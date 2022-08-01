1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have a brand new 2020 RAM 1500 Laramie that has now left the dealer un-safe to drive not once, but twice. First, my fiancé was on the side of the road after picking up the vehicle from service, and now once again my truck is undriveable after picking up from service for the second time. I am just lucky I was close to home when the air started leaking out of a different tire, which is the same reason she was left on the side of the road the night before. Earnhardt's service department is unfriendly, unprofessional, and horrible, if you can actually get someone to answer the phone. They are either dealing with unserviceable parts or the technicians are incompetent. Either way paying for a $50,000+ vehicle, purchasing additional aftermarket parts to be installed, and it being sent out twice unsafe to drive is completely intolerable. I have 10 times more miles on my vehicle going back and forth to the dealership for service issues than I bought the truck with, and now again it needs to go back. This is completely unacceptable. Plus, I bought the complete care package for this truck which from my understanding provides me with a loaner car whenever my truck is in the shop. When my truck was towed back to service after having the new wheels and tires installed, they told my fiancé they could not give her a loaner, because Chrysler did not approve the release of a loaner for certain circumstances. Complete care, my ass. Jason Southerland (inventory manager) and Ignacio (nacho) on the sales team were outstanding, I highly recommend them. As for the service department, I would take your vehicle elsewhere. Luke Morris, the parts & service director, walked us out to the truck to go over the repair following the add on install issue, which no one had done the first time we picked up, and had told us everything checked out and the truck was ready. Unfortunately, the truck was not 100% and now we have another flat tire, and need yet another repair, at a dealer 62 miles away that cannot be safely driven. Repeated calls to the service center are sent to voicemail, which they do not return the messages left. Stay away. Read more