Tarek is an amazing sales person. He really took good care of us. We will be back. Excellent dealership.
New X3
by 04/18/2021on
The experience was seamless. Adam was my sales rep and he was great to work with. He went to great lengths from the test drive to the final signing in finance to make sure I was comfortable in the process. He was well informed, patient, and really easy going throughout the whole process. I also worked with John and Stephen as well and they were great too. The whole process was smooth. If I had one thing I would complain about, and it’s minor, I didn’t like the hard sell in finance about extended/additional warranties for sale. It felt like I was being guilted by scare tactics when I said no. I understand that’s their job so I get it, but once I said no it should have been dropped. Overall though I can’t recommend this dealership enough.
Recommend with no hesitation
by 03/15/2021on
I had a great purchasing experience at Chapman BMW Chandler AZ. From the time I walked in and met the helpful, friendly and enthusiastic sales staff member Chris, through delivery of my new vehicle, it was as positive an experience one can have when buying a car. I feel that I was treated with respect and was very satisfied with the fairness of the trade-in and purchase prices. The salesman was extremely knowledgeable about the vehicle, warranties, and the purchasing process and every aspect of the process was handled quickly, efficiently and professionally, and was clearly respectful of the value of a client's time. I would buy a car from this dealer again with no hesitation, and would recommend to family and friends.
Can always count on Chapman BMW-Appointment or Emergency.
by 12/11/2020on
I have my fourth BMW from Chapman/Chandler. Always excellent service. Neat, clean, on-time, reasonable prices.
ANOTHER GREAT EXPERIENCE
by 08/30/2020on
Just bought my third car from Chapman BMW Chandler. The service and professionalism is beyond reproach. John Wayne, Our got to Car Salesman, once again exceeded our expectations. We're from El Paso and find its easier to purchase at this location because of the bigger inventory and more choices financially. I would go anywhere else. I've tried locally and its impossible to get what you want during to the lack of inventory and allocations. Chapman will not let you down. I strongly recommend this dealership to all my family and friends.
Very happy with Chapman BMW service department
by 01/13/2020on
Vince is a very knowledgeable and patient service rep, and I love that he takes the time to explain things to me when I ask. Their service department in general is very professional and accommodating, and I highly recommend them.
Awesome buying experience
by 08/12/2019on
We just bought our first BMW and Marci made it very easy. With lots of phone calls and emails from competitors, we realized we made a great choice in going with her. She was very knowledgeable and offered lots of great info that sealed the deal for us. Different buying experience. Education over being pushy sales and just trying to get a sale. Marci even searched for the car that had everything I wanted instead of letting me settle for what they had. She is having it shipped from California to Arizona and is going to drive it all the way to my house which is several hours away. Talk about great service!! I got an awesome deal on my car without haggling and I am beyond excited to be apart of the BMW family.
Great experience!
by 02/05/2019on
Where to even begin, Steve Berg at Chapman BMW has truly redefined the dreaded term "car salesman" -in an extremely positive way of course! I started looking at new cars a week prior to the closing of our house. As my spouse recently purchased an Audi from Chandler Audi (Next to Chapman), it was my first choice. When we went to Audi as repeat clients, we received horrible service & weren't even thanked for our return visit . Naturally, that turned us off & we went to explore other dealerships. Conveniently, Chapman BMW is right next door! Prior to walking in, I looked at a X3 on the Chapman site and requested information. I received a call from Steve regarding my inquiry & he was very helpful. He understood that I didn't want to make a major purchase prior to the close of our house , which was less than a week away. He was patient & kept me updated on new inventory. When we arrived, we did not want to deal with an "80's car salesman." We've never had good experiences with old fashioned sales people! Well, Steve blew us away. We came back after the closing of our house to buy my car. As Chapman has over 20 locations & different brands/makes, we had few cars in mind! Steve patiently brought in cars from other Chapman locations & made the process so easy! He even answered my emails & calls during his days off & contacted other locations to find the best car for me. He also got us a great deal for my trade & got me into the car I really wanted! We were not easy to work with in any WAY! We actually bought a car and brought it back the next morning due to buyers remorse and Steve still helped us with a smile! By the time we left, we felt like Steve was family! Seriously, I've called him every half hour for the last two weeks or so! This guy is the best! He's so genuine and looks out for you. Thank you so much Steve! If you're looking to buy a new or used BMW (or any of the other makes they have), go see Steve! You won't be disappointed!!
Service Review
by 01/19/2019on
Since there is no option for a Service Review here we go. Extremely disappointed in the service we received which was no service. We got a check engine light in our bmw and I called a few minutes before 4 PM and we were told we can stop by for a diagnosis. We show up at 4:09 and we were told by Mark that the diagnosis will take an hour and they close at 5 PM and they refused service because it would go over 10 minutes. We are from out of town, Albuquerque NM to be exact and we have to drive back home tomorrow, 6 hour drive. We asked if there was any other place we could take to car and they said no. I told them that the person I spoke on the phone with told me we could stop by for a diagnosis even knowing we would arrive a little after 4 PM. Unacceptable now we are stuck in Chandler. Poor service, they wouldnât even listen to our story. At this point Iâm crossing my fingers and hoping we can make it home.
