Customer Reviews of Liberty GMC
Ryan Shippy
by 02/27/2022on
It was a pleasure working with Ryan Shippy, whom was extremely helpful and informative. We were looking for a 2500 AT4, for about a month, and Ryan reached out to us as soon as they got one in. In addition the finance dept. was extremely smooth
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
The Real Deal!
by 02/18/2022on
Ryan Shippy is the man! Absolute professional in the business and really made it an easy going experience. No hassle/BS. I’d see Ryan and Liberty GMC if you’re looking for some new wheels!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ryan Shippy was great to work with
by 02/03/2022on
Ryan Shippy was great to work with. We found exactly what we were looking for at the right price at the right time. Ryan went above and beyond is helping us out and did it in a quick manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great sevice
by 02/01/2022on
Ryan Shippy was amazing. He had us in and out of there in no time. He was very knowledgeable and showed us exactly what we asked for. No quick talking all action!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome salesman
by 09/24/2021on
Honestly I hate buying a new car or trying to make trades but I gotta say carter drake made this easy and painless and kept us well hydrated lol honestly if you wanna get good honest service yes your guy thanks again and I will be returning to buy another vehicle from you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you
by 09/24/2021on
The people here were very nice and just overall good people to work with, Carter Drake was our salesman and he went above and beyond to close us a very good deal on our new car. Overall the whole company is very helpful and willing to cut you a awesome deal, We thank you again Carter and will be returning to do more business in the future!! Plus he makes sure ur very hydrated through it all lol.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Just purchased a new GMC 2500HD from RYAN SHIPPY and Liberty GMC.
by 09/21/2021on
Just purchased a new GMC 2500HD from RYAN SHIPPY and Liberty GMC. It was a great Experience! Their service department is top notch too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buying
by 09/13/2021on
Dealership was friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ryan Shippy - Liberty GMC Salesman
by 08/18/2021on
Ryan was a great salesman for me. He was accurate, responsive, personable and knowledgeable. I recommend him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 05/16/2021on
Usually satisfied with service that I receive but this time they didn't reset tires after rotation and a new sensor showed up that I had never seen in the 10 yrs of owning the vehicle. I believe that is why they call them sensors. Other wise good job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 - Ryan Shippy
by 05/11/2021on
Ryan Shippy is great to work with when purchasing a vehicle. Honest and straightforward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
completely satisfied
by 04/29/2021on
We are completely satisfied with the whole buying experience. Ryan Shippy is a great salesman and a joy to work with. anyone who asks, we were driving away with our new SUV in 3 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Happy Trucker
by 04/22/2021on
Ryan Shippy outstanding sales person. Would recommend this dealership and sales person to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Quick, Easy, and out the door
by 02/26/2021on
This is my second purchase from Liberty GMC and salesman Ryan Shippy. If you want a no nonsense get in get out experience go see Ryan you won't regret it. Thanks again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New truck
by 02/24/2021on
I just love my new pickup. The sale purchase was fast and easy, This was my first vehicle purchased through sales representative Ryan Shippy. He made it easy going with no stress. Thank you Liberty GMC Ryan Shippy was awesome to work with. He made the process super easy. And found the vehicle that fit pretty much all my wish list. He was great. For sure I will recommend to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
No Nonsense
by 02/09/2021on
We were hesitant to go to the dealership, just because we did not want to be hounded by sales people. Luckily, we ran into Ryan Shippy. He was very knowledgeable, and not pushy at all! We would recommend him if you are looking for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
No run arounds
by 02/07/2021on
Ryan help me out so much and may everything go the way I wanted using his services again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 10/13/2020on
Kolton Vadnal was my salesman and he made my decision extremely easy. (I was really dreading it) He was very kind and respectful. My decision was my own. He is an asset to your company
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Kolton Vadnal - Best Salesman Ever
by 10/13/2020on
While recently out shopping for a new vehicle we were greeted very pleasantly by this young man. He was not a “down your throat” salesman and at no point was he overly pushy. He knows his vehicle facts he knows his inventory and he knows what it takes to get you into a vehicle that you choose and a price you feel comfortable with. He didn’t try to sell old inventory just to make a sale. He was very attentive and cared that we were getting exactly what we wanted. I will absolutely only shop with Kolton for any vehicle purchase in the future. Best customer service experience I’ve had with car sales. Thank you Kolton!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Truck Purchase
by 09/30/2020on
Ryan Shippy was very informative thru out the whole buying process, the entire process was smooth, very easy going. Ryan had us in and out of the dealership within 60 minutes, we appreciate his candor, kindness thru out the buying process it was a very laid back experience. The follow up has been awesome. Thank You Ryan for finding us what we needed/wanted we appreciate all you did for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New GMC Sierra Elevation Purchase
by 09/13/2020on
I just love my new pickup. The sale purchase was fast and easy, Your team work was fantastic. This was my second vehicle purchased through sales representative Ryan Shippy. He always makes it easy going with no stress. Thank you Liberty GMC
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments