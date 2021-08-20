Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Toyota Peoria
Bought my dream truck from Lance
by 08/20/2021on
Hello, I walked in prepared to get a 4Runner. Have had several bad experiences here BUT THEN WE MET LANCE! He was very helpful and funny, knowledgeable about the products. I felt comfortable and felt that for once the sales guy was on my team. Changed my perspective and Got a truck of my dreams which was WAY BETTER than the 4runners in my opinion. Got a custom lifted Tundra instead. She has a few quirks I need to work out but I’m confident in Toyota to fix Thank you I love it!!!
Pleased with sales
by 08/09/2021on
I have purchased two vehicles from LH Miller Toyota, and have been pleased with the quick, fair and professional transactions.
Ten Plus
by 07/07/2021on
Extremely comfortable negotiating experience. No high pressure just fun. Would and have referred many friends to share in the experience. Larry miller toyota is a 10+.
2021 4RUNNER TRD Pro Lunar Rock
by 06/14/2021on
Salesman Freddy Peralta did a great job getting us our TRD Pro 4Runner.
Tacoma
by 04/29/2021on
They made it quick and painless, had everything ready to go prior to my appointment.
Best of the west
by 04/11/2021on
Everyone was very friendly and seemed happy to help. Both Sam Schroeder and his partner Adam were eager to show the workings of the Avalon we purchased. They answered many questions we had ( and we had plenty ). Adam showed us the many features of the car and showed us how to program them and to call them if we had any questions. They emphasized that we could call them at any time to help us navigate through the complicated feature we could not do ourselves. I have called them and they were helpful.
Hungry for a deal
by 03/28/2021on
Great cars and sales team, hungry to do business! Just wish they would take more care on considering the customer perspective. Why use Carfax to denigrate a trade in? Why not think about covering repairs being done on a trade in, to close the deal, knowing that would make the customer the happiest?
Love My Tacoma
by 04/08/2020on
My Salesman RT was Great. I feel I got treated very well during the purchase process. He went the extra mile to make sure I was happy with my trade-in value. I have owned several Toyotas and I am excited for My New Tacoma.
Larry M Miller's Customer
by 03/14/2020on
The best dealer I have deal with in the past 7years, 4 cars had been bought. Sale man was Hornets, straight forward no trapped sale talk.
New car buyer
by 12/29/2019on
JC was our salesman he was super exceptional. From start to finish he was great. We bought the 2020 Toyota Camry XSE and best decision I’ve made.
Service was awesome
by 11/27/2019on
DJ was the best!! She took the time to understand what we wanted & after a short conversation found our car on the first try! That's someone who listens to their customers.
Amazing customer service
by 09/06/2018on
From the moment I placed my phone call to the time I left the service department I was amazed at how professional and courteous everyone was. I was extremely impressed on how quickly they were able to fit me in to check on the staple in my tire. The warranty they offer is hands down the best out that's out there.
Good place
by 09/02/2018on
So I went to Larry Miller toyota because the dealership in surprise by me went thru my truck when I went in for an oil change. Went in and tim gear was the first person I seen. Very helpful. Very prompt and professional! I came in just running around doing errands and they got me in and out of there in less than an hour and a half. Go to these guys they wont go thru your stuff and they will actually treat you right!!!
Deal good. Paperwork and overall service below average
by 09/01/2018on
Had to wait 3 days for a trailer hitch to be installed. Paperwork was not correct and had to make changes on day 3. Hitch was installed by an after market vendor, had to clean interior when I got home.
AC Repair
by 08/30/2018on
Eric was great! Handled my service experience very professionally. Got my repair done on the same day, and even arranged for the warranty company to pay for my rental car. Thank you for that!
Exceptional experience
by 08/30/2018on
Exceptional customer service, the sales team was friendly, professional and courteous. They met and exceeded all expectations!
Car Purchase
by 08/30/2018on
I have bought 5 cars from Larry Miller Toyota Peoria and have never had a better experience. Since I found them I wouldn't buy from anywhere else. Everyone there are so pleasant and easy to work with. Not your typical car buying experience
Truck
by 08/28/2018on
I was impressed that the service was completed so quickly and professionally
Best customer service
by 08/28/2018on
The best customer service I could have asked for. Quinn and chuck were so patient and they didnt rush the process and they took the time to make sure the car I got is the car I loved. Quinn was amazing and so helpful!
Awesome Service
by 08/27/2018on
Your team's has been servicing my vehicle since day one. They have always done a superb job & my vehicle is in great shape.
Great customer service
by 08/23/2018on
Larry miller Toyota has shown nothing but exceptional customer service and professionalism from the purchase of my vehicle and throughout servicing of my vehicle, I highly recommend this location.
