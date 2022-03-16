Customer Reviews of AutoNation Honda Chandler
Good company to buy a car through
by 03/16/2022on
Got a used, but basically new Hyundai from Michael who works at an associated Honda dealership - AutoNation. The process was easy, the prices are fairly competitive, everyone was extremely nice, and I never felt pressured to buy anything. Hopefully my car lasts a long time, so I won't need to come back, but I do recommend them to anyone in need of a car.
RUN AWAY ! FAR FAR AWAY!! PLATINUM WARRANTY IS A SCAM
by 03/28/2022on
DO NOT BUY A VEHICLE HERE! They are running a Warranty scam!! I bought an Audi from the Honda Chandler location in September 2021. While I love my vehicle, the service here is horrendous. When I first got my vehicle they set up an appointment for February (6months) out for an oil change. When I brought my Audi in the first time, they took in my vehicle I didn’t hear anything for an hour. Sat waiting, then received a call that they did not have the oil specific for Audi and couldn’t provide the oil changDe. I was flustered as I had just drove 45 minutes there and back and got off work early (losing money) to bring my vehicle in for an appointment they had set 6 months prior. At this time I asked to speak with a service manager and was approached by Toby (service advisor) he told me there was nothing they could do they didn’t have the product. I was also told my brake light being on wasn’t a big deal and they didn’t have the parts available for that either (of course). I bought the platinum warranty package with my vehicle … since I’ve had my vehicle it has not covered a thing. I was promised they would pick up , repair my vehicle , make arrangements and have parts available for me paying $3500 extra this was a scam. This first appointment occurred February 25th 2021. Toby promised to give me an oil change and car detail for inconvenience. I scheduled another appointment for the following weekend, I was told brake parts would be available and oil available. When I arrived, Derek greeted me and told me my car would be washed and everything with oil change handled.. mind you, I had been texting with Toby and Derek all week to ensure parts were available so I didn’t waste my time again. I arrived at 9:30 lol change completed at 11:30 . Then I asked about my brakes I was told by a new rep now greeting me Nate Flynn (as Derek had left early for the day) … that parts would need to be ordered for brakes. I expressed to him I had been texting Toby all week and thought they’d have them available. He said no one informed him of the prior issue and made no “big deal about it.” He said he could order the parts but it would take 2 hours. During this time I had prior arrangements for house showings as I was also getting my things moved and finding a new place at this time. I told him I could Come back in 2 hours if he would order the parts. He agreed and told me to bring my vehicle back at 2. I arrived at 2 looked for Nate Flynn for 29 mins couldn’t find him.. finally went to his office window and he was eating pizza, he said just a minute. 15 minutes later Nate comes out and greets me says he will take my vehicle in to get brakes fixed. I waited in the lobby for two and a half hours! Nate comes up to me in lobby giggling saying you’re going to love this . They ordered the wrong parts for your Audi and out wrong parts on. The Tec is now removing them but we can do nothing to fix your brakes. At this point I was very dissatisfied as I had just wasted time RUSHING BACK AT 2 to make the appointment for my brakes to be fixed. Nate Flynn then flared his arms up at me and said I don’t "give [non-permissible content removed]" I don’t have time for this right now” and walked away. He moved toward me aggressively as if he were going to hit me . I had never been aggressed in this way by customer service so I left immediately and informed my family and friends to be on the watch for my protection. I feared he was going to attack me. I then texted and called Tony and Derek 3 times, Derek finally responded saying he would call me the next morning. He never called. I asked Toby and he said “Derek “ was out for the day. He said he would have his director “Steve”. Steve called me 2 days LATER left a voicemail stating to call him back to see what service they can "provide." And to be SPECIFIC because I don't want it getting confused I am speaking of Steve the service director at [contact info removed]!! I am a mortgage banker and work 13 hours day so was only able to call back later that evening. I called Steve 3 times and left 2 voicemails no response, I requested my warranty be CANCELLED IMMEDIATELY! When I got no response, I texted the line with Toby and Derek again telling them to CANCEL MY WARRANTY and refund the money since I didn't get anything covered and they obviously could not handle an Audi at this dealership. Toby refused stating he couldn't do anything because only "sales" could cancel the warranty. Steve then called and I answered, he raised his voice at me and was beyond disrespectful. Telling me that I should've known buying an Audi at Honda dealer was going to be delayed servicing. WHAT!? I spent EXTRA money to ensure I had the BEST service as promised! I asked him to check the cameras with Nate Flynn aggressing toward me flaring his arms and he didn't acknowledge this at all. He said it was my problem and he couldn't do anything because I was too "frustrated." Of course I am frustrated, this company has wasted my time, money and has stressed me out to the point that it's almost more stress than daily life! Steve is the worst thing to happen to this company, he is evil and should not be in any type of management. Corporate if you are reading this I demand my warranty be cancelled. I've left several voicemails regarding this and have yet to have my calls returned. This is now me expressing my request IN writing to have my warranty cancelled AND A FULL REFUND. I will not have my vehicle trashed because your company is too lazy to handle it. Ali from sales called left voicemail I returned the call and have not heard back for a week! I am a loan officer and this seems a UUDAAP as I was sold a warranty and had extra money added to my loan to cover things that have not been covered. My brakes are worn and still have not been fixed. I've only had my vehicle 8 months no reason brakes should need fixing either already. I should not have to have my vehicle worn because I did my part by getting the warranty. This company has fallen short of my expectations by a landslide and if this is not resolved within 7 days, I am reporting this company directly to the Financial Protection Bureau for false advertising and predatory lending practices. I have live video content of my interaction with Toby and will find a way to access cameras in the shop to provide proof of Nate Flynn's actions if needed. I have a multitude of texts showing communication on my side and none on theirs. Buying a vehicle here was the worst decision I have ever made.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Good company to buy a car through
