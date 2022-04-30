Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Toyota Peoria
Great experience
by 04/30/2022on
I brought a car from Larry H Miller Toyota. Very honest. Professional. No pressure. Trustworthy. I am very happy with my new car.
Great experience
by 04/30/2022on
I brought a car from Larry H Miller Toyota. Very honest. Professional. No pressure. Trustworthy. I am very happy with my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Silver Bullet
by 03/23/2022on
Great experience!! Love my new Prius and thanks to Ron, Adam & Phil for your kindness & helpfulness during the whole procedure. Special thanks to my Service rep Rick Emerson for recommending Ron.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Friendly staff
by 03/22/2022on
Jamie was friendly and personable. The finance guy i wired with seemed a bit cold.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great salesman
by 03/09/2022on
Austin was a great salesman and helped me out! The process was smooth and easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Pleasant Buying Experience
by 03/07/2022on
We worked with Salesman Godsey Tross and had a wonderful buying experience all the way around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
RAV4 Toyota
by 02/24/2022on
I spent 25 yrs in customer service so I think that makes me an expert. If your selling a Toyota vehicle you better know everything about it or get the answer from your mgr. When the sales rep says idk then go find out. This tells me the sales rep has poor training & mgr has poor training or as we say in the corporate sales world poor knowledge, poor sale skills. I was disappointed w my experience with Larry Miller Toyota for this reason. I was picking up my car & still didn’t hv the answers to my questions. I didn’t find them to be the most honest either. Reminded me of those slimy corner lot dealers not what TOYOTA is suppose to represent. Larry this starts at the top with U and permeates ALL the way down. All they seemed to care about was my signature & money. I would bet my new RAV4 vehicle that this group is NOT achieving their numbers??? Customer service is everything & they failed me. If it wasn’t for having the RAV4 I was looking for I would hv gone somewhere else. Whoever is the GM at this Peoria location you Hv lots of work to do. My 1 sale is really 100 bc I’m not going to refer LARRY MILLER TOYOTA. If you think the sales rep didn’t do a good job, your wrong….you didn’t do a good job….when a sales rep says idk, that is the 1st big mistake, the right response to the customer is suppose to be, I don’t hv that answer, let me go find out, I’ll get back to U right after we are done looking, maybe write down your customer questions so u don’t forget bc all they hv in their head is selling the car not representing your best interests
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Bittersweet Trade
by 01/30/2022on
After driving the same vehicle for 20 years, it was hard to give it up, but it was a well needed trade. I haven’t driven my 2022 Avalon long enough to elaborate on the likes and dislikes. However, the service was exceptional. The sales’ agent, Jerry in particular, was accommodating and efficient. No pressure. I am very satisfied doing business with Larry Miller Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great people, easy transaction
by 01/20/2022on
The sales rep Gerry was a great guy. Handled every step with professionalism and compassion. He introduced us to his sales manager, and he was upfront abs honest from the intimation through the negotiation and I’m hand finalizing the deal. Great over all experience. I would certainly consider buying my next vehicle from here again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Bought my dream truck from Lance
by 08/20/2021on
Hello, I walked in prepared to get a 4Runner. Have had several bad experiences here BUT THEN WE MET LANCE! He was very helpful and funny, knowledgeable about the products. I felt comfortable and felt that for once the sales guy was on my team. Changed my perspective and Got a truck of my dreams which was WAY BETTER than the 4runners in my opinion. Got a custom lifted Tundra instead. She has a few quirks I need to work out but I’m confident in Toyota to fix Thank you I love it!!!
Pleased with sales
by 08/09/2021on
I have purchased two vehicles from LH Miller Toyota, and have been pleased with the quick, fair and professional transactions.
Ten Plus
by 07/07/2021on
Extremely comfortable negotiating experience. No high pressure just fun. Would and have referred many friends to share in the experience. Larry miller toyota is a 10+.
2021 4RUNNER TRD Pro Lunar Rock
by 06/14/2021on
Salesman Freddy Peralta did a great job getting us our TRD Pro 4Runner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Tacoma
by 04/29/2021on
They made it quick and painless, had everything ready to go prior to my appointment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best of the west
by 04/11/2021on
Everyone was very friendly and seemed happy to help. Both Sam Schroeder and his partner Adam were eager to show the workings of the Avalon we purchased. They answered many questions we had ( and we had plenty ). Adam showed us the many features of the car and showed us how to program them and to call them if we had any questions. They emphasized that we could call them at any time to help us navigate through the complicated feature we could not do ourselves. I have called them and they were helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Hungry for a deal
by 03/28/2021on
Great cars and sales team, hungry to do business! Just wish they would take more care on considering the customer perspective. Why use Carfax to denigrate a trade in? Why not think about covering repairs being done on a trade in, to close the deal, knowing that would make the customer the happiest?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Love My Tacoma
by 04/08/2020on
My Salesman RT was Great. I feel I got treated very well during the purchase process. He went the extra mile to make sure I was happy with my trade-in value. I have owned several Toyotas and I am excited for My New Tacoma.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Larry M Miller's Customer
by 03/14/2020on
The best dealer I have deal with in the past 7years, 4 cars had been bought. Sale man was Hornets, straight forward no trapped sale talk.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New car buyer
by 12/29/2019on
JC was our salesman he was super exceptional. From start to finish he was great. We bought the 2020 Toyota Camry XSE and best decision I’ve made.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service was awesome
by 11/27/2019on
DJ was the best!! She took the time to understand what we wanted & after a short conversation found our car on the first try! That's someone who listens to their customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing customer service
by 09/06/2018on
From the moment I placed my phone call to the time I left the service department I was amazed at how professional and courteous everyone was. I was extremely impressed on how quickly they were able to fit me in to check on the staple in my tire. The warranty they offer is hands down the best out that's out there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good place
by 09/02/2018on
So I went to Larry Miller toyota because the dealership in surprise by me went thru my truck when I went in for an oil change. Went in and tim gear was the first person I seen. Very helpful. Very prompt and professional! I came in just running around doing errands and they got me in and out of there in less than an hour and a half. Go to these guys they wont go thru your stuff and they will actually treat you right!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Larry H. Miller Toyota has been in business for over 30 years! We sale, service and sale parts for all Toyota's! We have an excellent team of Certified Toyota employees that go the extra mile for every customer. With over 30 Service Technicians here 6 days a week we are able to assist your vehicle needs whenever you need. We also have a virtual dealership site at www.larrymillertoyota.com. Since we believe that being a part of our community is important we donate our time and money to our local school districts as well as participate in our community events! Next time you are out and about in our neighborhood, stop by, have a cup of vanilla coffee and enjoy a pastry on us!
1 Comments