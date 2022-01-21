Customer Reviews of Arrowhead Honda
WORST DEALERSHIP EVER!!
by 01/21/2022on
I have been a Honda customer since 2004. Recently I wanted to purchase a brand new vehicle so I went in to Arrowhead Honda. In the course of doing business with Arrowhead Honda, I was consistently LIED TO, BULLIED, PUSHED AROUND, DECEIVED, NEGLECTED, and then dropped completely with no further help or remedy despite repeated requests from the receptionist all the way up to the highest management. The worst person in the place was "Dino", who is a salesman but represented himself as the "General Manager" to trick me into doing business with him. I was entered into a loan agreement for a Honda Civic Sport (MSRP $24,000) for a contractual obligation of $43,000! These people have ignored me, lied to me, kicked me out of the dealership when the deal was finalized against my wishes with missing signatures and no explanations. Not only that, they shopped my loan around endlessly despite my excellent credit score causing a high amount of inquiries on my report. I hope that anyone who reads this will see what horrible and unprofessional people Arrowhead Honda employ and will drive miles out of their way to avoid them. I will be screaming this from the mountaintops in an effort to keep other unsuspecting auto purchasers from being victims of Arrowhead Honda’s deceitful and underhanded business practices.
Vary Bad
by 10/17/2019on
I would NEVER recommend anyone to buy a car from here. THEY ARE REAL [non-permissible content removed]. I bought a used car in this place, I gave my car in exchange but they didn't paid it off. I checked my Honda Financhial account and it still appears to be active for the old car that I already delivered to them 2 weeks ago, and the entire sum is still pending. I went to the dealer to ask for explanations. But nothing.. they deny having received the car. ARE WE KIDDING??? It seems that my car has disappeared and I don't have a document showing that I delivered my car to them. Perhaps among the many papers I signed there was SURE something hidden. Now I'm forced find an attorney to facing that problem... But honestly I didn't think to being scammed in a Honda dealership. In the past 5 years I changed 3 Honda in three Different Honda dealership in a different states and always has been a good transactions with a professional and very good sellers.
Our 2nd Car from Arrowhead Honda, Same Great Experience
by 05/03/2018on
As an ex-car manager, I don't want to waste time being sold a car. So, I do Internet deals for the cars I buy. Alex helped me 2 years ago and again this week. We made a deal via email with a small amount of back and forth, Then went and picked up our new car. No games, no hard sell on upgrades or add-ons. Just quick and easy service. Show up, fill out the paperwork, sign the documents with the F&I manager, go over the car with Alex, give him a tip*, drive off happy. * There is not a lot of commission to be made from selling me a car. Plus he earned it for excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Car Buying Experience
by 10/26/2017on
Worked with Tony Cicala and Taylor Eberle. Knew what I wanted and agreed to a deal over the phone. When I got to the dealership everything was as we agreed to. There was no pressure for addons. The car was delivered to me prepped and with a full tank of gas. Taylor went over car operation. The whole deal took about 2 hours. I highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fraud awareness buyers beware
by 10/02/2017on
Fraud awareness - Buyers beware! Get your Lending Retail Breakdown before you sign. On August 7th 2017 we purchased a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo from the Arrowhead Honda dealership located at 8380 West Bell Road in Peoria Arizona. The purchase price for the vehicle was $6,875, the dealership had added a $995 Data Dot fee which they had said was a mandatory theft prevention charge, a $409 Doc fee + taxes and title for a total amount financed of $8,994.25. On August 16th 2017 (9 days later) we were contacted by James Hockett, the sales representative who sold us the vehicle, who at that time informed us that we could not get financing on the vehicle at the terms we had agreed upon (7.25%) due to the car being so old Vantage Credit union was to only bank willing to finance the loan but at the much higher rate of 9%. At this point we were feeling uncomfortable with the sale and the bait and switch type tactics we were experiencing. We, in writing, communicated with Mr. Hockett that the car had not been driven (since there was no financing at that point the car could not be insured) and that we did not agree to the new terms and we no longer wanted to move forward with the purchase, the deal was off, and we wanted to return the vehicle to the dealership. At 2:01pm we received a text from Mr. Hocket that his sales manager was busy and that we could bring the car back to the dealership; one hour later Mr. Hockett sent another text stating that Vantage Bank had made an exception on the loan. We texted him at that point that we had rescinded our offer, no longer wanted the vehicle, for him to inform the bank that we did not resign the documentation and that we had already contacted the DMV and our insurance company. His response was that we signed the original paperwork, nothing had changed, and they would no longer work with us. Again, this was 9 days after the original purchase & after they attempted to hike the interest rate an additional 1.75%, and all of this took place during a workday where my wife and I were not able to leave our place of employment to deal with the situation. We requested and received a Lending/Retail breakdown from Vantage bank. It is my understanding that this is the document the bank uses to calculate the amount to lend on the vehicle. There are numerous misrepresentations on the breakdown we received. For example, our vehicle does not include 20 rims, premium wheels or a towing package. Another misrepresentation on the contract was the $995 charge for the Data Dot theft deterrent system. We were informed by the finance manager Cory Caldarazzo that this was a mandatory charge. We have since learned that this is not a compulsory charge and the cost to the dealership is negligible. Due to the deceptive sales practices, the misrepresentation of the cost and value of the vehicle (both to us as consumers and to Vantage Credit Union), and the fact that we have, in writing proof that as of August 17th 2017 we had, by Arrowhead Hondas own admission, no binding contract as of that date; this along with both a written decline of the deal by us and an acceptance of that decline by a representative of Arrowhead Honda we are requesting that Vantage Credit Union unwind the deal and allow us to return the car to the dealership. We have included the correspondence between Arrowhead Honda and us along with this complaint. We will also be filing complaints with the DMV, FTC, CFBP, the AZ Attorney general, & the BBB. We request your assistance in this matter as soon as possible.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Horrible service
by 09/02/2017on
Horrible company. I would give them a zero star if I could. I talked to one of their sales men Matt Thorpe over the phone and informed him that I didn't have good credit. I specifically told him that I had talked to other Hondas, but they couldn't work with my credit. He told me to still come in even though I had sent over my credit app and he had seen my credit score. I was told that I could still come in to purchase a car. Since I do not have a car I had to catch a two hour bus ride only to be told that they couldn't work with my credit. Although Matt wasn't the one I talked to when I went to the dealership, this is highly unacceptable. I went there hoping to get a car only to be turned down. I had to catch another two hour bus ride home! I'm appalled at the unprofessionalism of this company. I would advise anyone whose credit isn't too great to find somewhere else they know they can purchase a car from instead of coming here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very nice purchase at Arrowhead Honda
by 12/04/2016on
We live 200 miles from the Arrowhead Honda Dealership.We looked at our local dealership who we've dealt with for the past twelve (12) years; they didn't have what we were looking for. We called our daughter who resides in Phoenix, and she said she bought her first car for Arrowhead; that was good enough for us. I went on-line and looked at inventory. We drove to the dealership and had perfect cooperation from Mr. David Mentier. The transaction was great, he had the car we were interested in ready for a test drive. Mr. Mentier was very helpful during the test drive and showing all the details. I would certainly recommend David to my friends and family. He is a very polite individual, and I will buy from him again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great sales experience
by 12/02/2016on
After a less than wonderful experience at an other Phoenix area Honda dealer, I emailed Arrowhead Honda. I was emailed some pricing information that appealed to me. I made an appointment to come and look at the Honda Civic EX-L. Dino was great from the moment I arrived. We immediately went for a test drive, he answered some questions I had about the car and shared some information about features I wasn't aware of. This is the point where most sales departments start to pressure you or intimidate you. There was none of that with Dino (or any one else on staff). I explained to Dino that I liked the terms discussed earlier on via email but would only agree to the deal if "you can make X, Y and Z happen." They made it happen and I was out of there in approximately 1 hour 30 minutes! Also, no up-selling of useless warranties/insurance. Very straight forward and no pressure. An even better experience than the "luxury" dealers I used to buy from before I got a Honda. I was amazed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ridgeline Purchase
by 11/27/2016on
When through Tracey Ford for the purchase. Very smooth transaction, answered all my questions and kept me informed as to when my vehicle not only arrived but when it was made! I just wish other dealerships were this good. Cary Davis walked me through the receipt of the vehicle. Explained in detail the working of the vehicle, all the featured and how they worked, walked me through the operation of various parts of the vehicle. Anything I didn't understand he showed me how it worked. He then took the time to walk me through connecting my phone to the truck! Why aren't other dealerships like this? They need to learn from Arrowhead Honda and their employees!! Michael Hunt
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Twins Buy Twins
by 11/23/2016on
Who would go shopping with (2) 4 year olds? When my daughters car turned out to need a lot of repairs, we worked with Tony Cicala and the Arrowhead Honda team to buy 2 new Honda CRVs, trading in 2 older Hondas. Tony was a very patient sales person who worked hard to meet our needs while we wrangled toddlers. He even shared his lunch with them :) Thanks Arrowhead
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
No Hassle experience
by 11/15/2016on
