5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Everyone was very friendly and seemed happy to help. Both Sam Schroeder and his partner Adam were eager to show the workings of the Avalon we purchased. They answered many questions we had ( and we had plenty ). Adam showed us the many features of the car and showed us how to program them and to call them if we had any questions. They emphasized that we could call them at any time to help us navigate through the complicated feature we could not do ourselves. I have called them and they were helpful. Read more