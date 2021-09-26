5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I cannot say enough good things about this dealership! We'd been needing a new car for a while but kept putting it off because it's so stressful and a big financial decision and very hard to find a trustworthy place with trustworthy people. Well our 2nd car finally had enough and we had to get a new one. We were so stressed about starting this process but everyone we dealt with at Findlay Toyota was so kind and helpful! And I cannot believe how the manager Dustin Hanoum and our salesman Chris Noll went above and beyond for us! They really worked hard to help us out and get us into the car we wanted for a price we could afford. Chris stayed in contact with us to let us know exactly what was happening every step of the way and he was always so kind and cheerful! They knew we needed a car ASAP so Dustin really worked hard to get this going and Chris even offered to come in on his day off to hurry and get us driving! The ways both these kind, wonderful men went above and beyond for us was like nothing I've ever experienced, especially from a car dealership! I'm not kidding when I say it made me cry. I've only ever had negative experiences at dealerships so this was incredibly refreshing. They made the experience stress free and even fun! Chris even picked us up and brought us to the dealership because our old car was done for. Plus, the dealership itself is very nice, modern and clean. They were all taking proper COVID-19 precautions as well. And everyone there just seemed happy! Every person we interacted with was smiling and eager to help with whatever we needed. I could go on and on but I just have to say on behalf of my husband and myself, thank you so much Dustin Hanoum and Chris Noll for EVERYTHING you did for us, we are eternally grateful and soooo happy! You guys deserve an award and a pay increase (hint hint) Thank you Findlay Toyota, we'll be recommending you guys to everyone we meet!!! And we are in love with our beautiful new car! Read more