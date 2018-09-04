Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria
Purchasing a new car
by 04/09/2018on
This was my second time buying a vehicle with Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria. I bought a 2016 Toyota Corolla two weeks ago and actually got into a collision with a pole and the insurance company totaled out my vehicle. I was just so devastated at that time. My good friend Zac Buchanan helped me through the whole process of purchasing that vehicle and my new vehicle. I am now a proud owner of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra thanks to Zac and the people at this dealership. They took very good care of me knowing my situation and Ill recommend this dealership to anyone. Thanks again Zac you are an awesome person and thank you to your team who made everything possible for me to drive off the lot with my 2018 vehicle.
FABULOUS DEALERSHIP and SERVICE CENTER
by 03/31/2018on
I have been going to them for 8 years to service my Santa Fe. Always impressed with the service. When my Mom needed a new car I went to the Dealership and was just as impressed with the service. Got her a 2018 Elantra. The salesman Tyler was terrific. No pressure, just information. GREAT DEALERSHIP.
DISHONET
by 12/01/2017on
[non-permissible content removed] & completely dishonest! If it was possible to give ZERO stars I would. I was in the dealership this afternoon & Loren Rosenberg a, Finance Manage, was assisting me with questions on my deal. I asked Loren 3 times if the $500 Hyundai Loyalty discount was included in the deal. Loren wasnt sure & said he would go find out, he came back & assured me that the $500 was NOT included. I gave the dealership the appropriate paperwork they requested to get the $500 discount. I come back to the dealership later that night to sign the paperwork & Im told by Kyle Stevens, Sales Director with a bad attitude, & Rick Trinkl, General Manager, that Loren was wrong & they arent going to honor what he said. I absolutelyn cannot believe the lies, deceptive practices & lack of doing what youve said that this dealership will go to. I urge you, whatever you do to NOT engage any business with such a dishonest company.
Great Experience!
by 09/08/2017on
Everyone there is very friendly and knowledgeable. I was a first time buyer and was very nervous going in. I have heard so many stories of people having terrible experiences with buying a car. That was not the case with Jake and Kyle and everyone at Larry H. Miller. They made my experience predominantly stress free. They were very honest and straight forward. I did not feel that they were telling me what I wanted to hear just so that I would buy a car from them that day. I left in my 2017 Hyundai Accent very happy and very pleased with my experience. Thanks guys!
Purchase of 2018 Genesis
by 07/12/2017on
Justin & Alex met with my wife Brenda and I. We were very pleased with our service and the professionalism. Justin went on vacation the day after our purchase and Alex was very responsive in finalizing additional details of the items that needed to be completed by the dealership. Alex was also very knowledgeable in going over the bells & whistles of the G-80 of which there were many. Eli was helpful in tying up some loose ends regarding the financing. Alex is an impressive young man & I anticipate he will be a top producer for the company.
2017 G80 Purchase
by 03/11/2017on
Went to Larry Miller Genesis, knew what I wanted. Got a fast fair offer for my 2012 Veracruz. Went for a test drive and demonstration of features applicable to the car. Was impressed with ride and handling, returned to Larry Millers and completed deal. Very happy with my experience with Alex and all the staff I met.
Just bought my 2nd brand new car
by 02/17/2017on
I just bought my 2nd brand new car from Larry H Miller. I will continue to buy all my future cars from them. Everyone was very helpful and made my experience very enjoyable. But I have to give top vote to Jeffrey Alves making it possible for me to get my 1st new car.And my 2nd car thanks to Tyler and Deshoun. Keep up the amazing work you guys. Jennie Rodriguez
Larry Miller Hyundai Excels
by 01/30/2017on
For consistency, quality, and excellence in customer-centric service, the professionals at Larry Miller Hyundai are tops. For eight years, I've brought my car for service to Hyundai, never once doubting that I'd receive expert maintenance and reliable counsel from associates like Craig. My recent experience in trading up confirmed my assessment. Thus, I offer a special shoutout to Kader Abedrabbo for his attentiveness to my needs and priorities for a new car and for making my experience a totally pleasant and productive one.
