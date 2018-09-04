2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I know that you can't take a salespersons word for other than face value but these people were awful. Being members of costco, we wanted to take advantage of our membership and go through fleet to purchase an 06 Hyundai Santa Fe at invoice (we know there is a little wiggle room for the dealership to make at least SOME money on the deal) versus MSRP. I'm glad I did this too because the salesman told me they didn't have the invoice price available in print to show me. I just had to take his word that it was $1000.00 less than the sticker price. I then whipped out the pricing list that I printed out and showed him what I had found online through Costco's site. He looked at it and tried to act as though it wasn't a big deal but I could tell he was a little peeved because his face turned red. In addition to purchasing the car, we also wanted to trade in a Ford Focus. I made certain I printed off everything to have in hand so I was prepared to show the saleperson the trade in retail versus private party value. Then I printed off the invoice price and the MSRP price from costco's website for the Hyundai Santa Fe. Even with this information in hand, they still tried to argue with me stating that they can't go by Costco's prcing because all of the cars at the dealership have the "Arizona/Desert Package" which is basically window tint and they didn't have a car to sell me without the "package". I felt like they were full of bull and told them fine, I'd take the car with the "desert package" and pay the additional $1000.00 for this "package" seeing as all of the cars on their lot did seem to have window tint on them. So we signed on the dotted line after having reviewed the paperwork in which the numbers matched what we had agreed upon. They took the keys to my trade in and I took the new car home. About 5 days later I recieive the call that the finance deal didn't go through and that I'd have to bring the car back and take back my trade (described as unwinding) OR I could pay $1500.00 more down and pay $25.00 more per month. I told them I was going to take back my trade. When I got to the dealership to pick up my old car, the license plate was missing!! They proceeded to tell me that they didn't have it and that they always give back the license plate to the owner when they trade in their car for a new one. I told them that they didn't and that's why I was upset it was missing to begin with. They said they'd look for it but there was nothing else they could do. I didnt know what to do and I didn't want to stay there because I was pissed. Needless to say NEVER AGAIN will I go there. I purchased a Nissan Xterra the following day and the dealership took my trade in and showed me the invoice price, dealer cost, and the msrp. Read more