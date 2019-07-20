5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Mark Kirkley @ Rodeo Ford was phenomenal. I called on Tuesday about a car they had on the lot and he answered the phone. I asked him a couple questions about the vehicle and he was happy to answer them. I let him know I wouldn't be able to come into the dealership until the last day of the year because I work a lot of OT and have limited availability to commit to during the week. He understood. He asked if I wanted to leave a $500.00 deposit with him to have him hold the card, I declined and said if its meant to be, its meant to be. Technically, I went to Peoria Ford first on Saturday because Jon Jay and Rich rave about them and had an awful experience. I had went into their location the week prior letting them know what I wanted and that I would be back in on Saturday and as confused as I left them the prior week, it almost felt like they had even more confusion when we came back. I won't names at the Ford Peoria dealership, but I will say it was an awful experience. The service was atrocious and I don't ever want to go back there. Anyways, Rodeo was FANTASTIC. I went in and asked for Mark. I asked Mark to show me where the Ford Mustang Ecoboost Premium was and he showed it to me. He took my DL number and let me and my family all test drive it, OFF THE LOT, ALONE. ----Don't expect this at Peoria Ford... they have to babysit the vehicle until it's off their lot for insurance reasons... --- ANYWAYS I came back and surprised Mark with an extra sell. I wanted to purchase my wife a car as well. A Ford Edge SEL. Both vehicles were 2016, brand new, fully loaded. I can't thank Mark for the ease of service I received for both my wife's car and my car. They even took care of 1 year full of oil changes for both my wife and I because USAA didn't approve me for an interest rate loan due to the fact that this dealer no longer does the Car Buying through True Car. Mark, thank you for your service. I can't thank you enough for everything you've done. Read more