San Tan Volkswagen

1489 E Motorplex Loop, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of San Tan Volkswagen

3 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Ginga_ninja on 03/09/2017

From start to finish the professionalism that Mike Yozzo and Paul Fox displayed while making the purchase on my 2017 Passat was the best I have ever had! I would not only refer my family and friends but I will be back for ANY of my new cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Couldn't Have Been Better

by teddgbsn on 12/21/2016

San Tan Volkswagen has an excellent sales team. In less than 2 hours I walked out with a new Tiguan at the best price I could find anywhere. Dean Pattison and Gregg Paradis made it possible for me to find the car I wanted at a great price that I couldn't say no to. I highly recommend that anyone looking for a new Volkswagen checkout this dealership first so you don't waste your time shopping around just to end up at San Tan Volkswagen in the end. I will be purchasing all my vehicles from San Tan VW from here on out. Thank you guys for helping me get the right car for a great price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience ever

by jduncan79 on 04/11/2015

Easy car buying process. Seth and Paul were excellent and made the whole process easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
