Yesterday I purchased a 2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x2 with the 5.7L V8 in the True Blue Pearlcoat. I worked with salesman Cole Avenetti at this location. Prior to shopping there, I had HORRIBLE experiences at other valley Dodge/Ram dealerships where they told me an out-the-door price before coming down and then tried to tack on thousands of dollars worth of hidden fees once I told them I was putting half down (they don't say it on their site but apparently with the other dealerships if you're putting more than 10% down they take away many of the discounts/rebates) and on top of that tried to get me to take a 9.49% APR because I was a first-time lender on a brand new vehicle and that excluded me from the "well qualified buyer", despite saying that nowhere on the disclaimers. I can say that I dealt with absolutely none of that shady sales tactics or money shuffling garbage at Earnhardt. Cole was absolutely amazing in working me up an out-the door price beforehand since I lived across the valley, which ended up being about $900 less when I got down there because he had done some of his early estimations high. He worked this out for me knowing that I was bringing in my own financing through my bank, who had approved me for 4.8%. He was extremely personable and friendly, made sure I met the service crew and everyone I would be dealing with during future visits. Explained every aspect of the truck in great detail and broke down every step of the new vehicle buying process for me in a way that was simple. I can honestly say that this was a night and day difference from my experiences at the other dealerships. At no point did I feel like just a number like I did at one dealership with the initials B.L., I felt like a valued customer at Earnhardt. It's hard now days to go into a sales environment and just be treated like a human. I will happily be referring all of my friends and family to this location, giving them Cole's direct contact info and even though it was a 2.5 hour drive, it is well worth the drive when I find myself in the market for another truck or Dodge/Ram family product. Thanks Cole! Thanks Earnhardt! If I could give you an even higher rating I would! Read more