Worst Purchase Experience from a returning customer
by 11/17/2018on
Received offer from the General Manager to upgrade my vehicle lease 4 months early. I agreed, completed the paperwork, received vehicle. How does the BMW who the vehicle is financed through, not receive the correct payoff amount of the previous vehicle. I have been trying for close to month now to get this resolved.
Great Service
by 05/12/2018on
Marvin White, Jeff Orenstein and Matt Konacek all do a professional job from sales to service. I have used Chapman BMW for the last 15 years and had a great experience every time! Just wanted to do another review on the great service I JUST received at Chapman BMW. Matt Konacek and the team there do a fantastic job getting me in fast, taking 100% perfect care of my car and getting me out professionally. They also do a great job of managing cost so I am 100% confident in the estimates and repairs I get.
Incredible experience!!
by 04/13/2017on
Savas Nickridis was patient, informative and accommodating when I called about an X5 ad online. John Stanley helped me once I arrived to test drive the vehicle. Their teamwork, professionalism, and enthusiastic handling of the sales process got me into a beautiful X5 that I'm excited to own, in about 2 hours!! It was an incredible, comfortable experience. Special thanks to Ted and Gene for adding the family feel to the whole experience!!
Terrible Experience
by 07/24/2015on
Chapman BMW = Profits>Integrity and Profits>People. They misinformed us when we purchased our 2015 BMW 435i xDrive Coupe. Deven Price was our sales person. They informed us our extended maintenance plan could be canceled when we made the purchase. We have since sold the car with 3,177 miles on it. They will not refund the prepaid maintenance that was never used. We are now left holding the bag on roughly $2,000.
BEWARE: Certified Pre-Owned vehicles erroneously priced
by 08/23/2014on
BEWARE: Their Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are priced erroneously higher than the original MSRP and the MSRP of the new model year. There is nothing to substantiate the inflated price increase for their CPOs that is well above market value, retail value and MSRP; except to make you overpay for the vehicle you are looking to purchase and to make it seem like your "negotiations" are leading to deliver a good purchase price...when reality, it is not. Additionally, their discussions, when questioned, feel dishonest when questioning trim levels of BMWs. Please make sure YOU are looking at the correct make and model of your vehicle...as their attempt at deception and engine sizes and models need to be researched by you. Please save yourself money and shop for your vehicle at another location....or just take a couple of moments, look at their CPO prices, and see the inappropriate business practices for yourself.
What a great experience!
by 07/19/2014on
This had to have been the easiest car buying experience I have ever had! I have bought many cars in my lifetime, 21 to be exact. I went through the Edmunds, the dealer contacted me on the exact car and I was in and out in about an hour. Thank you Chapman BMW Chandler!
What ever happened to customer service????
by 04/19/2008on
I can not recommend this dealer for maintenance. First, every time I have taken my car in for a problem it has come out of the shop with another problem or the original problem still existing. For example; 740il - had a coolant leak and overheated, Chapman said it had a bad valley pan/manifold. Came out of the shop with leak, went back in shop, this time it was a bad seal on the water pump and needed a new pump, came out of shop with the highest pitch squeal you can imagine and every check engine/ coolant light in the panel on. COME ON GUYS !!!! road tests and QC?????? Knocking in front end at low speeds, went into shop, they said it was the thrust link bushings, came out of the shop, making the same noise (maybe even worse), went back in shop and was told that it was the center link. SURE !!!! Bottom line, I have spent thousands while they (the professionals) have dorked around. When I asked what they were willing to do about this problem, the said they would give me a $100.00 discount when the car went into the shop for a third ( 3rd ) time. WOW ! Needless to say, I have pulled my car out of there and will not be going back.....considering the $$$$ I have spent there over the years I think this was very poor customer service and short sighted.
First class experience
by 09/26/2007on
I just leased my third 3 series from Chapman. I called before hand to ask about a car I saw in their inventory. I told the salesman that I wanted a 0 cap cost lease with only fees due at signing. I was quoted a payment that was very close to my current lease payment so I told him I would come by and look at the car. When I arrived at the dealership, the deal was ready and already approved. I did not have to suffer through any of the back-and-forth between salesman and the mysterious manager behind the curtain to approve a deal. I was turning in a 325 lease that had a crack in the windshield, deep scratches on one of the plastic front fenders, and possible excessive tread wear. Chapman took the car back "as is" without me having to pay any money. They gave me a terrific discount off of MSRP coupled with 0 cap cost and fees (2100 first month payment + fees), the lease was only $40 more than my previous 325. My previous 325 was stock + automatic leased with $1500 cap cost. My new 328 is premium + auto + window shades. Terrific deal, absolutely no hassles, no hidden costs or surprises. Far and away the best car buying experience that I have ever had. Period.