Earnhardt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Earnhardt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Best purchasing experience!
by 01/08/2022on
I’m so fortunate to have had Paulie return my internet inquiry! He went way beyond what I’ve ever experienced at a dealership. He was knowledgeable and very communicative. He made the process so easy and comfortable. I feel like my experience was very personalized- he even sent me pictures before I went in, just to make sure that I was asking about the right vehicle. The finance portion was great with Richard as well- He took his time to answer all of my questions. Everyone I encountered at the dealership made sure to ask if I was doing ok and whether I needed any assistance. The entire process was quick and easy. My sales person had also followed up with me to make sure that I’m enjoying my new Jeep. I would encourage anyone who is looking to purchase a vehicle to go here and ask for Paulie!
Best purchasing experience!
by 01/08/2022on
I’m so fortunate to have had Paulie return my internet inquiry! He went way beyond what I’ve ever experienced at a dealership. He was knowledgeable and very communicative. He made the process so easy and comfortable. I feel like my experience was very personalized- he even sent me pictures before I went in, just to make sure that I was asking about the right vehicle. The finance portion was great with Richard as well- He took his time to answer all of my questions. Everyone I encountered at the dealership made sure to ask if I was doing ok and whether I needed any assistance. The entire process was quick and easy. My sales person had also followed up with me to make sure that I’m enjoying my new Jeep. I would encourage anyone who is looking to purchase a vehicle to go here and ask for Paulie!
Ram 2500 purchase
by 12/17/2021on
In finding and buying a Ram 2500 I dealt with Paulie Terranova their Internet Sales Manager and it was a great experience. Very friendly and professional. not only during the sale but afterwards. He helped me with accessories and some stupidity on my side due to the excitement of buying it. I did not notice that the truck did not come with a fifth wheel kit when i go it home. So I called Paulie right away and he arranged for one to be put in the next day at no labor cost. I dropped it back off the day i purchased it and by 2:00 the next day it was ready to pick up all within 24 hours of purchase. The Parts and service departments rocked it out.
Awesome
by 08/19/2021on
I brought my challenger in to get the air conditioner fixed. Big thanks to Josh who is in the service department for taking care of me. I like the waiting room comfortable seats. Josh came checked on me every 15 min and updated me on the status and if I was ok.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible service!
by 08/10/2021on
Horrible Service! Commercial settings pin on my 2018 ram 3500 that I bought used from York Dodge in 2019 was changed by previous owner and was not reset by selling dealer. Everything online indicated to take to any Dodge dealer and they will give you the pin for free. Not Earnhardt Dodge, they want to charge labor to give me the pin code to my own truck. Earnhardt’s solution was to either pay them or make the 4 hour round trip to York Dodge who will reset the pin for free. Service Manager Daryl is not customer first and does not follow the Earnhardt motto on the website to “Treat every customer like they are your mama” I’m sure if Tex Earnhardt’s mama needed the commercial settings pin Daryl would do it for free, but not for me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Shaun in sales
by 08/09/2021on
The sales guys are very helpful and I had a very good experience at this dealership. 5 stars to my sales man
Best dealership
by 08/08/2021on
I jus recently drove off in a 2021 Ram 1500 Laramie and the truck is amazing. I was helped by Martin Hunter and I highly recommend you see him if you're looking for a new vehicle he treated us like family and was very professional. I'll be going back to Martin and earnhardt when it's time for somrthin new!
Their NO BULL Approval is ALL BULL
by 06/30/2021on
Received an unsolicited "NO BULL APPROVAL" letter in the mail. Had $500 down and set my appt. I had to use that for bills, asked to reschedule when I had it saved up again and was told YOU ARE STILL APPROVED. Kept my appt only to sit there for three hours to be told "We won't have a decision for you today." Great. So thanks for wasting my money for a babysitter and for wasting my only day off. Lastly, no calls over the weekend just see a million hard checks going to my credit. No call Monday or Tues. I call only to be told by Tim " I'll see why someone hasn't contacted you." Next day I get a voicemail from someone completely different saying "Sorry we need $5K down." I'm sorry what??? So thanks again for wasting my money, time and making my credit worse. You didn't even have the decency to respond to me when I initially complained. Your service completely sucks, you are lying to people and you should be ashamed of yourselves. Absolutely DISGUSTING THAT YOU DO THIS FOR BUSINESS.
