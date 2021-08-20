  1. Home
Larry H. Miller Toyota Peoria

Larry H. Miller Toyota Peoria
8633 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ 85382
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Toyota Peoria

4.8
Overall Rating
4.82 out of 5 stars(11)
Recommend: Yes (11) No (0)
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought my dream truck from Lance

by Tundragal on 08/20/2021

Hello, I walked in prepared to get a 4Runner. Have had several bad experiences here BUT THEN WE MET LANCE! He was very helpful and funny, knowledgeable about the products. I felt comfortable and felt that for once the sales guy was on my team. Changed my perspective and Got a truck of my dreams which was WAY BETTER than the 4runners in my opinion. Got a custom lifted Tundra instead. She has a few quirks I need to work out but I’m confident in Toyota to fix Thank you I love it!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleased with sales

by EMC on 08/09/2021

I have purchased two vehicles from LH Miller Toyota, and have been pleased with the quick, fair and professional transactions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ten Plus

by Kathi Lorenson on 07/07/2021

Extremely comfortable negotiating experience. No high pressure just fun. Would and have referred many friends to share in the experience. Larry miller toyota is a 10+.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2021 4RUNNER TRD Pro Lunar Rock

by Outoftownbuyer on 06/14/2021

Salesman Freddy Peralta did a great job getting us our TRD Pro 4Runner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tacoma

by Garrett on 04/29/2021

They made it quick and painless, had everything ready to go prior to my appointment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best of the west

by Bob and Marlene Kozlowski on 04/11/2021

Everyone was very friendly and seemed happy to help. Both Sam Schroeder and his partner Adam were eager to show the workings of the Avalon we purchased. They answered many questions we had ( and we had plenty ). Adam showed us the many features of the car and showed us how to program them and to call them if we had any questions. They emphasized that we could call them at any time to help us navigate through the complicated feature we could not do ourselves. I have called them and they were helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hungry for a deal

by Jonathan on 03/28/2021

Great cars and sales team, hungry to do business! Just wish they would take more care on considering the customer perspective. Why use Carfax to denigrate a trade in? Why not think about covering repairs being done on a trade in, to close the deal, knowing that would make the customer the happiest?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love My Tacoma

by Love My Tacoma on 04/08/2020

My Salesman RT was Great. I feel I got treated very well during the purchase process. He went the extra mile to make sure I was happy with my trade-in value. I have owned several Toyotas and I am excited for My New Tacoma.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Larry M Miller's Customer

by Can vo on 03/14/2020

The best dealer I have deal with in the past 7years, 4 cars had been bought. Sale man was Hornets, straight forward no trapped sale talk.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car buyer

by M A Tarango on 12/29/2019

JC was our salesman he was super exceptional. From start to finish he was great. We bought the 2020 Toyota Camry XSE and best decision I’ve made.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Service was awesome

by McKims on 11/27/2019

DJ was the best!! She took the time to understand what we wanted & after a short conversation found our car on the first try! That's someone who listens to their customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing customer service

by Asoliz48 on 09/06/2018

From the moment I placed my phone call to the time I left the service department I was amazed at how professional and courteous everyone was. I was extremely impressed on how quickly they were able to fit me in to check on the staple in my tire. The warranty they offer is hands down the best out that's out there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good place

by Shanen82 on 09/02/2018

So I went to Larry Miller toyota because the dealership in surprise by me went thru my truck when I went in for an oil change. Went in and tim gear was the first person I seen. Very helpful. Very prompt and professional! I came in just running around doing errands and they got me in and out of there in less than an hour and a half. Go to these guys they wont go thru your stuff and they will actually treat you right!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Deal good. Paperwork and overall service below average

by Lardbutt on 09/01/2018

Had to wait 3 days for a trailer hitch to be installed. Paperwork was not correct and had to make changes on day 3. Hitch was installed by an after market vendor, had to clean interior when I got home.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

AC Repair

by JAK5959 on 08/30/2018

Eric was great! Handled my service experience very professionally. Got my repair done on the same day, and even arranged for the warranty company to pay for my rental car. Thank you for that!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional experience

by willconsult on 08/30/2018

Exceptional customer service, the sales team was friendly, professional and courteous. They met and exceeded all expectations!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car Purchase

by DkCustom2017 on 08/30/2018

I have bought 5 cars from Larry Miller Toyota Peoria and have never had a better experience. Since I found them I wouldn't buy from anywhere else. Everyone there are so pleasant and easy to work with. Not your typical car buying experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Truck

by Biker48pd on 08/28/2018

I was impressed that the service was completed so quickly and professionally

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best customer service

by Tawnymarie11 on 08/28/2018

The best customer service I could have asked for. Quinn and chuck were so patient and they didnt rush the process and they took the time to make sure the car I got is the car I loved. Quinn was amazing and so helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Service

by Pikeman on 08/27/2018

Your team's has been servicing my vehicle since day one. They have always done a superb job & my vehicle is in great shape.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service

by brklyn2002 on 08/23/2018

Larry miller Toyota has shown nothing but exceptional customer service and professionalism from the purchase of my vehicle and throughout servicing of my vehicle, I highly recommend this location.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
about our dealership

Larry H. Miller Toyota has been in business for over 30 years! We sale, service and sale parts for all Toyota's! We have an excellent team of Certified Toyota employees that go the extra mile for every customer. With over 30 Service Technicians here 6 days a week we are able to assist your vehicle needs whenever you need. We also have a virtual dealership site at www.larrymillertoyota.com. Since we believe that being a part of our community is important we donate our time and money to our local school districts as well as participate in our community events! Next time you are out and about in our neighborhood, stop by, have a cup of vanilla coffee and enjoy a pastry on us!

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Express Service

