest. Go see Salemen Alex Padron. Alex cared about one thing and that is me--the customer. He did most of the listening and let me do most of the talking. That is what a customer wants.
Courtesy has been family owned and operated since 1955. We are the oldest and most trusted Chevrolet dealership in AZ! Our sign located in the front of the dealership is actually a historical landmark! We are constantly updating our pricing daily with the help of KBB to make sure our new and pre-owned inventory is offered at the best price to the customer. We have an amazing service and parts department for anything you may need after the sale, or perhaps for another vehicle you have in the driveway! Our fleet department is top notch and is ready to help supply your business with the right vehicles to get the job done.
1 Comments