I searched vehicles on line and had a Sales person contact me (Gary Hamilton). I told him I'd be in in a few days and he respected that and did not bug me until the day before he merely confirmed my appointment. Thanks for that ! I arrived and we looked at the vehicles and pricing I had in mind, test drove and I was out the door quickly with the vehicle and deal I was looking for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Awesome experience
by 11/11/2016on
By far the best car shopping experience I have ever had. I was in and out wishing the hour and everything that I wanted and more was giving to me. Kurt chambers was awesome along with the finance managers. Would recommend arrowhead honda to anyone looking to buy a Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Sel review
by 11/09/2016on
We purchased a Honda Acord at Arohead Honda in Peoria Az. Very happy with the purchase. Our sales rep was Alex M. A very kind, patient gentleman not pushy at all, pleasant to deal with. I definitely recommend this dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent SERVICE
by 11/09/2016on
The customer service and overall experience was above the norm. I was very well taken care of from start to finish. Thank you Tyler in service and Jill in customer service for taking care of me and exceeding my expectations. I will be back to Arrohead Honda for my next service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New car sale
by 10/28/2016on
We recently purchased a 2016 Honda CR-V at Arrowhead Honda in Peoria, AZ. We were very happy with our purchase and love the SUV. Our sales rep was Brian Alexander. He is a very honest, down to earth guy and pleasant to deal with. Our experience with Cory in the Financial Dept was also pleasant. We would recommend this dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent experience
by 09/28/2016on
I have been leasing cars from Arrowhead Honda for more than 20 years. I feel like I've always been treated very fairly and never have been subjected to any sort of high pressure tactics. Tony Cicala was very pleasant and helpful to do business with. I recommend Tony and Arrowhead Honda to anyone wanting to acquire a new Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New Ridgeline Purchase
by 09/28/2016on
On 09/26/2016, I traded in a vehicle for a new Honda Ridgeline. I dealt with David Mentier in the Internet Sales Department. David had the vehicle I wanted to see waiting when I arrived and let me take it for a test drive. Although David had a lot of car sales experience, he was relatively new to Honda but he had a very good grasp on the product and was able to tell me all about the features on Ridgeline that I was interested in. David treated me very professionally and courteously. He never used any high pressure tactics on me the some dealers and salesmen are known for. I appreciate the way he handled the transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Easiest car-buying experience to date!
by 09/24/2016on
We were directed to Arrowhead Honda through the Costco Auto Program, and what a joy the experience was. Who can honestly say they've spent 2 hours or less at a dealership? Now we can. Mo was a fantastic salesman who intuitively knew that we knew what we wanted, and knew what we didn't want, and he stuck to that. Never once did we feel pressured, uncomfortable, or hurried. He answered all of our questions, was very knowledgeable, and friendly. I would highly recommend this dealership and ask for Mo by name, because you will not be disappointed with the experience. We love the new 2017 Accord Sport and we will be back for future service visits and purchases!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you Arrowhead! Thank you Alex!
by 09/20/2016on
Having owned 3 previous Hondas, I was in the market for a Civic EXL coupe modern metallic. Searched Honda dealers in valley, even some outside of the city. After researching and knowing offer price, I used both Costco and AAA for the search. It didn't take long for Costco to send me contact info and salesperson at Arrowhead (AAA couldn't compare). I made an appt, met Alex, and within 15 minutes ordered exactly what I wanted. Although I had to wait, the car came in at the scheduled time, Alex called and had me come down to look at it right off the truck. Perfect! Highly recommend Alex and Costco car buying program. Thank you Arrowhead!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Terrible sales team
by 08/21/2016on
These guys get personal when their offer is higher than what you have elsewhere and will not negotiate. Perhaps because they have the older folks from Sun City locked in they are $50 up per month on a 36 month lease. With a new dealership in Surprise, Az just a few miles away, perhaps they will learn to trade or at least be civil. Horrible place to buy a car. Like to add their service department seems to be above board and cordial.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
2 Comments
2012 CRV
by 08/16/2016on
I was towed in from Honda Care that made me wait three hours only to be harassed by two service tech telling me I need maybe a battery or a positive harness for a cost of over six hundred , and that my alternator is fine and when I said No bring my car around they can not because it's in the car wash, What in the hell is it doing in the car wash when they should have it in the shop. I took it some where else close by and it was the Alternator after all which is under warranty. RESULT they are RUDE, Arrogant, Lie, Taking advantage of woman, will never return, have had stolen Items in the last year from there staff when brakes were done. WARNING
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments