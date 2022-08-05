Peoria Ford
Customer Reviews of Peoria Ford
Disappointed doesn't even begin to cover it.
by 05/08/2022on
Disappointed doesn't even begin to cover it. After spending hours with Matt and the Assistant Manager (who acted as if we were great friends, thanked my husband for his current service in the US Army, and congratulated me on my pregnancy), they failed to advise me of any body damage to the 2019 Ford Expedition I purchased. The front bumper has multiple paint chips, and the front headlight is cracked along the edges. The wireless charger inside the vehicle does not stay connected, losing and regaining connection every few seconds. None of these flaws were ever disclosed to us. In fact, we were told about this great service called ZAKTEK that would keep our paint perfectly clean and not chipped. Speaking off, Matt and the AM advised us that we could visit any Ford and have the ZAKTEK reapplied for the one-time initial cost. We have since been advised that this isn't true. We were also originally told we would be given $8,000 for my trade-in vehicle, but at the last minute, they switched the total given to $7,000. We were also told Matt would fill the tank with gas and, on a lighter note, the AM would buy our lunch. None of this happened. We were made all of these grand promises until my signature was on the dotted line - immediately afterwards, we were nothing. We also requested to see new 2022 Ford Explorers - and we were told we could so we could explore leasing options, but we were never permitted to see those vehicles. We were shown old, crappy Explorers that weren't in any way aligned with what we described as wanting, as if we were being forced to purchase the Expedition. They then advised they didn't have a single 2022 vehicle on the lot, which seems pretty odd since their website reflects they DO have those vehicles. Unless, you know, there's false advertising on their website, which wouldn't surprise me given the reviews I'm reading here. I reached out to Peoria Ford this morning for assistance in these matters and - shocking - no response. I paid over $60,000 for a vehicle that was not in the condition described. I'm furious and will personally ensure everyone I can reach out to knows to stay far away from Peoria Ford. Guess I now know why so many websites have this place rated so poorly. Despicable.
Sneaky as they come
by 03/01/2018on
BRUTAL! SNEAKY! DISHONEST DEALERSHIP! For starters, the car I went in to see was listed online for $13,500. When I sat down to discuss the "true numbers" they said the car was $17,997. They had all of these BS add-on costs that the dealer did to prep and take in the car from its previous owner. I nearly walked out but told them if they want to do sell the car we can work from the advertised price. Once we got through that nightmare we went back two days later to pick up the car. The negotiated price went from $12,000 to $12,500 because we did not buy the car the first day we were in there. Really?! At any rate, we decided to proceed. The story gets worse as you go from sales to finance if you can believe that. Caught them trying to sell me a bunch of add-ons all while telling me it's only "$30 extra a month for your term" but what they didn't say was that it would extend my "term" an additional 12 months. Luckily, I caught that on my final signing and made them redo the paperwork under the original agreed to term. Finance does the whole tag team approach where the first guy is sweet as pie then they send in the second guy who does the whole "I want to make sure the first guy made you aware of all of your options" and play with the numbers to get you "close to your monthly payment" but does not point out that they extended the term of the loan in the process. If you don't catch that you will end up paying far more for your car than necessary. Total BS. Bottom line is that I am not surprised by the tactics used because most dealers do try and sneak additional costs in, but these guys were the worst of the worst. I would recommend going elsewhere when looking to purchase a car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
DISHONEST, HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE & WASTE OF TIME!
by 02/25/2018on
I called about 2014 Kia Sedona that was advertised online. Jonathon Inzunza told me to come and check it out. I scheduled an appointment with Drew, his Sales Manager, for the following day. When I got there, the vehicle was filthy and was told to wait an hour for it to be cleaned and detailed. 2 hours later Jonathon & Jake (the guy in the office) both told me that the car was not ready and that I should come back the next morning. I asked Jonathon to send me the out the door quote so I could bring a cashier's check with me when I came. He said that I would have it in a couple of hours (this was 1pm). At 7pm I called the dealership only to be told that he was with a customer and couldn't be interrupted. A bit after 9pm I got a call from the dealership to let me know that the vehicle might have been sold and that I should call in the morning to make sure. I called in the morning and was told that the vehicle is still in their inventory and was quoted $3,000 more than what I was originally told, but I decided to go there anyway. Before I could reach them, Johathon called me and asked if someone got back to me since I left messages for him to call me. When I asked him about the vehicle, his demeanor changed. He told me that he sold it to someone else the night before and that he didn't feel obligated to call or email me because he was too busy. Also, that they are not allowed to call after 9pm. Then I got a call from his Sales manager telling me that I should come over because they have great deals on other vehicles. I told him no thanks. Would never recommend them to anyone!!! Worst Experience ever!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bait and Switch
by 01/02/2018on
Found a truck I liked. Told the salesperson my payment and down payment requirements. I had my US army veteran hat on and the salesperson said that I get the $500 Military Appreciation offer. I went home and got my trade in. When I came back I told the salesperson that I didnt want to negotiate, that she knew all of my requirements. Of course she understood, so she said. Well, got into finance and, surprisingly, the payment was $150 more than I wanted. When I asked the finance guy about my Military Appreciation incentive he tild me, oh no, you dont qualify, its only for military retirees or active service. When I pulled out of the deal, without having signed anything, they treated me like crap even walking by and saying rude things. Please, VETS, support me and dont buy here.
