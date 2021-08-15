Earnhardt Ford
Customer Reviews of Earnhardt Ford
If you are looking for great service seek elsewhere!
by 08/15/2021on
My girlfriend took my car that was a graduation present for my daughter on 8/10/21. We brought it in for an oil change and to have the data link connector looked at. We made an appointment so we made sure it was done that day. The service advisor Joe called back and reminded us of the airbag recalls and said they could take care of them. The staff was nice even offered to buy the car and get her into something new they talked to my girlfriend about how nice the car was and asked if she wanted to sell it and that it had low mileage for it being a 06 and was in nice condition. They said the car would be done before she got off work at 6. She called to see if they would be done around 4pm before she got off work because she hadn't gotten a call yet and was told it wouldn't be ready that day. We said we would pick it up that day anyway so they insisted on the work and said it would be ready the same day. Nothing I took my car in for was a/c related not even the part the guy said that wasn't there needed to look at. So we decided we would just take it somewhere else and just get the oil change and air bags done. Well they had not even started on the work even tho we had scheduled this appointment a week in advance and the guy said well we could hurry and do the air bags because they wanted us to leave it but we declined.My girlfriend went to pick the car up and turned on the Ac which worked fine before dropping off the car and nothing but hot air. Tried to call the guy back and received no answer so had to call the next day. Never was able to make contact with anyone on the phone because Joe Helms the service agent never returned any of our calls that were given immediately after the car was picked up . So we had to make a appointment just to talk with someone about the issue which hadn't been an issue until they did the work for the airbags and oil change an a muilt point inspection on Tuesday . Was told to bring it back in so we made a appointment for Thursday on Wednesday . Was told that the car wouldn't be ready because they had 6 cars in front of us and they where backed up from yesterday. Now today is Friday was told by Jacob Meachum that I would have to pay 600 dollars for them to fix my ac which worked perfectly fine before it was left with there company and apparently the muilt point inspection couldn't diagnose any Ac related issues . He then said that a part went out and that's why it wasn't working. I told Jacob I would believe you if I hadn't owned this car and replaced that part before so I know if that part was about to go out it would have started blowing hot weeks ago, day ago not to mention the car had been stored in the garage he then calls me a liar and says well we don't know if the a/c worked before we worked on it or not, but if they performed a muilt point inspection wouldn't that tell. So I asked for his manager he then gave me the number to roadside assistance I called back to tell him that wasn't the right number he sent me to voice mail left a voice mail he called me back hours later and then gave me a different number to places and people he claimed were his bosses. I'm sorry but I have never been treated like this before from a dealership if you want a place that is honest and trustworthy and cares about your business, sorry to tell you this is not the place I just went for a oil change and air bag replacement and came out with a broken a/c and being called a liar. I would never recommend this place to anyone unless you want to be cheated or lied and taken advantage of. Now I have to take the car for my daughter to get fixed as they are refusing to fix what they broke but at this point I wouldn't trust them to do so even if I was there overseeing the work. If you are tired of companies taking advantage of people during times that are rough and uncertain and not taking ownership of their mistakes seek service elsewhere because this place is a scam. Will update later because I refuse to let them take advantage of me or anyone else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Beware of dealership premium add on’s.
by 06/13/2021on
Be aware that advertised prices from this dealership do not reflect actual price of vehicle. Earnhardt Ford worked with me for a few hours before revealing the vehicle I was looking at had a $6600 dealer markup that was not disclosed on the Edmunds car search function. If profit is priority for Earnhardt Ford, I get it. However, I could have saved time by skipping the negotiation process if I knew up front what the actual price was of the vehicle I was looking at. Buyer beware, don’t believe the price this dealership advertises online. Please, find a dealership that doesn’t bait and switch their pricing.
Buyer Beware!!!
by 04/12/2018on
09Apr18 - Don't even try to do business with this dealership!!! My mission? To protect the buyer. So...buyer beware!!! This is the most despicable dealership I have ever "potentially" had dealings with. Comments from management, "Management is there to protect the dealership". "The deals salesman make, mean nothing until reviewed and put in writing by management". If you make a deal with one of their salesman? Not so much. The fine print says management can nix anything agreed to by the salesman. So-called upper management says they have the final word, I guess Mr. Earnhardt and his sons have nothing to say anymore. And...how does that feel Earnhardt family? 10Apr18 - And, the madness continues. I received a voicemail from Frank Nicolosi, General Sales Manager, Earnhardt Ford, Chandler, AZ, asking if I "would be so kind as to return his call". Much to my chagrin, I did. The 1st words out of his mouth were, "Let me be clear, we will NOT be selling the 2015 Yukon Denali to YOU". What? He called to abuse me further? In addition, he continued to barrage me with how I arrived at my figures. So, to be clear, their current advertised price for this vehicle is $47,995. The deal their salesman and his manager made with me, and, I guess, upper management, it would be, renigged on, was $46,970. So, if you are interested in this tainted vehicle and shoddy dealership, that might be a good place "to start". Unless you want an "education" in how car dealerships are like real estate agents, where upper management is "the seller" and can and WILL decline what their agent (salesman) has presented to you, the buyer, my advice is, just steer clear. It is exhausting. I have never felt so violated as I have in this undertaking with Earnhardt Ford. All I wanted to do was buy a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Electrical
by 10/13/2017on
I am from out of state. Dealership was quick to diagnose problem, battery and not the alternator. On my way with new battery within 3 hours. Dealership has a very pleasing appearance and customer waiting area. Friendly staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best place to purchase and get service in the valley, love Earnhardt's
by 06/18/2017on
Purchased several vehicles from Earnhardt's. Love the sale and service staff. Everything goes so smoothly for my family. See you when we want a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 06/14/2017on
We bought a ford expedition, Ron "q" was amazing, had a lit of patience with us. We got a beautiful vehicle we are very happy with our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience ever!
