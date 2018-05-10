Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria

Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria

Larry H Miller Hyundai Peoria and Larry H Miller Genesis of Peoria Street View. Sales, Service, and Parts Leader for Arizona.
8425 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ 85382
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Service

by Service on 10/05/2018

Quick only waited an hour and half

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

25 Reviews
service Rating

Service on 2017 Hyundai Sonata

by The1nOnly on 09/02/2018

I had scheduled maintenance and minor repair on my 2017 Hyundai Sonata recently. I always scheduled my appointment with Craig Mathias. He is consistently excellent at customer service and meeting my expectations on service for both of my Hyundai vehicles. Based on my experience I highly recommend Larry Miller Hyundai dealership and service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchasing a new car

by GSanders90 on 04/09/2018

This was my second time buying a vehicle with Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria. I bought a 2016 Toyota Corolla two weeks ago and actually got into a collision with a pole and the insurance company totaled out my vehicle. I was just so devastated at that time. My good friend Zac Buchanan helped me through the whole process of purchasing that vehicle and my new vehicle. I am now a proud owner of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra thanks to Zac and the people at this dealership. They took very good care of me knowing my situation and Ill recommend this dealership to anyone. Thanks again Zac you are an awesome person and thank you to your team who made everything possible for me to drive off the lot with my 2018 vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

FABULOUS DEALERSHIP and SERVICE CENTER

by rbandterryk on 03/31/2018

I have been going to them for 8 years to service my Santa Fe. Always impressed with the service. When my Mom needed a new car I went to the Dealership and was just as impressed with the service. Got her a 2018 Elantra. The salesman Tyler was terrific. No pressure, just information. GREAT DEALERSHIP.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

DISHONET

by stepdev on 12/01/2017

[non-permissible content removed] & completely dishonest! If it was possible to give ZERO stars I would. I was in the dealership this afternoon & Loren Rosenberg a, Finance Manage, was assisting me with questions on my deal. I asked Loren 3 times if the $500 Hyundai Loyalty discount was included in the deal. Loren wasnt sure & said he would go find out, he came back & assured me that the $500 was NOT included. I gave the dealership the appropriate paperwork they requested to get the $500 discount. I come back to the dealership later that night to sign the paperwork & Im told by Kyle Stevens, Sales Director with a bad attitude, & Rick Trinkl, General Manager, that Loren was wrong & they arent going to honor what he said. I absolutelyn cannot believe the lies, deceptive practices & lack of doing what youve said that this dealership will go to. I urge you, whatever you do to NOT engage any business with such a dishonest company.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience!

by ascully87 on 09/08/2017

Everyone there is very friendly and knowledgeable. I was a first time buyer and was very nervous going in. I have heard so many stories of people having terrible experiences with buying a car. That was not the case with Jake and Kyle and everyone at Larry H. Miller. They made my experience predominantly stress free. They were very honest and straight forward. I did not feel that they were telling me what I wanted to hear just so that I would buy a car from them that day. I left in my 2017 Hyundai Accent very happy and very pleased with my experience. Thanks guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchase of 2018 Genesis

by wileyone1 on 07/12/2017

Justin & Alex met with my wife Brenda and I. We were very pleased with our service and the professionalism. Justin went on vacation the day after our purchase and Alex was very responsive in finalizing additional details of the items that needed to be completed by the dealership. Alex was also very knowledgeable in going over the bells & whistles of the G-80 of which there were many. Eli was helpful in tying up some loose ends regarding the financing. Alex is an impressive young man & I anticipate he will be a top producer for the company.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2017 G80 Purchase

by Phxvalkry on 03/11/2017

Went to Larry Miller Genesis, knew what I wanted. Got a fast fair offer for my 2012 Veracruz. Went for a test drive and demonstration of features applicable to the car. Was impressed with ride and handling, returned to Larry Millers and completed deal. Very happy with my experience with Alex and all the staff I met.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Just bought my 2nd brand new car

by JennieR on 02/17/2017

I just bought my 2nd brand new car from Larry H Miller. I will continue to buy all my future cars from them. Everyone was very helpful and made my experience very enjoyable. But I have to give top vote to Jeffrey Alves making it possible for me to get my 1st new car.And my 2nd car thanks to Tyler and Deshoun. Keep up the amazing work you guys. Jennie Rodriguez

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Larry Miller Hyundai Excels

by HerbPaine on 01/30/2017

For consistency, quality, and excellence in customer-centric service, the professionals at Larry Miller Hyundai are tops. For eight years, I've brought my car for service to Hyundai, never once doubting that I'd receive expert maintenance and reliable counsel from associates like Craig. My recent experience in trading up confirmed my assessment. Thus, I offer a special shoutout to Kader Abedrabbo for his attentiveness to my needs and priorities for a new car and for making my experience a totally pleasant and productive one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Superior service

by LHMcustomer on 01/06/2017

My initial contact was with Johnny P. who was accommodating, helpful, and personable. When I arrived to meet with him he was in the midst of a vehicle sale so he graciously introduced me to Ollie who went on a test drive with me, thoroughly explained everything about the vehicle, and answered every question I had. I must say here that both Johnny P. and Ollie made me feel so welcome; it was like I had known them forever. Ollie worked diligently to get me the deal I wanted for a cash price. There was no attempt at up selling, no pressure to purchase a vehicle at all, no games. I was allowed to make my decision in my time and it was a truly pleasurable car buying experience -- the best I've ever had. Ollie was superb in every way. Everybody with whom I came in contact was friendly, helpful, easy going, and knowledgeable. I kept trying to find a down side to my experience at Larry H. Miller Hyundai and I couldn't come up with one. The entire few hours I was there was one pleasant surprise after another. Jeff Alves, who handled the paperwork and processing was terrific and yet another example of natural friendliness with an easy going attitude, no pressure tactics, no games. He was a pleasure to deal with even though he was obviously swamped with the details of so many people buying cars the same day. A true professional in every aspect. Yet another positive example of superior service was Anthony in Parts who helped me choose some nifty accessories and exhibited great patience when I had difficulty choosing between two options of a certain accessory. Kader, who was very busy, stopped what he was doing to put on my new steering wheel cover. That was my very first contact with him and he was just the essence of customer service. What a guy! Then the lovely Danielle in Customer Relations came on the scene to make absolutely certain that I had been well treated and she proceeded to explain the various manuals, tell me what I can expect from LHM Hyundai insofar as excellent service, and she presented me with a lovely gift box containing a tire gauge, pen, and key rings. She made me feel as if we had known each other forever. She epitomized superior customer service. My sincere appreciation to Ollie, Johnny P, Jeff Alves, Danielle, Kader, and Anthony for making my car buying experience a complete pleasure. I'm still trying to find a down side to the whole thing but I just keep coming up with a 100% positive few hours. Car buying at LHM Hyundai is a cut above when it comes to getting down to the nuts and bolts of buying a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome experience

by JennDee on 01/03/2017

From the moment I drove onto the parking lot, I was greeted by Matt, and taken inside. This purchase of a vehicle was not planned, I had to replace a totaled Kia Soul. I told Matt I wanted to speak with Mrika Dobreci. He stayed with me until she was available. She was awesome from beginning to end, as was D'shon who did my contract. I picked the car up the following day, again she was awesome, took my pic with my new car, explained all the features to me. The GM introduced himself to me, she followed up with me the following day also, asking me if I had any questions or concerns. My purchase from Larry Miller was smooth, perfect from start to finish.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Hyundai dealership

by MartyinAz on 12/24/2016

Never been there before but will definitely go back

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great time and great car

by PapaJMP on 12/05/2016

Thanks to john Pearl and all who took great care of us. We love our car more everyday.Thanks again to all

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Worst Service

by SumanChowdhury on 09/09/2016

The Service at this dealership is the worst I have ever seen. Long wait, half done service, additional charges, all these things you will get in this place. My car battery was dead, so went there to get it replaced and also wanted to get Oil change done. I bought an Oil change package which included 3 oil changes including parts, labor, tax and everything. My car battery was 25 months old, so they told that I will have to pay a prorated price for the new battery since the warranty period of 24 months is over. I agreed to that and before doing the service they gave me a price including everything. I asked multiple times if this is the out-of-door price and the service guy told yes. They took more than 2 and half hours to get these done on a regular weekday. That too I found later they did not top off the fluids which was included in the Oil change package. After coming home when I carefully looked at the bill, I found the charges were different than what they have quoted me. I went back to the place and requested an explanation of the charges. The service guy who was dealing with me called another person and he tried to explain me that the prorated price of the battery is different. And there are additional taxes on top of that. This was clearly different from what they have quoted me before doing the service. After talking to them for more than 30 mins, another person came. He looked like the Service manager and told that he heard everything and he agrees that it was their mistake that they gave a wrong quote but he will not do anything to correct that. I asked him why Customer has to pay additional amount for their mistake. And to my surprise, he said that is how it is. He was rude and clearly stated that he will not do anything else even though I had to pay more from my pocket. Clearly they cheat Customers by providing incorrect information before service and charge different after the service is done. Stay away from this place. Normally after the service, every Customer receives a survey email to provide feedback. They have not send that to me as they already know what feedback they expect. But I will make every possible effort to spread these words through different channels and media to make people aware.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Hyundai broke my car.

by NoToHyundai on 10/05/2015

I came to this dealership to get an oil change on 9-25-15. I was talked into buying a package of 3 oil changes and tire rotations for $90. I get my vehicle back and it has a horrible pull to the right. I go to Discount Tire to get the tires rotated and balanced and they find that the cover to my lug nuts on my wheel has been glued back on and say they obviously aren't going to glue it back on. I call the dealership. After bringing it into the service manager David Lesaffe he s ays we are willing to pay to fix this. I get home it's about 5:30 pm and I think hey maybe I should look under the hood. I find out my oil cap is broken and I am missing a piece of plastic that goes over my battery terminalI send these pictures to David Lesaffe's e-mail and I Call him in the morning. His attitude has now changed and he tells me he will not take care of every problem on a 14 year old car. I paid for 3 oil changes up front and I'm supposed to bring my vehicle back after that? So I said I am going to post reviews up and he tells me then he can't help me. I have been going back and forth with corporate now to get this fixed and I still haven't even gotten my money back for the 2x extra oil changes I paid for let alone anything they broke being fixed. My case has now been transfered to regional Hyundai from customer service hyundai. This place is horrible.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Very Disappointed

by JayjayBeebee on 09/09/2015

Due to an auto accident, I began shopping for a replacement vehicle. The Larry Miller dealerships in the Phoenix area were operating a tent sale this Labor Day weekend, and I decided to check it out and look for a car to purchase. I was shown a 2007 Toyota Camry with 104,000 miles and an asking price of $10,800, which was within my budget. However, when it came time to draw up the paperwork, I was charged an out the door price of $14,000. At the time of purchase, the dealer (Larry Mello) led me to believe that the difference between the $10,800 and the $14,000 was tax, title, license, and an extended warranty offered by their service department at Larry H. Miller. I became suspicious, however, when I went to speak to the Larry H. Miller finance counselor as I was closing the purchase. The finance counselor offered me what I thought was a different extended warranty, which I thought would supplement the extended warranty that I thought that LHM had already included in the out the door price. At the time, though, I simply suspected that I needed to review the paperwork to determine exactly what the extended warranty covered so that I could make an informed decision. After going home and looking through the paperwork following the purchase, I noticed something very unusual on the Retail Purchase Agreement form. On the form, the cash price of the vehicle was listed as $12,213.87, far above the $10,800 that I thought I was paying for the vehicle at the time of purchase, and the purchase agreement showed no extended warranty charges whatsoever. Even the $10,800 is far too high. as Edmunds.com lists the fair market value of a good condition 2007 Toyota Camry LE as $7,886--meaning that Larry H. Miller overcharged me almost 50%! I suspect that while it is possible that the pushy dealer might have forgotten to include the extended warranty in the breakdown, it is more likely that he cheated me out of $1,400 in the cash price of the vehicle. I am dyslexic, so at the time I signed the paperwork, I did not realize that the "cash price of vehicle" line item on the Retail Purchase Agreement did not make sense. To make the matter even worse, Larry H. Miller adamantly refuses to acknowledge any overcharging or wrongdoing at all and make amends for the situation. I first attempted to resolve the issue with them by asking them why the price they charged was so high. And course they hid behind a random lousy excuse of "dealer reconditioning fees" which supposedly cost them nearly $2000. That's a lie though, because the vehicle would have traded in for $3000 or maybe $4000 but their numbers are waaaaaayyyyyy over that and that is pure ripoff. DO NOT BUY CARS FROM THIS DEALERSHIP!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Sales, service, and finance

by fredcon8063 on 07/27/2015

Wrost auto dealer I ever dealed with, bad safety inspection on a vehicle that broke down a week later, high sale price point, not willing to bring down price, only asked for a high down payment, a horrible finance manager that made several absurd comments and remarks that were offensive, did not offer a ride back to dealer after the vehicle broke down, approved and did not offer to fix vehicle and placed on temporary loaner, filed a complaint with BBB corporate headquaters in Utah, reported their vehicle as a lemon vehicle, and will be filing a discrimination lawsuit to both states at Arizona and Utah attorney general's office. A complete waste of my time.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Larry H Miller Hyundai Peoria 0ffers Service equaled by none

by Snowstreaker on 02/17/2014

We have over 75,000 miles on our Sonata and have experienced a minimal amount of unscheduled service. We have tried to keep our scheduled appointments as best as we can. My rating of all of our service at this dealership is 5 stars plus. Our Service Consultant, Tim H is the best that there is, and he is my reason for five stars plus. His people skills are exceptional and at the beginning of a service session he explains in detail, what we and our car need. At the conclusion of the session, he explains in as much detail as required, the service that was provided. It can't get any better than that!! Bob W -- Sun City West

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great customer service

by Minniek on 01/22/2014

Went in for my 3,000 mile oil change and alignment of my tires, and asked questions about other services I might have needed, and they were very honest and told me nothing needed to be done. Like going here, been a customer for many years, and never had a problem with the service department or the sales department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Willkauf on 01/19/2014

Craig M was very professional and kept me informed threw-out the process. I'm was very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria, Proudly Serving Phoenix AZ, Glendale AZ, Scottsdale AZ and Tempe AZ, Offers More Than Just Friendly Service

What can you expect when you enter the Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria showroom? Well, aside from a warm welcome, a great selection of new and used cars to choose from, as well as onsite auto service, a vast collection of parts and a financing team that understands the needs of drivers like you. If that sounds good to you, come see us today in Peoria, Arizona.

Speaking of New 2017-2018 Hyundai Accent, Elantra, Sonata, Veloster & Tucson models, you have got your pick of the litter with the ones in our Phoenix Metro area Hyundai showroom. Whether you're window shopping or looking for a test drive, you can rest assured that you won't be disappointed here at Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria. If there are any questions you have that needs answering, the automotive experts on our staff are here to cater to your every need.

Dealer Rater Customer Service Award 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017
Express Online Purchase and Delivery
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