Bunch of greedy shady people!
by 03/28/2017on
Here is my review for Peoria Ford in Peoria, Arizona. Address: 9130 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ 85382 [contact info removed] Don't advertise a brand new 2017 Ford Raptor at MSRP price on your website and all the online car websites if when you show up in person to check the Raptor out you decide to add $5k-$20k markup adjustment added onto your MSRP prices. Peoria Ford left a bad taste in my mouth after all this false price advertising online. I even had cash plus the title (in hand) from 30k trade in and was ready to sign on whatever dotted line wherever they wanted to buy the Raptor at MSRP but unfortunately they let me walk away because I couldn't reach there mind blowing 10k markup they wanted. This is a punch in the face to people who can't even buy a car because there not qualified who actually NEED a car, where as a buyer like myself who is perfectly qualified buyer, who is throwing my money at the dealer, screaming at Peoria Ford to take my hard earned $70k, GET DENIED, a HANDSHAKE and a WALK TO THE DOOR!!! Even though people are flying in from all different states to buy these vehicles who probably could care less about the buying experience, the dealer, of course they have the money and can write the check for 5k, 10k or even 20k over MSRP. Wouldn't you think Peoria Ford would want a buyer in the same city to be ecstatic on a car, including the buying experience, price for the car and being able to get into your dream Raptor. That buyer with return business to you 10 fold because of bring in state, all the reviews, recommendations and just talking about where the car was bought. Instead they sell them to these people who can pay the greedy markup prices, who fly in and drive out of Phoenix as fast as Peoria Ford gave me handshake and walked me to the door! Please look elsewhere if your looking to buy any car because they are a bunch of shady greedy people who stay in there back office sipping DR. Pepper and throwing crinkled up papers from all the denied deals into the trash can! P.S. If they ask you for a water don't even accept it as I think they have markups on those too!
No confidence any services performed
by 03/14/2017on
Took my F150 in for an oil change, tire rotation. I booked this appointment online for 11am. I arrived at 11am told them that I had a reservation and they said it would take an hour and a half because they were backed up. Appears there is no real value in booking an appt. since it is still first come first served so why bother booking an appointment? Service manager came to get me to tell the truck was now ready and they had no issues and "we washed the truck for you too". When I arrived at my truck there wasn't so much as a drip of water on it and it was covered in the same dust and dirt in came in with. They didn't wash it, wonder why they said they did? When I got home I decided to look at my wheels to see if they were rotated properly. Nope, I have one wheel with a very slight scuff and it was on the left rear when I took it in for rotation and on the left rear when I got home too. Now in my mind I'm wondering if they even bothered to change the oil as we agreed would be done. I would never return for service at Peoria Ford. Sign me as Ripped Off and time wasted and have no trust in Peoria Ford. Shame on you - shame on me if I ever return.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Royal mistreatment
by 12/30/2016on
This is the worst car dealership if they could get no stars I would give it. I went in a week ago because I heard good things on the radio. I tell them I can't do much of a down my payments have to be manageable and I was assured they could work with me. I spend 5 hours there and get into a nice 2016 Ford with no money down. I drive it off the lot and everything is great until I get rid of my old car then i get a call a week later telling me that the finance fell through....yes they spot delivery scammed me and I had to bring the car back. While talking to a finance manager he tells me that I am approved for a 12k car and that it will be a quick process. Long story short I go in and I'm not approved for any car on the lot without 10% down. They knew this all along and just lied to me. Got me to turn in my old car and now they take this car from me and neither pat hickey Chris Barlow or gary d have any damn they just out me and my kids in a messed up situation. Horrible customer service don't care about the customer only the money.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Good deal despite bad credit
by 10/30/2016on
I have bad credit tom Milton and Peoria Ford worked with me got me into an awesome truck with a small down payment and affordable monthly payments
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Horrible experience
