A dealership entirely devoted to selling pre-owned trucks? Could there be anything better? At Trucks Only, we started doing just that 45 years ago and we’re still going strong today. With three different locations in Apache Junction, Mesa and Phoenix, we are one of the largest suppliers of pre-owned trucks in the area. No matter what size or type of truck you need, it is a safe bet that we have the truck you are looking for on one of our lots!

One of the best aspects of our dealership is the ability to do the majority of your truck shopping right here on our website. Our online sales team can help you out every step of the way as well. Whether you want to peruse through our inventory, plan out how to budget for your future truck, or want to get approved for credit, you can do it all easily and quickly right here on our site!

What a lot of people dislike about dealerships are the sales people. Often they are rude, pushy, and they don’t have the customer’s best interests in mind. We wo