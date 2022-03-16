1 out of 5 stars service Rating

DO NOT BUY A VEHICLE HERE! They are running a Warranty scam!! I bought an Audi from the Honda Chandler location in September 2021. While I love my vehicle, the service here is horrendous. When I first got my vehicle they set up an appointment for February (6months) out for an oil change. When I brought my Audi in the first time, they took in my vehicle I didn’t hear anything for an hour. Sat waiting, then received a call that they did not have the oil specific for Audi and couldn’t provide the oil changDe. I was flustered as I had just drove 45 minutes there and back and got off work early (losing money) to bring my vehicle in for an appointment they had set 6 months prior. At this time I asked to speak with a service manager and was approached by Toby (service advisor) he told me there was nothing they could do they didn’t have the product. I was also told my brake light being on wasn’t a big deal and they didn’t have the parts available for that either (of course). I bought the platinum warranty package with my vehicle … since I’ve had my vehicle it has not covered a thing. I was promised they would pick up , repair my vehicle , make arrangements and have parts available for me paying $3500 extra this was a scam. This first appointment occurred February 25th 2021. Toby promised to give me an oil change and car detail for inconvenience. I scheduled another appointment for the following weekend, I was told brake parts would be available and oil available. When I arrived, Derek greeted me and told me my car would be washed and everything with oil change handled.. mind you, I had been texting with Toby and Derek all week to ensure parts were available so I didn’t waste my time again. I arrived at 9:30 lol change completed at 11:30 . Then I asked about my brakes I was told by a new rep now greeting me Nate Flynn (as Derek had left early for the day) … that parts would need to be ordered for brakes. I expressed to him I had been texting Toby all week and thought they’d have them available. He said no one informed him of the prior issue and made no “big deal about it.” He said he could order the parts but it would take 2 hours. During this time I had prior arrangements for house showings as I was also getting my things moved and finding a new place at this time. I told him I could Come back in 2 hours if he would order the parts. He agreed and told me to bring my vehicle back at 2. I arrived at 2 looked for Nate Flynn for 29 mins couldn’t find him.. finally went to his office window and he was eating pizza, he said just a minute. 15 minutes later Nate comes out and greets me says he will take my vehicle in to get brakes fixed. I waited in the lobby for two and a half hours! Nate comes up to me in lobby giggling saying you’re going to love this . They ordered the wrong parts for your Audi and out wrong parts on. The Tec is now removing them but we can do nothing to fix your brakes. At this point I was very dissatisfied as I had just wasted time RUSHING BACK AT 2 to make the appointment for my brakes to be fixed. Nate Flynn then flared his arms up at me and said I don’t "give [non-permissible content removed]" I don’t have time for this right now” and walked away. He moved toward me aggressively as if he were going to hit me . I had never been aggressed in this way by customer service so I left immediately and informed my family and friends to be on the watch for my protection. I feared he was going to attack me. I then texted and called Tony and Derek 3 times, Derek finally responded saying he would call me the next morning. He never called. I asked Toby and he said “Derek “ was out for the day. He said he would have his director “Steve”. Steve called me 2 days LATER left a voicemail stating to call him back to see what service they can "provide." And to be SPECIFIC because I don't want it getting confused I am speaking of Steve the service director at [contact info removed]!! I am a mortgage banker and work 13 hours day so was only able to call back later that evening. I called Steve 3 times and left 2 voicemails no response, I requested my warranty be CANCELLED IMMEDIATELY! When I got no response, I texted the line with Toby and Derek again telling them to CANCEL MY WARRANTY and refund the money since I didn't get anything covered and they obviously could not handle an Audi at this dealership. Toby refused stating he couldn't do anything because only "sales" could cancel the warranty. Steve then called and I answered, he raised his voice at me and was beyond disrespectful. Telling me that I should've known buying an Audi at Honda dealer was going to be delayed servicing. WHAT!? I spent EXTRA money to ensure I had the BEST service as promised! I asked him to check the cameras with Nate Flynn aggressing toward me flaring his arms and he didn't acknowledge this at all. He said it was my problem and he couldn't do anything because I was too "frustrated." Of course I am frustrated, this company has wasted my time, money and has stressed me out to the point that it's almost more stress than daily life! Steve is the worst thing to happen to this company, he is evil and should not be in any type of management. Corporate if you are reading this I demand my warranty be cancelled. I've left several voicemails regarding this and have yet to have my calls returned. This is now me expressing my request IN writing to have my warranty cancelled AND A FULL REFUND. I will not have my vehicle trashed because your company is too lazy to handle it. Ali from sales called left voicemail I returned the call and have not heard back for a week! I am a loan officer and this seems a UUDAAP as I was sold a warranty and had extra money added to my loan to cover things that have not been covered. My brakes are worn and still have not been fixed. I've only had my vehicle 8 months no reason brakes should need fixing either already. I should not have to have my vehicle worn because I did my part by getting the warranty. This company has fallen short of my expectations by a landslide and if this is not resolved within 7 days, I am reporting this company directly to the Financial Protection Bureau for false advertising and predatory lending practices. I have live video content of my interaction with Toby and will find a way to access cameras in the shop to provide proof of Nate Flynn's actions if needed. I have a multitude of texts showing communication on my side and none on theirs. Buying a vehicle here was the worst decision I have ever made. Read more