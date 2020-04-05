sales Rating

So here is the deal with Camelback Ford. I found a 2016 Ford Fiesta ST listed on their website for $20,479. Now this is a good deal. The car lists for 22,400. Camelback Ford was advertising a savings of $1,421 plus a Ford rebate of $500. I send in one of those Trade Value requests via their website. It comes in at $17,475. So I'm thinking if they can get within a $1,000 of this I'm interested. One of their sales reps calls and I email him all of my info on the trade. Model, VIN, mileage, etc. I am trading in a VW and expect a little better trade as they have a VW dealership in the network. They can look up my records. They come back with a trade-in quote of $16,000. I think this is a very good quote. Not quite $17,000, but a good quote. I grab all of my information, including my CapitalOne pre-approved finance letter and make the 50 minute drive down to Camelback Ford. Winds up I have to deal with the sales people at the Lincoln dealership next door. OK. The manager looks over my trade-in while I test drive the Fiesta ST. The salesman's name is Josh. He is a young guy trying to make a living. Straight shooter. I like him. The problem is that Josh is new so he has an overseer there to show him the ropes. We will call him Alex. This is where it goes downhill. First I am shown an order sheet with the MSRP, not the advertised price. I point this out. They come back with the advertised price, but now I have to deal with $1,100 in options added! When I complained Alex stated that the advertised discount was available ONLY if you bought the options. He stated that it was on the website. We took a look at the website. It is not. We promptly moved on. The options. This deserves it's own little space in car sales Purgatory. One of them was $199 for nitrogen filled tires. During the test drive I noticed 4 black valve caps sitting in the center console. Hmmmm. There are green valve caps on the car (this is supposed to denote nitrogen filled tires). I'm thinking that those green plastic valve caps are not worth almost $50 a piece. The next option is the $297 ZAKTEK Ultimate coat product. I ask them to remove it. They ask if I will give them cost for it since it is already on the car. I asked what the cost was. He stated about $150. Now that seems odd. This is the same ZAKTEK product that they had advertised in the past for $29.95. With coupon of course! There are pinstripes added for $199. PINSTRIPES! What's next? A landau top with a medallion billed as the Presidential Edition? I finally agree to pay $297 for the window tint. I live in Arizona. Tint is good. Alex then asks if they can try to better my rate through Ford. I doubt they can, but go ahead. I had only one caveat. I stated that he could not pull a hard check on my credit with out meeting the final price. I stated this TWICE. He agreed. Pulled my credit. Could not match the rate, so he went back to charging the MSRP price on the car. I left. No Car. An extra hard pull on my credit. Upset.