Superior service
by 01/06/2017on
My initial contact was with Johnny P. who was accommodating, helpful, and personable. When I arrived to meet with him he was in the midst of a vehicle sale so he graciously introduced me to Ollie who went on a test drive with me, thoroughly explained everything about the vehicle, and answered every question I had. I must say here that both Johnny P. and Ollie made me feel so welcome; it was like I had known them forever. Ollie worked diligently to get me the deal I wanted for a cash price. There was no attempt at up selling, no pressure to purchase a vehicle at all, no games. I was allowed to make my decision in my time and it was a truly pleasurable car buying experience -- the best I've ever had. Ollie was superb in every way. Everybody with whom I came in contact was friendly, helpful, easy going, and knowledgeable. I kept trying to find a down side to my experience at Larry H. Miller Hyundai and I couldn't come up with one. The entire few hours I was there was one pleasant surprise after another. Jeff Alves, who handled the paperwork and processing was terrific and yet another example of natural friendliness with an easy going attitude, no pressure tactics, no games. He was a pleasure to deal with even though he was obviously swamped with the details of so many people buying cars the same day. A true professional in every aspect. Yet another positive example of superior service was Anthony in Parts who helped me choose some nifty accessories and exhibited great patience when I had difficulty choosing between two options of a certain accessory. Kader, who was very busy, stopped what he was doing to put on my new steering wheel cover. That was my very first contact with him and he was just the essence of customer service. What a guy! Then the lovely Danielle in Customer Relations came on the scene to make absolutely certain that I had been well treated and she proceeded to explain the various manuals, tell me what I can expect from LHM Hyundai insofar as excellent service, and she presented me with a lovely gift box containing a tire gauge, pen, and key rings. She made me feel as if we had known each other forever. She epitomized superior customer service. My sincere appreciation to Ollie, Johnny P, Jeff Alves, Danielle, Kader, and Anthony for making my car buying experience a complete pleasure. I'm still trying to find a down side to the whole thing but I just keep coming up with a 100% positive few hours. Car buying at LHM Hyundai is a cut above when it comes to getting down to the nuts and bolts of buying a car.
Awesome experience
by 01/03/2017on
From the moment I drove onto the parking lot, I was greeted by Matt, and taken inside. This purchase of a vehicle was not planned, I had to replace a totaled Kia Soul. I told Matt I wanted to speak with Mrika Dobreci. He stayed with me until she was available. She was awesome from beginning to end, as was D'shon who did my contract. I picked the car up the following day, again she was awesome, took my pic with my new car, explained all the features to me. The GM introduced himself to me, she followed up with me the following day also, asking me if I had any questions or concerns. My purchase from Larry Miller was smooth, perfect from start to finish.
Hyundai dealership
by 12/24/2016on
Never been there before but will definitely go back
Great time and great car
by 12/05/2016on
Thanks to john Pearl and all who took great care of us. We love our car more everyday.Thanks again to all
Very Disappointed
by 09/09/2015on
Due to an auto accident, I began shopping for a replacement vehicle. The Larry Miller dealerships in the Phoenix area were operating a tent sale this Labor Day weekend, and I decided to check it out and look for a car to purchase. I was shown a 2007 Toyota Camry with 104,000 miles and an asking price of $10,800, which was within my budget. However, when it came time to draw up the paperwork, I was charged an out the door price of $14,000. At the time of purchase, the dealer (Larry Mello) led me to believe that the difference between the $10,800 and the $14,000 was tax, title, license, and an extended warranty offered by their service department at Larry H. Miller. I became suspicious, however, when I went to speak to the Larry H. Miller finance counselor as I was closing the purchase. The finance counselor offered me what I thought was a different extended warranty, which I thought would supplement the extended warranty that I thought that LHM had already included in the out the door price. At the time, though, I simply suspected that I needed to review the paperwork to determine exactly what the extended warranty covered so that I could make an informed decision. After going home and looking through the paperwork following the purchase, I noticed something very unusual on the Retail Purchase Agreement form. On the form, the cash price of the vehicle was listed as $12,213.87, far above the $10,800 that I thought I was paying for the vehicle at the time of purchase, and the purchase agreement showed no extended warranty charges whatsoever. Even the $10,800 is far too high. as Edmunds.com lists the fair market value of a good condition 2007 Toyota Camry LE as $7,886--meaning that Larry H. Miller overcharged me almost 50%! I suspect that while it is possible that the pushy dealer might have forgotten to include the extended warranty in the breakdown, it is more likely that he cheated me out of $1,400 in the cash price of the vehicle. I am dyslexic, so at the time I signed the paperwork, I did not realize that the "cash price of vehicle" line item on the Retail Purchase Agreement did not make sense. To make the matter even worse, Larry H. Miller adamantly refuses to acknowledge any overcharging or wrongdoing at all and make amends for the situation. I first attempted to resolve the issue with them by asking them why the price they charged was so high. And course they hid behind a random lousy excuse of "dealer reconditioning fees" which supposedly cost them nearly $2000. That's a lie though, because the vehicle would have traded in for $3000 or maybe $4000 but their numbers are waaaaaayyyyyy over that and that is pure ripoff. DO NOT BUY CARS FROM THIS DEALERSHIP!
