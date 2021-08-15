1 out of 5 stars service Rating

My girlfriend took my car that was a graduation present for my daughter on 8/10/21. We brought it in for an oil change and to have the data link connector looked at. We made an appointment so we made sure it was done that day. The service advisor Joe called back and reminded us of the airbag recalls and said they could take care of them. The staff was nice even offered to buy the car and get her into something new they talked to my girlfriend about how nice the car was and asked if she wanted to sell it and that it had low mileage for it being a 06 and was in nice condition. They said the car would be done before she got off work at 6. She called to see if they would be done around 4pm before she got off work because she hadn't gotten a call yet and was told it wouldn't be ready that day. We said we would pick it up that day anyway so they insisted on the work and said it would be ready the same day. Nothing I took my car in for was a/c related not even the part the guy said that wasn't there needed to look at. So we decided we would just take it somewhere else and just get the oil change and air bags done. Well they had not even started on the work even tho we had scheduled this appointment a week in advance and the guy said well we could hurry and do the air bags because they wanted us to leave it but we declined.My girlfriend went to pick the car up and turned on the Ac which worked fine before dropping off the car and nothing but hot air. Tried to call the guy back and received no answer so had to call the next day. Never was able to make contact with anyone on the phone because Joe Helms the service agent never returned any of our calls that were given immediately after the car was picked up . So we had to make a appointment just to talk with someone about the issue which hadn't been an issue until they did the work for the airbags and oil change an a muilt point inspection on Tuesday . Was told to bring it back in so we made a appointment for Thursday on Wednesday . Was told that the car wouldn't be ready because they had 6 cars in front of us and they where backed up from yesterday. Now today is Friday was told by Jacob Meachum that I would have to pay 600 dollars for them to fix my ac which worked perfectly fine before it was left with there company and apparently the muilt point inspection couldn't diagnose any Ac related issues . He then said that a part went out and that's why it wasn't working. I told Jacob I would believe you if I hadn't owned this car and replaced that part before so I know if that part was about to go out it would have started blowing hot weeks ago, day ago not to mention the car had been stored in the garage he then calls me a liar and says well we don't know if the a/c worked before we worked on it or not, but if they performed a muilt point inspection wouldn't that tell. So I asked for his manager he then gave me the number to roadside assistance I called back to tell him that wasn't the right number he sent me to voice mail left a voice mail he called me back hours later and then gave me a different number to places and people he claimed were his bosses. I'm sorry but I have never been treated like this before from a dealership if you want a place that is honest and trustworthy and cares about your business, sorry to tell you this is not the place I just went for a oil change and air bag replacement and came out with a broken a/c and being called a liar. I would never recommend this place to anyone unless you want to be cheated or lied and taken advantage of. Now I have to take the car for my daughter to get fixed as they are refusing to fix what they broke but at this point I wouldn't trust them to do so even if I was there overseeing the work. If you are tired of companies taking advantage of people during times that are rough and uncertain and not taking ownership of their mistakes seek service elsewhere because this place is a scam. Will update later because I refuse to let them take advantage of me or anyone else. Read more