My initial contact was with Johnny P. who was accommodating, helpful, and personable. When I arrived to meet with him he was in the midst of a vehicle sale so he graciously introduced me to Ollie who went on a test drive with me, thoroughly explained everything about the vehicle, and answered every question I had. I must say here that both Johnny P. and Ollie made me feel so welcome; it was like I had known them forever. Ollie worked diligently to get me the deal I wanted for a cash price. There was no attempt at up selling, no pressure to purchase a vehicle at all, no games. I was allowed to make my decision in my time and it was a truly pleasurable car buying experience -- the best I've ever had. Ollie was superb in every way. Everybody with whom I came in contact was friendly, helpful, easy going, and knowledgeable. I kept trying to find a down side to my experience at Larry H. Miller Hyundai and I couldn't come up with one. The entire few hours I was there was one pleasant surprise after another. Jeff Alves, who handled the paperwork and processing was terrific and yet another example of natural friendliness with an easy going attitude, no pressure tactics, no games. He was a pleasure to deal with even though he was obviously swamped with the details of so many people buying cars the same day. A true professional in every aspect. Yet another positive example of superior service was Anthony in Parts who helped me choose some nifty accessories and exhibited great patience when I had difficulty choosing between two options of a certain accessory. Kader, who was very busy, stopped what he was doing to put on my new steering wheel cover. That was my very first contact with him and he was just the essence of customer service. What a guy! Then the lovely Danielle in Customer Relations came on the scene to make absolutely certain that I had been well treated and she proceeded to explain the various manuals, tell me what I can expect from LHM Hyundai insofar as excellent service, and she presented me with a lovely gift box containing a tire gauge, pen, and key rings. She made me feel as if we had known each other forever. She epitomized superior customer service. My sincere appreciation to Ollie, Johnny P, Jeff Alves, Danielle, Kader, and Anthony for making my car buying experience a complete pleasure. I'm still trying to find a down side to the whole thing but I just keep coming up with a 100% positive few hours. Car buying at LHM Hyundai is a cut above when it comes to getting down to the nuts and bolts of buying a car. Read more