Sales, service, and finance
by 07/27/2015on
Wrost auto dealer I ever dealed with, bad safety inspection on a vehicle that broke down a week later, high sale price point, not willing to bring down price, only asked for a high down payment, a horrible finance manager that made several absurd comments and remarks that were offensive, did not offer a ride back to dealer after the vehicle broke down, approved and did not offer to fix vehicle and placed on temporary loaner, filed a complaint with BBB corporate headquaters in Utah, reported their vehicle as a lemon vehicle, and will be filing a discrimination lawsuit to both states at Arizona and Utah attorney general's office. A complete waste of my time.
Mrika is the best and I love my new car!!!
by 01/19/2014on
I came here to Larry Millers because my mother and her husband recently purchased a vehicle here. They were extremely pleased with the price and professionalism they experienced. My mother spoke highly of Mrika the sales person that helped find the perfect car for them. My mother came with me, so she could visit with Mrika while I shopped for a car. I found Mrika to be a breath of fresh air, listening to what l wanted in a car. She spent hours with us, test driving and explaining the pros and cons of the cars I was interested in. I love my new car. I will be like all the others before me and be a repeat client of Mrikas!
Very Dishonest Salesmen!!
by 05/11/2010on
I know that you can't take a salespersons word for other than face value but these people were awful. Being members of costco, we wanted to take advantage of our membership and go through fleet to purchase an 06 Hyundai Santa Fe at invoice (we know there is a little wiggle room for the dealership to make at least SOME money on the deal) versus MSRP. I'm glad I did this too because the salesman told me they didn't have the invoice price available in print to show me. I just had to take his word that it was $1000.00 less than the sticker price. I then whipped out the pricing list that I printed out and showed him what I had found online through Costco's site. He looked at it and tried to act as though it wasn't a big deal but I could tell he was a little peeved because his face turned red. In addition to purchasing the car, we also wanted to trade in a Ford Focus. I made certain I printed off everything to have in hand so I was prepared to show the saleperson the trade in retail versus private party value. Then I printed off the invoice price and the MSRP price from costco's website for the Hyundai Santa Fe. Even with this information in hand, they still tried to argue with me stating that they can't go by Costco's prcing because all of the cars at the dealership have the "Arizona/Desert Package" which is basically window tint and they didn't have a car to sell me without the "package". I felt like they were full of bull and told them fine, I'd take the car with the "desert package" and pay the additional $1000.00 for this "package" seeing as all of the cars on their lot did seem to have window tint on them. So we signed on the dotted line after having reviewed the paperwork in which the numbers matched what we had agreed upon. They took the keys to my trade in and I took the new car home. About 5 days later I recieive the call that the finance deal didn't go through and that I'd have to bring the car back and take back my trade (described as unwinding) OR I could pay $1500.00 more down and pay $25.00 more per month. I told them I was going to take back my trade. When I got to the dealership to pick up my old car, the license plate was missing!! They proceeded to tell me that they didn't have it and that they always give back the license plate to the owner when they trade in their car for a new one. I told them that they didn't and that's why I was upset it was missing to begin with. They said they'd look for it but there was nothing else they could do. I didnt know what to do and I didn't want to stay there because I was pissed. Needless to say NEVER AGAIN will I go there. I purchased a Nissan Xterra the following day and the dealership took my trade in and showed me the invoice price, dealer cost, and the msrp.
Stole money from my husband & i
by 04/15/2010on
My husband is in the Marine Corps in 29palms, Ca. He drives down here every weekend to see me so we needed a more reliable car and one that got better gas mileage. Hyundai said all credit was welcome. They told us that we were approved for a car and we signed paperwork and went home. A couple days later they called and said we weren't approved and that they lowered the price of the car and we just had to come up with a $322 down payment. When we went to pay it the finance guy said that our new mothly payment was going to be $408! My husband said thats not what our monthly payment is. The guy said well it went up. My husband said no the other finance lady said it would stay the same. Finance said"well if she could have done that she would have" pretty much calling us liars! We said " well we just cant do that.' So they said ok we will go get the jeep. Now keep in mind they were ready to just give us our jeep back no money owed. Meanwhile I talked to my dad and he said just go ahead and keep the car and we can go thru his credit union and get a better deal. Before we left they told us to give them a check for$322 just to hold the car and the price and everything. When we come back they will give us our check back. The cosigning thing with my dad at the credit union fell thru so I called the financce lady and told her that we can't afford $408 a month and we just wana trade back cars. She said thats fine there might be a charge for mileage. I asked her if she could tell me how much. She told me she would have to get back to me. She never did. The next day we found out they cashed our check! We took the carback to them and asked for our money, they said they weren't going to give it to us. My husband told them that thats not their check and if we owe them mileage we will write them a new check. We have talked with mgrs and general mgrs and no one will help us. We never got our money back. Ive seen many other reviews on this company and they are bad. They are [violative content deleted] and will do what it takes to screw you over!
