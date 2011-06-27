  1. Home
Trucks Only

550 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ 85210
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
240 cars in stock
0 new240 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|38 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|22 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|16 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership

A dealership entirely devoted to selling pre-owned trucks? Could there be anything better? At Trucks Only, we started doing just that 45 years ago and we’re still going strong today. With three different locations in Apache Junction, Mesa and Phoenix, we are one of the largest suppliers of pre-owned trucks in the area. No matter what size or type of truck you need, it is a safe bet that we have the truck you are looking for on one of our lots!

One of the best aspects of our dealership is the ability to do the majority of your truck shopping right here on our website. Our online sales team can help you out every step of the way as well. Whether you want to peruse through our inventory, plan out how to budget for your future truck, or want to get approved for credit, you can do it all easily and quickly right here on our site!

What a lot of people dislike about dealerships are the sales people. Often they are rude, pushy, and they don’t have the customer’s best interests in mind. We wo

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television

