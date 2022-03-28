1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were so disappointed in the lack of professionalism, transparency, and honesty that the staff at Flagstaff Subaru demonstrated. James started off friendly, although a bit intense, but turned completely volatile and defensive, as soon as the car was purchased. He was unable to have a respectful conversation without losing his temper. Grant was fairly professional and well- intentioned, but left us stranded several times in his office (for over an hour), as well as standing outside, standing at the front desk, and inside the shop. Cole (the manager) was extremely cold, never gave us direct eye contact after we paid for the vehicle, and has yet to follow up with me about the inspection list I requested. As soon as we attempted to leave the lot, the windows stopped working, and we had to go inside to get help. They all seemed frustrated and hardly payed attention to us. Someone did a quick fix, and we left the lot. As soon as we got home, the windows broke again, and we had to drive back across town to ask for it to be fixed. No one seemed to care, or express an apology. I have called Cole and Grant several times about still not having received the car inspection list, and have not received a call back from either. They don;t pick up, and all of their voicemail boxes are full. Figures! It is very clear that as soon as the money portion of the deal is set, the staff could not care less about their customers. I've since heard similar takes on Flagstaff Subaru. Having Cole in a manager position was truly astounding to my partner and I, as he demonstrated the least amount of professionalism out of the bunch. He lacks basic people skills, not to mention any sort of managerial skills or basic customer service abilities. Lastly, no staff member at Flagstaff Subaru was taking any precautions to social distance, wipe down vehicles before/after test drives and purchasing. No one was wearing masks (except for my partner and I) and no one was maintaining distance. it was appalling! Several folks drove our vehicle before we took it home (they had to work on the windows two separate times, fill the tank- as they delivered it to us completely empty, and went inside the vehicle for several reasons). For such a large business to be taking such a careless approach to serving the community during COVID-19 was beyond upsetting. If you are immune-compromised or come in contact with folks who are, DO NOT step foot inside this facility and do not touch the vehicles! We'll be sure to share with friends and family not to give business to Flagstaff Subaru; we were unfortunately too late to hear this intel ourselves. Read more