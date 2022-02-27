5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

While recently out shopping for a new vehicle we were greeted very pleasantly by this young man. He was not a “down your throat” salesman and at no point was he overly pushy. He knows his vehicle facts he knows his inventory and he knows what it takes to get you into a vehicle that you choose and a price you feel comfortable with. He didn’t try to sell old inventory just to make a sale. He was very attentive and cared that we were getting exactly what we wanted. I will absolutely only shop with Kolton for any vehicle purchase in the future. Best customer service experience I’ve had with car sales. Thank you Kolton! Read more