by 08/13/2016on
PEOPLE DO NOT GO HERE. IT IS A WASTE OF YOUR TIME AND MONEY!!!! You are trying to sell a Boss 302 without a track key, with our parts still on it, and no original Boss 302 parts on the key for 41,000. It is worth 25,000. No Ford dealership sells track keys anymore. They discontinued it. You don't want to give our money back, our car back, and constantly lie to us. You guys are horrible!!! 8/13 at 8:00 am - still no phone call, no I'm sorry for the inconvenience. Nothing. Zip. This is HORRIBLE customer service. 8/12 at 1:00 pm Just updated: we had set it up for our mechanic to take off the parts. Well our friend from the dealership said that the higher up manager said that they are going to make us pay to take off the parts to get more money out of us for his own benefit. After we had set up an appt for our mechanic to do the work. Then they turned around and said our mechanic isn't Ford certified... If he wasn't Ford certified, he wouldn't own his shop for 20+ years....he is certified and is a damn good mechanic. They're still trying to sell the car with Shane Starr parts on it... Peoria Ford you guys are a rip off. No wonder everyone hates dealing with you guys. You don't want to give me $3,000 back...fine. You will lose a lot of customers. You want to not take our parts off and try to tell us it is $1,500 to take the parts off when it is only $300 to do the work...and we say keep the parts write us a check for them, you say no the car will sell itself... You're right, it will sell itself with our parts on it. Then you tell me that the car looks fine without the parts we added...uh okay. You never contacted me ONCE, I have contacted you guys. Left my number, and you are still working a deal with us as you try to sell the car while we still have a contract. No one bothered to call me back. I stopped by almost everyday and was told finance was too busy or our folder was with the finance manager. So many excuses. Everyone told us to not go with you guys', and we should have listened. You under marked a car and tried to raise it without us noticing...you all do horrible business. All [non-permissible content removed]s. We just had to beg to get our black car back that isn't yours. To add insult to injury, he said this all started because they could not reach Shane's phone. He said we missed an appointment that Shane had set up, which was the same day that Shane was on a gurney on his way to the hospital. The guy looked Shane straight in the face and said, "Oh well, we couldn't reach you." I still have texts from me texting the dealer that Shane was sick and I will come in on a different day. I came in and no one would talk to me. As a co-signer, you have to talk to me. You guy's knew I was in a vulnerable stage and that my husband was in the hospital. Thank you for the added stress, mileage, and wasted gas. Pat Hickey doesn't care about you or how you are treated. He saw me break down in tears and ignored me after I asked for help on what was going on. No one cares about you here.
Classic bait and switch. STAY AWAY!!!
by 05/26/2016on
Classic bait and switch tactics. They called and confirmed 30 mintures before I get there the availability of a car that they've been calling me all week on. I show up and magically it sold! Imagine that but they had some great deals they wanted to show me on some new cars! Total [non-permissible content removed]. Should have listened to the reviews and not wasted a long drive and inconveniencing family to watch my kid. STAY FAR AWAY!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Dont Trust Them
by 05/24/2016on
Such a shame, Peoria Ford does not stand by their word. They ripped me off. The salesman told me one thing and than changed his story around when we confronted the financial agent together. I could not believe how untruthful they became. Than my 2016 car's paint started to peel off with not even 700 miles on it. I was told it would take a few days to fix. I got my car back 3 weeks later. So upset. I will never return to this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
happy with outcome of transaction
by 04/21/2016on
There was a disagreement on the selling price of a car between myself and the lower management. Some back and forth ensued. An the end, the general manager at Peoria Ford, Pat Hickey, made things right. I'm now a happy customer. Thanks to Pat Hickey, my disagreement with them was resolved on 4/27. He appeared to genuinely care about my transaction with his company. I can say that he did made it right. I'm happy with the car and their company. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Bait and overpriced seduction
by 03/21/2016on
I received a $25.00 gift card in the mail from Peoria Ford for their Quick Lube service. I made an appointment to get the oil changed on my 2006 Ford f-150. When I got to the service department to drop off my truck the service writer I was told to ask for was busy and I waited about 20 minutes until another person came to help me. I told him my name and that I was here for an oil change. He then proceeded to try and up sell me additives and a fuel system cleaning. I told him no thanks and he responded with " don't you want to take care of your car?" I replied with I only wanted my oil changed. I also informed him that I did not want my tires rotated but could they inspect the brake which was part of the service when getting an oil change which I usually have performed at Sanderson ford for $39.00 with a $10.00 mail in rebate. I showed the $25.00gift card to the service writer he then informed me that the service would cost me $64.00. When I informed him about Sanderson Ford's cost he stated that " they could not make any money for that price and I told him forget it and I would take my truck to Sanderson. He then quoted me a price of $50.00 which ended up costing $27.00 in all after gift card. After the service was complete a different service writer informed that my car was complete and that my battery had failed the load test and that it was having trouble cranking. He asked if I wanted it replaced. I had no trouble with the battery when I brought the car in or after I took it to Sears where they told me the battery was fine. ( I bought the battery at Sears) Been starting fine for the last two weeks with no problems.. The service writer never did go over the brakes or any other aspects of their service inspection. I will never take my vehicle to Peoria Ford again. Even if they send me a gift card for free service and a massage. Go to Sanderson Ford they are no pressure upfront and fair pricing. Last time I went for oil service the service writer told me I did not need to perform a transmission flush even after I asked them to do it. He stated that I still had 10,000 miles till that service was due. Never Peoria ford again. Sorry Sanderson for allowing myself to be duped with a bait and overprice seduction from Peoria Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service Great Ride
by 01/28/2016on
Nothing bad to say about anything, My Sales Consultant was great, when I arrived I was greeted by everyone I walked by. I drove off in a new F-150 without any problems and I thank Scott Moreau for all he did. The best car buying experience I had. Thank you to all at Peoria Ford and Sales Consultant Scott Moreau
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NEVER GO HERE TAKE IT FROM ME
by 10/19/2015on
Hi Pat, I'm sure you don't remember me but I've purchased 2 trucks and a car from you, the trucks years ago... Most recently a Ford Fiesta, prior a F150 and 250. I was in the market for a new 250 last year and I called the most recent salesman that I had a fantastic experience with, Paul Ray. This experience was NOT fantastic. Since we are debt free outside of the fiesta, and only got it as a commuter, and had it for a year I had planned to trade it in. Paul quoted me a way off and super untrue number over the phone just to get me in and lied 4 or more times to get me in the door. Since, I brought the Fiesta in for regular service and had ANOTHER TERRIBLE experience, so bad that ended up cancelling the maintenance contract all together vowing NEVER to do business with your dealership again. Funny since 3 or 4 families have purchased there because of my referral. People ask me where to go in situations like this because I do social media for a living, and my grandfather worked for ford for over 30 years. I am still a Z plan member. Anyway you and I had words on the phone. You asked me over and over what I wanted you to do, "FIX THE PROBLEMS" Was my only reply since I am not one of those people fishing for something for free. Well now we have another problem. I have had the same cell phone number for the last 17 years. I have been on hold with "Josh" from I don't know what department who keeps calling me claiming they are just "Doing their job" when they call me over and over. Multiple times per month. Pretty much every 3-4 DAYS. I have blocked the number, reported it to the BBB, the cell phone company everyone. Oh, there 24 minutes on hold and they just hung up on me. Sally the receptionist just took a message, 10 minutes it took me to tell her what a pleasurable experience I've had with your company. I can't believe you are still in business. This is the 18th time I have now been placed on the "Do not call list" Which by the way I am quite sure DOES NOT EXIST. I don't know what I can do about this but I will tell you right now, this isn't moral, ethical and can't possibly be LEGAL. FIX THE PROBLEM Pat, your name is all over this business, FIX it! This is YOUR reputation.
Horrendous sales process
by 03/14/2015on
My husband and I walked in to Peoria Ford to test drive an Escape and get pricing info and wound up leaving with a car after high pressure to do so and our heads hurting from the experience. We have never had to deal with that kind of sales process ever in all our years of car buying. We go in with employee pricing because of a family member who worked for Ford so pricing should be cut and dry and haggling never comes into the equation. Not here though. You start off with a salesman with a number of other sales people/managers coming in to work an out the door price. We found a car we were interested on the Ford website which detailed pricing with rebates and discounts. That car was at Peoria Ford. When we got to PF, the sticker showed the same price but they had added options already in the car that added an extra $1700 to that price that we weren't expecting, and wasn't advertized. After going back and forth with numbers changing numerous times, we finally came to a price that SEEMED acceptable to us. Mind you our brains were fried after all this. So we wound up buying the car. After getting home we tried to make sense of the numbers they came up with and the final price. We also checked their own website which offered dealer discounts that were BETTER than the employee price we get. Two days later we went back and told them what we saw on their website, that their own incentives would've given us a price $700 lower than what we paid, they then admitted it and gave us that lower price!! BUT we had to go back and ask for it. As we were looking for the best price, it should've been offered when we were there in the first place! It was an AWFUL buying experience leaving us feeling like we were beat up and cheated. I would NOT recommend buying at this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Baited and switched... Twice
by 12/20/2014on
I went in on a Monday night to look at a Blue 2012 GMC Sierra Crew Cab 4x4 I had seen on Edmunds at Peoria Ford for roughly $27,000, but I was told that it was sold the day before and had some other trucks pushed on me that I wasn't interested in. Four days later, the truck was still on Edmunds and the price was lowered to $21,999. Assuming it was too good to be true, I wanted to at least check it out anyway. I called Friday to confirm it was there, and was told 3 times that it was and that the rep "could see it in the lot." Hoping the dealership was reasonable, I left work in the middle of the day to go look at the truck. After waiting in the cubicle on the status of the truck, the rep came in and told me "I have great news and better news - we have more truck for less!" He showed me a Red F-150 2x4 for $27,000 and did this whole spiel, when the sales manager came out and they put on this whole show. "Just met with the owners, we need to move some iron! Let's get this man his truck!" In what world is $27,000 less than $21,999? I left angry and still truckless. As I write this review Saturday morning, the truck is still posted at $21,999. They either really don't have the truck or they do and won't sell it to anybody. Such a blatant bait and switch is borderline fraudulent to me especially after lying multiple times to my face. If you see a good price on a vehicle here, save yourself the headache and ignore it. There are a few more honest and reasonable dealers in the Phoenix area that you can reward your business with.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Worst new car buying experience at Peoria Ford
by 07/28/2014on
I had the worst new car buying experience at Peoria Ford. Save yourself a trip and go somewhere else. I had some bad experiences at dealerships before, but I never felt the need to write a bad review. My experience at Peoria Ford was so bad that I felt I have to write and share my bad experience. I felt it was the bait and switch game (I could be wrong, but thats how I felt). I called the dealer and spoke with a sales person, before I drove from Chandler to Peoria. The sale person assured me they have the car I wanted and its at a sister dealer in Phoenix metro area they just need to transfer it. I went to the dealership on July 4th 2014 at 9:00AM. We started working on the deal after four and half hours two sales people (which both assured me that the new car sale tower is working on getting the car transferred and the other dealer "in Scottsdale" has the car on hold since it has a pending deal and the cannot sale it) and three managers. We worked out a deal. They showed me the window sticker and the VIN number. We started the paper work I asked the sale person when the car will be delivered. The sales person went to check and came back asking what are my other preferred color of choice and the car we worked the deal on was not available any more ( that was a lie because I went to the Dealer in Scottsdale and the car was still available I matched VIN numbers). Then they offered me a car that has less options for the same deal. Now they are trying to sale me a cheaper car but the same deal. At this point two more manager/ director came in to get me out of the dealership. While I was talking to them I noticed the sales person started helping other customers. I left the dealer and on my way home I stopped at AutoNation Ford Scottsdale. I noticed the still had the original car that Peoria Ford tried to sale me and they had another one that has more options. So after two and half hours one sales person and one manager I purchased a car with more option for a better price.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Treated Fairly
by 04/24/2014on
We came to an equitable agreement within an hour. The car I wanted was out of state, and I had a choice to have it shipped, or to build one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Worst
by 07/16/2013on
This dealership is characterized by the aggressive sales tactics that have given car dealers a bad name. On Sat. June 29, 2013, Peoria Ford advertised a "New 2013 Ford Fiesta Sedan" for $10,900 - "Equipped not stripped", said their ad in the Arizona Republic. The ad stated they had "5 to choose from" and advertised "40 MPG Hwy". I spent considerable time and energy to eventually determine that there was no way I was going to be able to buy the advertised car for the advertised price. I later learned that this dealership is part of the Van Tuyl Group - a list containing most of the [non-permissible content removed] dealerships in the Valley.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dealer Will Not Give Online Quotes
by 08/17/2011on
I requested an online quote from Peoria Ford through Edmunds on 13 Aug 2011. Tracy Twitchell sent an email asking what color car I'd like and if I'd like a test-drive. I responded answering the questions, and as of 16Aug I have no response from them. Dealerships should not be able to claim that they will give a quote through Edmunds unless they are willing to follow through and actually give quotes.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments