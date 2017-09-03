5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

San Tan Volkswagen has an excellent sales team. In less than 2 hours I walked out with a new Tiguan at the best price I could find anywhere. Dean Pattison and Gregg Paradis made it possible for me to find the car I wanted at a great price that I couldn't say no to. I highly recommend that anyone looking for a new Volkswagen checkout this dealership first so you don't waste your time shopping around just to end up at San Tan Volkswagen in the end. I will be purchasing all my vehicles from San Tan VW from here on out. Thank you guys for helping me get the right car for a great price. Read more