by 04/22/2017on
The absolute best car buying experience I've ever had. I walked onto the lot, totally cold - Roger Cary came up to me and listened to my needs, I was about to leave and buy a used car at a competing dealership and they worked out a deal with me to get a Brand New 2017 Mustang GT for the same price as used. Circle back around for a bit, 2 days later before the sale had totally finalized, I realized I wanted the Performance Package - the sales team with Joe and Michael worked it out to where they brought in the exact same car with the performance pack from another dealer for me and got me exactly what I wanted! They didn't have to let me do that, but it happened, and I couldn't be happier! They all went above and beyond and I'm so grateful to the Earnhardt brand and family and will tell everyone to buy from Earnhardt before anyone else! Thanks Roger, Joe, Michael, Ryan and the whole team at Earnhardt Ford! (Oh yeah and they didnt give me anything to say this, I just really want to make sure people know how amazing these guys are).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Flex
by 12/07/2016on
As always exemplary service. Courteous service by the Service Adviser, the greeters outside.was pleasant, efficient, and on-time. Never have to take the car back for the same fix.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Consistent, quality and competitive service
by 12/06/2016on
I have been bringing my F150 Supercrew FX4 for over 7-years, for all my service needs including new tires which are price competitive with local tire shops. I regularly use the Quick Lane service for all general maintenance and the service by appointment for anything that is non-standard service. I highly recommend servicing your Ford at Earnhardt Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hooper's Ford Edge
by 11/24/2016on
Very pleasant. I would highly recommend purchasing from this dealership. We received a response right away after inquiring about a vehicle. All workers were very informative and answered all questions quickly and with insight. Went above and beyond to help us purchase our vehicle from a different state. They made it very easy and a painless process. Thank you Cody Degroot and John for all your hard work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Edge service
by 11/03/2016on
Pleased with service and personnel.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Transmission work
by 09/22/2016on
Was told it may take the a few days to have my vehicle diagnosed and repaired. They were able to get it in the shop and repaired the same day I dropped off. Very pleased with the service I received
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hidden service charge
by 09/09/2016on
The service performed by the technivians was excellent. Its too bad that they will get a bad review from me because of the Earnhard billing practices. Next time you go there, refuse up front to pay the $45/customer "Shop Supply" fee. They 'say' that its for gloves(which are reuseable), fendor covers (which are reuseable), hand cleaner... etc. I calculate that the 10 minutes i was there each time, drop off and pick up, there were about 10 cars each time. With that, I estimate 200 cars. That is 45x200= $9000 per day for supplies. Service dept is open 10 hours per day. That, my friends, is $900/hour in shop supplies. That is $180,000 per year. They can pay me $100,000 per year, and I'll get the supplies down to $10,000 per year, and still save them $70,000 per year!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Ford Edge Titanium
by 09/02/2016on
Pleasant experience overall, staff knowledgeable, polite and accessible. Cindy, our salesperson was great and your delivery process was outstanding. Would buy again and also recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great customer focused company
by 08/09/2016on
my experience was great with Earnhardt Ford. I was treated right with refreshments, lots of patience, great negotiating and phenomenal customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointing experience Earnhardt Ford Chandler
by 07/29/2016on
Started with online quote. Visited dealership and truck was no longer available as owner was driving it. Later received another online quote on a different truck. A little more money but had more features. Decided I would buy the truck and agreed on price. Went to the dealership and truck did not seem to have everything shown on quoted vehicle but we did not have latest quote with us. Proceeded with the purchase. Got home and looked at quote and found the truck purchased was not the one quoted and that the one purchased was cheaper than the one quoted at the higher price. We were charged the higher price. Called dealership and they admitted they sold me a truck that was not the one quoted and agreed to reimburse difference in price. Got ready to register truck and while looking at the invoice saw that they charged me for a security system that was not installed on the truck and one that I would have not purchased anyway had they pointed it out.. Contacted the dealership and they agreed to reimburse. I wonder if that would have happened if I had not caught it. Only good part was the sales person. he tried very hard to make it right.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 stars during and after the sale !!
by 07/24/2016on
Earnhardt Ford of Chandler really takes care of their customers! Travis Drysdale was my sales associate, and he was great to work with! He went to bat for me and got me a great deal on a 2017 Escape. Not only that, after the sale he really took care of me as well. The real test is customer service after the sale, and Travis & Earnhardt Ford came through. I highly recommend them for your future car buying needs as well as service needs!! Greg F
Great service
by 07/02/2016on
Great dealership was in and out with my new car within 2 hours straight and honest and no BS easiest buying experience ever I'll be back next year for my brand new Shelby Mustang
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 06/17/2016on
Earnhardt Ford in Chandler, AZ is top notch. I've had my vehicle serviced there for years. All service work has been completed in a timely manner and very professionally. Highly recommend this dealer for your auto service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service!
by 05/28/2016on
I have a 1996 F-250 4x4 pickup that is in excellent condition and I love to drive it to the mountains. The air conditioning went out when a piece of tire on the road nailed the evaporator.. The shop had to really search to find the parts but they did. They even washed and waxed our baby. Good price for the great work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kind and didn't leave feeling "ripped off"
by 05/19/2016on
After a bankruptcy no one wants to be looked down on or treated like a loser. I never felt disrespected in any way while I was buying my car from Earnhardt's Mr Ed department. I even saw "Tex" while I was sitting there! It was an amazing experience and I got a beautiful car under blue book and newer than I was looking for even! Beyond satisfied, I would recommend them to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes