Flagstaff Nissan
Customer Reviews of Flagstaff Nissan
Above and Beyond
by 03/28/2022on
This dealership team allowed me to drive home my car of choice. Matt was very informative and helped me all the way from the product inquiry through the unit releasing. He even made after-sales checks for any questions and concerns. Brian and Isaac have also been very accomodating. They always discussed and offered options and allowed me to make choices. Overall, it was a pleasurable experience.
Oil Service, any service buyer be aware!!
by 06/15/2021on
Service or Oil change buyer be aware!! bought in for oil change & waited 3 hrs because they decided also to fix a recall unauthorized by me instead of 1 1/2 as told. I was billed tripled instead of 1/3 which they fixed. I mentioned my steering wheel fluid was low when I was paying to leave & technician came in to check after they finish it off? Not surprised he top the fluid then, my windshield fluid was down to zero and because I din't mention it stayed empty, wow this is a OIL change service when all of that is checked!They put light gray!! silicone on my hub caps & it ran into my new tires & doesn't come off. Called Rachel the manager & all the excuses was given (yep, my fault)which was rude the unawareness and severe cover up of situation which can lead to someone motor getting blown up if they "forget" to top important lubrication oils. STAY AWAY!! I'll never return after years of being faithful, obviously these people don't care as you can see the low start review.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Unprofessional and untrustworthy
by 05/12/2020on
We were so disappointed in the lack of professionalism, transparency, and honesty that the staff at Flagstaff Subaru demonstrated. James started off friendly, although a bit intense, but turned completely volatile and defensive, as soon as the car was purchased. He was unable to have a respectful conversation without losing his temper. Grant was fairly professional and well- intentioned, but left us stranded several times in his office (for over an hour), as well as standing outside, standing at the front desk, and inside the shop. Cole (the manager) was extremely cold, never gave us direct eye contact after we paid for the vehicle, and has yet to follow up with me about the inspection list I requested. As soon as we attempted to leave the lot, the windows stopped working, and we had to go inside to get help. They all seemed frustrated and hardly payed attention to us. Someone did a quick fix, and we left the lot. As soon as we got home, the windows broke again, and we had to drive back across town to ask for it to be fixed. No one seemed to care, or express an apology. I have called Cole and Grant several times about still not having received the car inspection list, and have not received a call back from either. They don;t pick up, and all of their voicemail boxes are full. Figures! It is very clear that as soon as the money portion of the deal is set, the staff could not care less about their customers. I've since heard similar takes on Flagstaff Subaru. Having Cole in a manager position was truly astounding to my partner and I, as he demonstrated the least amount of professionalism out of the bunch. He lacks basic people skills, not to mention any sort of managerial skills or basic customer service abilities. Lastly, no staff member at Flagstaff Subaru was taking any precautions to social distance, wipe down vehicles before/after test drives and purchasing. No one was wearing masks (except for my partner and I) and no one was maintaining distance. it was appalling! Several folks drove our vehicle before we took it home (they had to work on the windows two separate times, fill the tank- as they delivered it to us completely empty, and went inside the vehicle for several reasons). For such a large business to be taking such a careless approach to serving the community during COVID-19 was beyond upsetting. If you are immune-compromised or come in contact with folks who are, DO NOT step foot inside this facility and do not touch the vehicles! We'll be sure to share with friends and family not to give business to Flagstaff Subaru; we were unfortunately too late to hear this intel ourselves.
Dishonest and Shoddy Work
by 02/14/2019on
The Forester we bought there was burning a huge amount of oil. They concealed this. It was subject to a class action law suit settlement. They did everything they could to worm out of it. The told us we needed work done and quoted almost twice as much as market rate. We did not need that work. They broke the dipstick off in the engine and will not take responsibility. They are out for a quick buck, they don't care about customers or their safety. I will never do business with them again and I went from planning to buy a brand new Subaru to shopping for a Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very Good ,recommended
by 06/10/2010on
My husband and I went on a cross country road trip to the Grand Canyon. After traveling over 3500 miles we contacted Planet Subaru for an oil change and to check over the car for the retrun trip back to the Northeast. . Not only were the staff friendly but also accomadating. They did a great job and with a coupon we found online, we got very affordable service. We would highly recommend this dealer for service.
Try to avoid
by 11/28/2008on
I have been going to this service department for a vary long time and have a "VIP" status with them. I use that term loosely because if this is how they treat their VIP's I would hate to see how they treat everyone else. Three times my car went in for routine maintenance like oil changes and what not and each time it came back to me with an alignment issue. When questioned about it the first time I was told they were closed I would have to come back in the morning. The second time I was told it could make it to phx. The last time was the we didn't do it so you would need to have it looked at again. That is relatively funny because I had them replace my tires. What kind of dealership tells their customers it can make it somewhere else take it there. Do yourself and your car a favor and neither buy nor have your car serviced there. Their service techs are rude and condescending to everyone that comes to their window, and their soul goal is to sell you something you do not need. The only time they are nice is when a female in a skirt pulls into their shop, other than that expect to be mislead and mistreated. I do not understand why they treat their customers this way, but being they are the only place that sells these cars in flagstaff they feel they can do this. oh and by the way they take customer cars home, when its not necessary like to try and replicate an noise or something. keep an eye on your miles and gas gauge with these people.
Canyonmule Lucked Out!
by 05/09/2008on
I came to Planet in mid-November looking to trade in my old truck. I finally decided on an '03 Honda Element with low miles in decent condition priced at $12999. I was credited $500 for my truck. I left Flagstaff at about 6 p.m. after the deal was done, enroute to Colorado, believing I'd made a decent buy. The short story is that I was never given a copy of the financing contract. I phoned and asked for one and it still was not forthcoming. Next, imagine my astonishment when my bank quoted my car loan of $17,400! I contacted Planet immediately, believing there had been a mistake. I asked for my salesman and was told "there was nobody here by that name." Then they connected me with the finance manager and he said that the additional charges were for financing. "Why would a person with perfect credit be required to pay over $4k on the financing of a 5 year old Honda?" He then told me "we only made $100 off of that deal." I believe I was swindled out of over $5k, which of course is tied to my car loan. They then said it was for a warranty and some wheel work they had done, AFTER the deal was made and while I was waiting for them to finish "detailing my car." My attorney could not get a copy of the contract from Planet, so the bank agreed to fax their copy. In the meantime, the Planet General Manager finally faxed his copy to my attorney. Low and behold, the 2 contracts don't match! Planet Nissan Subaru refuses to admit any wrongdoing, and they have essentially stonewalled me. Six months later I'm still making $325 payments on this '03 Element. I have bought a number of used cars over the years and never have I bought any warranty. Subaru and Nissan have been contacted, but have made no attempt to set things right. This scam was executed so smoothly that at least 3 people had to have collaborated on it: the salesman, the finance manager and the general manager. I strongly suspect I wasn't their first victim or their last.
Pre-sale Treatment
by 04/28/2008on
I guess since these people are the only Subaru dealer around Flag they can treat their prospects poorly. Apparently they just don't care. Tried contacting them several times via web site with no response. Nice site guys but it does you no good when your customer service level is ZERO. Tried calling a couple of times and after being asked who I was holding a few times I gave up trying to contact them that way. Planet Subaru ... don't you realize that Phoenix is only 3 hrs away? A 3 hour drive for good service when you're looking at spending $20k+ is reasonable, so just keep treating your prosepects like they don't exisit. Keep up the bad work.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
