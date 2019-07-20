Rodeo Ford
Customer Reviews of Rodeo Ford
Dishonest
by 07/20/2019on
I purchased a new F150 in May of ‘18 at Rodeo Ford. Rodeo arranged for seven year financing through Hughes FCU. Your financing person, Garrett Herman, told me that Hughes needed for the truck to have some sort of warranty coverage for the entire seven years. He then sold me a four year extended warranty to start at the end of the three year factory warranty and continue for four more years for $2,000. I was filing away my contracts the other day and realized that I was only given page #1 of the eleven page extended warrant contract through Fidelity Warranty Services. Page one has no effective or expiration dates so I called the warranty company and they provide me with the details. I NOW have an extended warranty that began on the date of my truck purchase and expires in 2022. That means I have double warranty coverage now, and for the next two years, and then I will have only ONE year of extended care.
Oh toise hidden costs
by 02/08/2018on
Purchased a used car from them this past week. The sales department was friendly, courteous and polite; the car was exactly what we were looking for but...They really enjoy hitting you with hidden charges. Examples: 1) the salesman tells you that every car they sell comes with an advanced security system. They don't say that the system costs $799. 2) they say that all their cars come with a three year body protection program but they don't tell you that the protection plan is costing you $699. That then is a total of $1500 dollars over the advertised cost or, in our case 15% over the advertised price. Of course the universal sales pitch of quoting a price of $1 under the next hundred. ($799 is s so much less than $800, etc.)
My experience of buying my new truck at Rodeo
by 03/19/2017on
I have bought several cars and trucks from Rodeo using Scott Griffith. He is very knowledgeable and I believe he has my best interest at heart. So when I am in the market, I seek his guidance.
Important
by 03/10/2017on
Honesty and integrity, that fits the bill. This makes customers want to visit again and bring their families with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
ktazzkatt2
by 03/03/2017on
efficient, no pressure, they understood our transportation needs. met our expectation, fair value on my trade in and used rebates for being a loyal customer for years
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
f250
by 02/28/2017on
Quick and convenient for negotiating and documentation. Butch anderson and David Garcia were personable and fair guys to deal with.Thank you for a great expefience rodeo ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New truck
by 02/17/2017on
Our sales person Thomas was great. We were only communicating through email (per my request) and he was quick in responding. I told him what I was looking for and he did everything g he could to find the perfect truck for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mark Kirkley @ Rodeo Ford
by 01/13/2017on
Mark Kirkley @ Rodeo Ford was phenomenal. I called on Tuesday about a car they had on the lot and he answered the phone. I asked him a couple questions about the vehicle and he was happy to answer them. I let him know I wouldn't be able to come into the dealership until the last day of the year because I work a lot of OT and have limited availability to commit to during the week. He understood. He asked if I wanted to leave a $500.00 deposit with him to have him hold the card, I declined and said if its meant to be, its meant to be. Technically, I went to Peoria Ford first on Saturday because Jon Jay and Rich rave about them and had an awful experience. I had went into their location the week prior letting them know what I wanted and that I would be back in on Saturday and as confused as I left them the prior week, it almost felt like they had even more confusion when we came back. I won't names at the Ford Peoria dealership, but I will say it was an awful experience. The service was atrocious and I don't ever want to go back there. Anyways, Rodeo was FANTASTIC. I went in and asked for Mark. I asked Mark to show me where the Ford Mustang Ecoboost Premium was and he showed it to me. He took my DL number and let me and my family all test drive it, OFF THE LOT, ALONE. ----Don't expect this at Peoria Ford... they have to babysit the vehicle until it's off their lot for insurance reasons... --- ANYWAYS I came back and surprised Mark with an extra sell. I wanted to purchase my wife a car as well. A Ford Edge SEL. Both vehicles were 2016, brand new, fully loaded. I can't thank Mark for the ease of service I received for both my wife's car and my car. They even took care of 1 year full of oil changes for both my wife and I because USAA didn't approve me for an interest rate loan due to the fact that this dealer no longer does the Car Buying through True Car. Mark, thank you for your service. I can't thank you enough for everything you've done.
Car man
by 01/04/2017on
Very professional would recommend Roy to my friends anytime financed process was very easy and clear to understand and when I picked up the car they showed us how to operate all of the new features
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My second Ford from Rodeo
by 12/24/2016on
Everyone was friendly and wanted to make sure I was happy and got what I wanted. This is the second car Ive bought from Rodeo Ford. I also have a 2014 Fusion I bought new. Ford is my only choice, Chevy and Dodge took the loan from the govt, Ford didnt. There is only one choice I could make. FORD
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
New Mustang GT purchase
by 12/17/2016on
Mark in sales was very easy going and able to find me a vehicle that suited my taste. Car arrived ahead of schedule at the dealership. Some of the sales managers are pushy and don't follow through completely. Car was delivered with some imperfections however Mike in service have been extremely helpful with the entire new car experience and has worked to get these corrected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience with Rodeo Ford
by 12/12/2016on
I worked with Thomas Johnson, and he made finding and buying my first new Ford easy and fast. I am very happy with his professional, but relatable attitude. I'll be following up with him when it's time to buy my next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience with Rodeo Ford
by 12/12/2016on
I worked with Thomas Johnson, and he made finding and buying my first new Ford easy and fast. I am very happy with his professional, but relatable attitude. I'll be following up with him when it's time to buy my next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 11/21/2016on
Tony our salesman from Mr. Ed's was excellent. He made sure we got the vehicle we wanted. He was awesome. He went above board for us and we greatly appreciated it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Great sales team no hassle amazing experience
by 11/02/2016on
My sales man Mark Kirkley was absolutely amazing!!! No pressure no hassle and no hidden fees what else could you ask for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience
by 11/02/2016on
Professional and no BS, great lot, I liked the no pressure attitude that is present. Makes shopping an comfortable experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Review
by 10/04/2016on
Fast and to the point. No bs from scott the sales person. Truck was pretty much ready to take on a test drive. Good experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr. Ed financing did not work for me
by 09/23/2016on
Financing doesn't call back when they say they are. I didn't feel like they were trying all they could do to get me financed.
New Lariat F 150
by 09/23/2016on
Worked with Tony Worm. Great guy and understood what I needed in a truck. Got me right to it. Recommend Rodeo Ford. Was looking for the ideal Hunting, Fishing, & Camp truck. Blew away my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rodeo Ford
by 09/21/2016on
Chris was very helpful and understanding through the typically stressful process. He went above & beyond to locate the desired vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rodeo Ford Cars
by 08/19/2016on
James was a great sales person! It was a smooth transition because of him! I was able to get a great car with payments affordable for me.
1 Comments