The best of internet buying
by 04/15/2021on
I had a great experience working with Michelle Tran And Kenny Parker! Michelle was very diligent in finding the best vehicle to best suit my needs. I was buying from out of town and was very surprised to be offered free delivery of my new Jeep almost 200 miles away. I would recommend this dealership based on my experience.
Best Car Experience
by 02/16/2021on
Working with Ken Parker was the best experience I have had purchasing a new vehicle. He was extremely efficient, honest and pleasant to work with. I would recommend working with Ken to anyone who is looking to purchase a new vehicle.
Earnhardt Chrysler Dodge Jeep
by 09/28/2020on
I used to scoff at the “No Bull” moniker. It rings true! Mike Riley just gave me the best deal of my life.
Repeated failure
by 09/14/2020on
I have a brand new 2020 RAM 1500 Laramie that has now left the dealer un-safe to drive not once, but twice. First, my fiancé was on the side of the road after picking up the vehicle from service, and now once again my truck is undriveable after picking up from service for the second time. I am just lucky I was close to home when the air started leaking out of a different tire, which is the same reason she was left on the side of the road the night before. Earnhardt's service department is unfriendly, unprofessional, and horrible, if you can actually get someone to answer the phone. They are either dealing with unserviceable parts or the technicians are incompetent. Either way paying for a $50,000+ vehicle, purchasing additional aftermarket parts to be installed, and it being sent out twice unsafe to drive is completely intolerable. I have 10 times more miles on my vehicle going back and forth to the dealership for service issues than I bought the truck with, and now again it needs to go back. This is completely unacceptable. Plus, I bought the complete care package for this truck which from my understanding provides me with a loaner car whenever my truck is in the shop. When my truck was towed back to service after having the new wheels and tires installed, they told my fiancé they could not give her a loaner, because Chrysler did not approve the release of a loaner for certain circumstances. Complete care, my ass. Jason Southerland (inventory manager) and Ignacio (nacho) on the sales team were outstanding, I highly recommend them. As for the service department, I would take your vehicle elsewhere. Luke Morris, the parts & service director, walked us out to the truck to go over the repair following the add on install issue, which no one had done the first time we picked up, and had told us everything checked out and the truck was ready. Unfortunately, the truck was not 100% and now we have another flat tire, and need yet another repair, at a dealer 62 miles away that cannot be safely driven. Repeated calls to the service center are sent to voicemail, which they do not return the messages left. Stay away.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best deal in my Life!!
by 11/25/2019on
Flew from CA to AZ, then drove my Ram Rebel truck almost 400 miles back to take advantage of this amazing deal! Salesman, Mike Riley, even came to pick me up from the airport! Great dealership. Free food, and sincerely friendly staff. I still can't believe the deal I got on this truck!
Best buying experience EVER!!!
by 10/04/2019on
Has to be the best buying experience I have ever had with a dealership. Everyone is typically afraid of dealing with sales people as was myself because it’s not fun.. NOT IN THIS CASE!! Michelle Tran was the reason I bought my new 2019 Ram 2500 here. She was respectful, responded right away and had a no pressure mentality the whole time. My next vehicle will no doubt be bought from this place!! Everyone is so friendly and not to mention they had a wide selection to choose from. A++++++
Exceeds Customer Service!
by 02/11/2019on
Working with Justin and Thomas was a very quick and rewarding process. I submitted an inquiry and Thomas followed up quickly with my questions and to the point, after going in I worked with Justin who showed the vehicle and took us for a test drive. He was informative, knowledgeable and his customer service skills were beyond my expectations. Thomas and Justin worked with us to get a great deal and we were in and out with a New SUV within a couple hours. Thank you both so much for making this vehicle buying so easy! We will definitely be back and will be recommending everyone to come to you!
Very good experience! Thanks to Mike Riley and his colleagues.
by 01/16/2019on
I had a very good experience in Earnhardt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram! I just bought the Honda Civic with Mike Riley. He is very patient and friendly. The price of the car he offered me is also great! The whole process was efficient and straightforward, which let me have the test-driving and purchase the car in just 3 hours! I highly recommend this dealer for buying the used car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding experience...thanks to Thomas, Justin, & Richard
by 11/14/2018on
What a great buying experience with a sincere, no pressure, caring team. I highly recommend buying your vehicle from Thomas Anderson. I was impressed with his diligence and appreciated his patience with my questions as we test drove multiple vehicles. Thomas & Justin Sutherland took my wish list and found the perfect car for me. Communication was always spot-on, with no surprises or disappointments. When I arrived to complete the sale, Thomas had everything ready for me and spent the time and effort to demonstrate my new vehicleâs many features. Richard Rindahl completed my financing and was efficient, thorough, and very easy to work with. Overall, my expectations were exceeded and I truly felt that everyone wanted to make sure I was beyond satisfied. Many thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Earnhardt and Cole were Amazing!
by 10/10/2018on
Yesterday I purchased a 2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x2 with the 5.7L V8 in the True Blue Pearlcoat. I worked with salesman Cole Avenetti at this location. Prior to shopping there, I had HORRIBLE experiences at other valley Dodge/Ram dealerships where they told me an out-the-door price before coming down and then tried to tack on thousands of dollars worth of hidden fees once I told them I was putting half down (they don't say it on their site but apparently with the other dealerships if you're putting more than 10% down they take away many of the discounts/rebates) and on top of that tried to get me to take a 9.49% APR because I was a first-time lender on a brand new vehicle and that excluded me from the "well qualified buyer", despite saying that nowhere on the disclaimers. I can say that I dealt with absolutely none of that shady sales tactics or money shuffling garbage at Earnhardt. Cole was absolutely amazing in working me up an out-the door price beforehand since I lived across the valley, which ended up being about $900 less when I got down there because he had done some of his early estimations high. He worked this out for me knowing that I was bringing in my own financing through my bank, who had approved me for 4.8%. He was extremely personable and friendly, made sure I met the service crew and everyone I would be dealing with during future visits. Explained every aspect of the truck in great detail and broke down every step of the new vehicle buying process for me in a way that was simple. I can honestly say that this was a night and day difference from my experiences at the other dealerships. At no point did I feel like just a number like I did at one dealership with the initials B.L., I felt like a valued customer at Earnhardt. It's hard now days to go into a sales environment and just be treated like a human. I will happily be referring all of my friends and family to this location, giving them Cole's direct contact info and even though it was a 2.5 hour drive, it is well worth the drive when I find myself in the market for another truck or Dodge/Ram family product. Thanks Cole! Thanks Earnhardt! If I could give you an even higher rating I would!
Great, no pressure experience
by 09/04/2018on
I have purchased numerous cars throughout my life and this is the best experience I have had yet. Of course, the numbers have to be good (they were), but the experience has to be fast, easy, and pleasant (nailed every single one of these). CJ was so easy to work with and there was none of the back and forth 20 times that happens with every other purchase I have had. Finance was fast and we were on our way. Going into a dealership with 3 kids doesn't allow for a margin of error and CJ nailed it. Thank you everyone at Earnhardt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Additional kudos to Mark and Ken. Good people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Renegade purchase
by 08/31/2018on
Six days ago, I purchased a new, 2018 Jeep Renegade from Earnhardt Dodge in Gilbert, AZ. I went through the Internet and worked with Cole Avenetti - Internet Manager. The process was absolutely seamless and the base price, not the loaded price, on the Internet was actually what we paid, plus obviously the taxes and title and small prep fee. This compared very favorably to a local competitor whose price was considerably higher at the same MSRP point. Cole was extremely helpful, never pushy and fun to deal with all around. Finally, a pleasurable vehicle buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome purchase!
by 08/16/2018on
Thanks to our salesman Thomas Anderson. 2 great trucks bought at once. It was worth the drive from Tucson.
Fantastic Experience Purchasing a Jeep!
by 08/05/2018on
Hi I just purchased a Grand Cherokee Summit with Cole Avenetti as my salesperson. The entire experience couldn't have gone better. I left buying my dream Jeep knowing I had gotten it for a great price (better than anywhere and I did my research online) with by far the best customer service. Cole and his manager Mark and Ken in finance made the entire purchase smooth and enjoyable! I highly recommend buying your vehicle here!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes