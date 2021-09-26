Findlay Toyota Flagstaff
Customer Reviews of Findlay Toyota Flagstaff
4RUNNER
by 09/26/2021on
I am very happy with my purchase of a pre owned 2024 runner with low miles. The sales person, Bianca Villarreal, was pleasant to work with.
Worst service ever
by 01/13/2022on
My wife was charged for the same diagnostic procedure twice resulting in an extra 100 dollars. Brian the service rep wasn't able to explain anything about the diagnostic test other than to say we needed 1200.00 worth of work. When my wife picked up her truck, there was a ripped front driver side rubber flap just hanging off the truck which the service dept. had done. Horrible and unprofessional service. I feel bad for people who use this dealership for service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Work with Robert Derouin!
by 07/13/2020on
Just picked up a Tacoma on a lease, and Robert had me in/out in 48 minutes. Every detail was discussed up front, and he was prepared for my arrival to pick up the truck - through finance - and on my way. The truck was exactly as was presented to me online/via e-mail. Excellent car buying experience. Thanks Robert.
Best Experience at a dealership EVER!!!
by 06/11/2020on
My husband and I cannot say enough good things about this dealership! We'd been needing a new car for a while but kept putting it off because it's so stressful and a big financial decision and very hard to find a trustworthy place with trustworthy people. Well our 2nd car finally had enough and we had to get a new one. We were so stressed about starting this process but everyone we dealt with at Findlay Toyota was so kind and helpful! And I cannot believe how the manager Dustin Hanoum and our salesman Chris Noll went above and beyond for us! They really worked hard to help us out and get us into the car we wanted for a price we could afford. Chris stayed in contact with us to let us know exactly what was happening every step of the way and he was always so kind and cheerful! They knew we needed a car ASAP so Dustin really worked hard to get this going and Chris even offered to come in on his day off to hurry and get us driving! The ways both these kind, wonderful men went above and beyond for us was like nothing I've ever experienced, especially from a car dealership! I'm not kidding when I say it made me cry. I've only ever had negative experiences at dealerships so this was incredibly refreshing. They made the experience stress free and even fun! Chris even picked us up and brought us to the dealership because our old car was done for. Plus, the dealership itself is very nice, modern and clean. They were all taking proper COVID-19 precautions as well. And everyone there just seemed happy! Every person we interacted with was smiling and eager to help with whatever we needed. I could go on and on but I just have to say on behalf of my husband and myself, thank you so much Dustin Hanoum and Chris Noll for EVERYTHING you did for us, we are eternally grateful and soooo happy! You guys deserve an award and a pay increase (hint hint) Thank you Findlay Toyota, we'll be recommending you guys to everyone we meet!!! And we are in love with our beautiful new car!
Best car buying experience ever!
by 05/07/2020on
Robert DeRouin at Findlay Toyota Flagstaff made this one of the best and easiest car buying experiences I've ever had! Findlay threw in some extras no other dealer would've ever agreed to. I'm sending all my friends and family and will definitely be back here for my next car!
Findlay Toyota Flagstaff 1234
by 11/26/2019on
Our salesman was so very helpful. His name is Regan Losey. He was very informative and answered all of our questions. He rode with us while we tried out the RAV4, and as a result of his helpfulness we decided to buy it on the spot. I would give Regan the highest marks.
We Looooooove our Camry!
by 10/28/2019on
Thank you Dustin and Griffin for finding our blue streak Camry XSE. We could not have been more happy with the entire lease experience with Findlay Toyota.
Amazing!!!!
by 10/22/2019on
I worked with Cassandra Donahue and she helped me purchase my first car!! All of the Findlay staff were amazing and deserve 5 stars!! Cassandra explained my car to me very well and made the process fast!! Finances were quick also and made the purchase fast and easy! Thank you Findlay!!
Toyota Tacoma SR5 2020
by 10/15/2019on
Before I went to the dealership I put an application online. Dustin Donahue was the salesperson who contacted me right away. When we got there he immediately asked us what we were looking for. I know that I wanted a Tacoma but not sure what type of trim. He asked what I wanted the truck for. I explained that I wanted it to transport my bikes and so outdoor things. He explained the different types of trims and to go whether short or long bed. Afterwards he went ahead and showed us what they had in the lot. I ended up picking an SR5, which was the in between of all the trims. I picked a 2020 because of the differences he explained. He made the process of purchasing a vehicle seamless. He made sure my family who came with me was also included. I didn’t feel like I was pushed to do anything. Below you will see my pros and cons: Pros: Professional Knowledgeable about vehicles on lot Quick with approval Doesn’t push you to get what you don’t need Cons: NONE
Took the time to learn about us
by 10/10/2019on
Dustin Donahue was amazing! Fully explained all of our options and didn’t pressure us at all in any direction. He took the time to learn our lifestyle and what we actually needed out of a vehicle including what our budget was before showing us any cars. We walked away with a great car, and great deal, and had a great time!
Findlay Toyota, Flagstaff, Arizona
by 10/04/2019on
Shopping for a vehicle can be stressful and time consuming. The internet has made this process less stressful and the selection of the right vehicle is right at your fingertips. I found the exact vehicle we were looking for with low miles and below KBB at Findlay Toyota in Flagstaff, AZ. When we got to the dealership the car was on the lot. We were greeted by a very friendly sales person by the name of Robert Derouin. Robert was not only friendly but very knowledgeable about the vehicle we were interested in. We went on a test drive on a very rainy day (my daughter-in-law) drove and we got to see how this 2018 Subaru Outback handled in wet slick roads. After about a 20 minute test drive we decided to purchase the car. Robert answered all our questions and throughout the process never once did I feel pressured to purchase. The team at Findlay Toyota also helped us with an extended warranty and the benefits we will receive by having the car serviced at Findlay. I would not hesitate one moment to recommend Findlay Toyota to family & friends. Thank you for a pleasant buying experience.
Scared at first, but followed by comfort
by 09/28/2019on
Buying a new car can be a very scary experience. Dustin Donahue made me feel relaxed and at ease. For those of you out there who may be dreading going to a dealership, just call him first and he'll take great care of you.
Buy from Robert D internet sales
by 09/28/2019on
Robert D made the buying experience painless. We lwased a RAV4 XSE Hybrid. We couldn’t be happier with it. Robert was very knowledgeable about the car. All in all a great buying experience!
Dustin should be your one stop salesperson
by 09/01/2019on
What a pleasant experience I had with Dustin Donahue today. I went in with a problem(crazy buried in two Chrysler products). Although it became obvious real quick the I couldn't trade in without sad consequences, He talked me through a plan that would help me get into a Toyota in the next few months. Dustin was so nice and respectful even knowing that I probably am screwed.
Great Service
by 08/30/2019on
I recently bought a used vehicle from Findlay Toyota flagstaff; they were extremely friendly and helpful though the entire process. I worked with Cassandra Donahue and she was phenomenal, she kept me updated on everything I needed to know and she always returned calls and texts in a timely manner. I would absolutely recommend this dealer and sales person to anyone in the market for a used vehicle or a new Toyota!
Wonderful No Pressure No Hassle Buying Experience
by 07/15/2019on
Overall great experience at this dealership. Our car guy Dustin was a pleasure to work with, and honestly just awesome to talk to. He was genuinely interested in finding the perfect car to fit our specific needs, crunching numbers and going over specs untill we arrived at the perfect fit. Honestly we didn't have the best credit and Findlay bent over backwards to make sure we left with the Toyota of our dreams. I look forward to recommending Dustin and Findlay Toyota to friends and family for years to come.
Great people!
by 07/05/2019on
Wow! We really felt taken care of at Findlay Toyota. We love our new used SUV and hope to continue to do business here. Cassandra took great care of us. She did everything in her power to get a great deal especially since our 2006 Toyota Prius literally died in the car lot after we pulled up with intentions of only getting service. Thank you! We will refer our friends to Findlay Toyota every time.
Best Dealer Experience!
by 07/02/2019on
We have purchased six vehicles from dealerships and Findlay was hands down, the best experience we’ve had! Oran was our Sales Consultant and not only was he friendly and professional, he was transparent and a straight shooter. Much to be said these days; we highly recommend him. Their prices are very competitive and the turn around time from arrival to departure was impressive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cassandra helped me get my dream bimmer!
by 06/01/2019on
Cassandra was an absolute amazing help getting me into my dream car! While we ran into an issue with Bullhead's dealership transferring the car to them with bald tires, she helped get new ones and het me on the road as fast as she could. Best interaction with a dealership I've ever had, worth the drive to Flagstaff :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Findlay Toyota is great
by 05/21/2019on
We are repeat customers to the Findlay auto group. We think they are great to work with. Dustin is great to work with!!
Excellence
by 05/18/2019on
As a first time car buyer Robert Derouin made the process exceptionally stressless. I didn't feel pressured at anytime and worked with me and my not so excellent credit and found a an interest rate that was far better than his competitors. I highly recommend seeing Robert at Findley Toyota.