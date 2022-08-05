1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

PEOPLE DO NOT GO HERE. IT IS A WASTE OF YOUR TIME AND MONEY!!!! You are trying to sell a Boss 302 without a track key, with our parts still on it, and no original Boss 302 parts on the key for 41,000. It is worth 25,000. No Ford dealership sells track keys anymore. They discontinued it. You don't want to give our money back, our car back, and constantly lie to us. You guys are horrible!!! 8/13 at 8:00 am - still no phone call, no I'm sorry for the inconvenience. Nothing. Zip. This is HORRIBLE customer service. 8/12 at 1:00 pm Just updated: we had set it up for our mechanic to take off the parts. Well our friend from the dealership said that the higher up manager said that they are going to make us pay to take off the parts to get more money out of us for his own benefit. After we had set up an appt for our mechanic to do the work. Then they turned around and said our mechanic isn't Ford certified... If he wasn't Ford certified, he wouldn't own his shop for 20+ years....he is certified and is a damn good mechanic. They're still trying to sell the car with Shane Starr parts on it... Peoria Ford you guys are a rip off. No wonder everyone hates dealing with you guys. You don't want to give me $3,000 back...fine. You will lose a lot of customers. You want to not take our parts off and try to tell us it is $1,500 to take the parts off when it is only $300 to do the work...and we say keep the parts write us a check for them, you say no the car will sell itself... You're right, it will sell itself with our parts on it. Then you tell me that the car looks fine without the parts we added...uh okay. You never contacted me ONCE, I have contacted you guys. Left my number, and you are still working a deal with us as you try to sell the car while we still have a contract. No one bothered to call me back. I stopped by almost everyday and was told finance was too busy or our folder was with the finance manager. So many excuses. Everyone told us to not go with you guys', and we should have listened. You under marked a car and tried to raise it without us noticing...you all do horrible business. All [non-permissible content removed]s. We just had to beg to get our black car back that isn't yours. To add insult to injury, he said this all started because they could not reach Shane's phone. He said we missed an appointment that Shane had set up, which was the same day that Shane was on a gurney on his way to the hospital. The guy looked Shane straight in the face and said, "Oh well, we couldn't reach you." I still have texts from me texting the dealer that Shane was sick and I will come in on a different day. I came in and no one would talk to me. As a co-signer, you have to talk to me. You guy's knew I was in a vulnerable stage and that my husband was in the hospital. Thank you for the added stress, mileage, and wasted gas. Pat Hickey doesn't care about you or how you are treated. He saw me break down in tears and ignored me after I asked for help on what was going on. No one cares about you here. Read more