by 03/16/2022on
Got a used, but basically new Hyundai from Michael who works at an associated Honda dealership - AutoNation. The process was easy, the prices are fairly competitive, everyone was extremely nice, and I never felt pressured to buy anything. Hopefully my car lasts a long time, so I won't need to come back, but I do recommend them to anyone in need of a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Honda CRV 2021
by 07/13/2021on
Marcos was excellent. He was efficient- prepared- gave us a detailed overview of the cars features. Would definitely come back here to buy another Honda with Marcos.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change
by 07/06/2021on
Great as always, fast service. We had an additional issue and they took care of it without having to schedule another service appointment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service at Honda Auto Nation
by 07/05/2021on
Fantastic Service by Mike Bradley 😀👏Next time I need my car serviced I'm reaching out to Mike. Took my car in because my air condition was blowing out warm air.. I dropped off my car thinking I would get it the next day. To my surprise I got a call back saying it was ready for pickup within a few hours. Thanks Mike.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Honda service
by 07/02/2021on
Service tech Joe delivered excellent service. The oil change took 30 minutes longer than the hour and half as stated though.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience, As always
by 06/30/2021on
I can't count the number of times I've bought or leased from AutoNation Chandler. I keep going back for a few reasons, principally the person I deal with most frequently, Gregg Gabbing, and others who help, this time Telly Papagianis. These guys care! While I've only had this 2021 Honda Civic EX for 2 days, I love it. I was a step up from the LX model I'm used to but worth the extra money. As typified by Gregg and Telly, this is a great, great dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Odyssey
by 06/24/2021on
I really like our service advisor. He is always very friendly, professional and very honest!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 06/20/2021on
Friendly service and great communication
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service was excellent
by 06/15/2021on
Yesterday I went to Automation Honda first time for my vehicle tires replacement. Service advisor Nate helped me and his explanation and service was excellent. One more person who received me and assigned to Nick was also professional They delivered the car on time. I would like to go them regularly for my car services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change and tire rotation
by 06/12/2021on
Service advisor was courteous and informative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Accord
by 06/11/2021on
Both Tony and Jason were very helpful and knowledgeable. They kept in contact and made sure my car was in great shape. Overall great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
I dont like [non-permissible content removed]
by 06/02/2021on
UPDATE: 6/2/2021 - I was going out of town for Memorial weekend and told my service person M. Bradley that I needed the oil change done and we would work on the 60k service when we got back into town. We left the car overnight - NO "free" wash was offered or done - Service person said that our rear brakes were at 3mm, were super low and need changing plus service on the rotors. Having to leave the next morning I took the rear brakes off at 10pm and 3 of the 4 pads still had over 1/2 their life left, 1 was worn a little more and the rotors are perfect. We DO NOT appreciate a service department that LIES! This caused me to look and change the rear brakes when I did not need too knowing there was a good chance I would say yes because I was leaving town early the next morning! For convenience this is the closest Honda dealership however it might be worth looking for another place to service our vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing Service
by 05/31/2021on
Toby is an amazing service man. He is honest to the point and just genuine.He always goes above and beyond for his clients.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
oil change, tire rotation
by 05/29/2021on
great service. took a little while but very good overall. Forgot to put a new sticker with mileage for next service, but thats ok.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service appointment
by 05/29/2021on
The only place I get my vehicle serviced at Auto Nation Honda in Chandler. The service staff are all very nice and my service advisor Mike Bradley did an excellent job snd got me in and out in short order. I have recommended a number of my friends rhat have Honda’s to use auto nation for all their service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Honda Accord
by 05/26/2021on
Roger helped us from the initial phone call, to testing the car, filling up forms, and to walking out with all the features of the car. He was so outgoing, friendly, and gave us an amazing deal immediately. No time wasted negotiating a price which was so nice. If they were not busy (lots of customers, we would of walked out with the whole process within an hour). Ask for Roger when visiting. :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Michelle
by 05/15/2021on
My advisor and the workmanship were great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dave McGrath
by 05/10/2021on
Great service and amazing prices. Roger was very professional, knowledgeable and courteous. Best salesman we dealt with during the entire buying process!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service Review
by 05/08/2021on
Lucas was professional, friendly and courteous, I will continue to use AutoNation Honda for service on my Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service advisor was awesome
by 05/08/2021on
My service advisor went above and beyond by using my vehicle care package benefits I wasn’t aware of when they were about to expire and made sure I understood everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!
*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.
1 Comments