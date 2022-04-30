1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I spent 25 yrs in customer service so I think that makes me an expert. If your selling a Toyota vehicle you better know everything about it or get the answer from your mgr. When the sales rep says idk then go find out. This tells me the sales rep has poor training & mgr has poor training or as we say in the corporate sales world poor knowledge, poor sale skills. I was disappointed w my experience with Larry Miller Toyota for this reason. I was picking up my car & still didn’t hv the answers to my questions. I didn’t find them to be the most honest either. Reminded me of those slimy corner lot dealers not what TOYOTA is suppose to represent. Larry this starts at the top with U and permeates ALL the way down. All they seemed to care about was my signature & money. I would bet my new RAV4 vehicle that this group is NOT achieving their numbers??? Customer service is everything & they failed me. If it wasn’t for having the RAV4 I was looking for I would hv gone somewhere else. Whoever is the GM at this Peoria location you Hv lots of work to do. My 1 sale is really 100 bc I’m not going to refer LARRY MILLER TOYOTA. If you think the sales rep didn’t do a good job, your wrong….you didn’t do a good job….when a sales rep says idk, that is the 1st big mistake, the right response to the customer is suppose to be, I don’t hv that answer, let me go find out, I’ll get back to U right after we are done looking, maybe write down your customer questions so u don’t forget bc all they hv in their head is selling the car not representing your best interests Read more