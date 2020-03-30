Great Salesman
by 03/30/2020on
My experience purchasing a 2020 Subaru Forester was excellent. The salesman, Steve Bollman, was very helpful finding me the right Forester. No pressure - just helping me decide which vehicle works best for me. I highly recommend Subaru Superstore of Chandler, AZ. I had taken my previous 2016 Subaru Forester for routing maintenance there. Their service center is efficient and makes you feel at ease that your vehicle will be taken care of.
Great Salesman
by 03/30/2020on
My experience purchasing a 2020 Subaru Forester was excellent. The salesman, Steve Bollman, was very helpful finding me the right Forester. No pressure - just helping me decide which vehicle works best for me. I highly recommend Subaru Superstore of Chandler, AZ. I had taken my previous 2016 Subaru Forester for routing maintenance there. Their service center is efficient and makes you feel at ease that your vehicle will be taken care of.
Excellent buying experience
by 03/23/2020on
This was my first buying experience at the Chandler Subaru Superstore and it was a great purchase for me. Their first offer for my trade was very reasonable, eliminating much of the stress that comes with the back and forth negotiating. The financing process was quick and explained very well. My salesman, Steve Bollman, was very knowledgeable and patient during my meticulous inspection of multiple vehicles during my decision making. Overall, I was very impressed with he dealership and I would highly recommend the Chandler Subaru Superstore.
Best Subaru Service in the Southwest
by 08/19/2017on
I bought a used Subaru from a non-Subaru dealer. Since then, I've taken my Outback to Subaru Superstore several times for routine service and for a few minor repairs. Each time, I've been pleased with the service and pricing. When I needed some small parts which were not in stock, I was asked to return the next day, which would be fine for most people... except I live two states away and I had to wait until the next time I was in town. Chris and Mike have both been my service contacts on different occasions and I was happy with their service car-side manner. I've been to three other Subaru dealerships in two other states plus another in Arizona, and Subaru Superstore is by far may preferred dealership for service. I cannot comment on the sales/buyer experience at this dealer, but I have only positive things to say about the service experience.
Horrible mechanic
by 11/26/2016on
TLDR; I've never had such consistently bad service. If I could just rate Jason and Gil, I would. They were super friendly and went out of their way to try to make this right at every step, but their mechanic, supposedly an engine builder, gave me the car back "repaired" 3 times. They had my car over 3 weeks and kept breaking parts. Here's the full story: I had an oil leak. My normal Subaru mechanic was booked out 2 weeks (because he's awesome), so I decided to take my WRX to the dealer. My normal mechanic told me it was leaking from the valve cover and needed a new gasket. I figured I would pay more at the dealership but at least they would get it right so I called and scheduled an appointment for 2 days later. Dropped off my WRX. Received a call saying it also needed o-rings on the turbo oil line. Picked up my WRX. It wasn't right. It started smoking oil on the way home from the dealership. Got home and called. Jason said bring it back. Took it back. It had a cracked oil line to the turbo. They said it was an old part and putting the new o-rings could've caused more pressure to cause it to go out. Sounded like BS but I gave them the benefit of the doubt and told them to fix it. They had to order the line so I had to wait for the part to come in. Picked it up. Before I got out of the lot I noticed a boost leak. Turned around and got Jason. We couldn't replicate and my ride to the dealership had left, so he said bring it back tomorrow. Took it back. The part after the turbo compressor hose cracked when they reinstalled the turbo. Their fault on install and they should've noticed the boost leak before they gave it back to me. They have to order the part. Days later the part is in. The mechanic goes to install it and broke the overflow tube nipple off the radiator. Had to order that. They were concerned about breaking vacuum lines. I said just replace them if you break them. Days later I go to pick up the car. I drove off and something was obviously wrong with it before I got out of the lot. This time I took it directly to my normal mechanic. He could hear a vacuum leak and within a few seconds spotted the vacuum line going to the fuel pressure regulator hadn't been plugged in. My mechanic said if this hadn't been caught my engine would have eventually blown from lack of fuel. Either the mechanic working on my car at the dealership was a moron or a jerk. There is no excuse for a car not being right at pick up 3 times! I would steer clear of this dealership for maintenance and repairs.
An Honest Review by Experienced Buyers
by 04/07/2016on
We usually buy new and we keep a car a long time (we still have our '94 Acura - - bought new). So we look for a highly rated car and we look for the best dealership we can find. We got interested in Subaru because of its high ratings so we went to Subaru Superstore of Chandler to have a look. We were courteously approached by Ron Lundberg, Sales Associate. We told him we wanted to look at sedans, new or very new, and he showed us several. We drove a Legacy and were impressed but we weren't ready to buy and told him so. He asked if he'd answered all of our questions and said he'd be glad to answer questions if any came up later. No pressure - - just a helpful, professional manner. Refreshing! We continued to explore our options and checked out another Subaru dealer. By then, we had decided an SUV would be better for us. We also looked at Nissans and Kias and Hondas and drove each one. But we liked the Subaru product and hadn't driven its SUV product and - - and this is important - -Subaru Superstore was by far the most efficient, professional, and impressive of the four other dealerships we visited. Three weeks later, we went back to see Ron and told him we were now interested in driving a new Outback. Away we went on a test drive and we knew right then we'd found our car because everything "clicked" - - the vehicle, the salesman, and the dealership. So we went inside to talk about the big prices. We asked Ron to come up with a price for the one we had just driven. He excused himself and we wandered over to the customer waiting area and indulged in the free bottled water, fresh cookies, and fresh fruit available. There is also free wifi available, and if you didn't bring your laptop or phone, there are two computer stations plus a printer for customer use. Ron came back with a figure for the deal. We said we'd have to talk it over, sharpen our pencils, and contact him the next day. There was none of the "buy it today or lose it" tactics, no "what can we do to have you drive this off the lot today?" routine. Ron brought the Sales Manager over to introduce him but simply said we were going to talk it over and get back to him. The Sales Manager stuck out his hand, said how much he appreciated us coming in today, and to be sure to call with questions. Again, no pressure, just a helpful, courteous, professional attitude - - "Thanks for coming back in today, we look forward to hearing from you." That was it. And we left. We researched prices and discounts that night and came up with a number we could live with and called Ron in the morning. No business can give their product away and stay in business and we understand that. They have to pay the overhead. They countered with a slightly higher number than my offer, but still more than fair. We had a deal, a very good deal, in fact, one that they could live with and one that we could live with. No muss, no fuss. The moral of this story? Give this dealership a shot at your business. They treat their prospective customers with respect, dignity, and they do not play the usual "close the sale' games. When we came back to pick up the car, a lady named Lisa made it a point to find us and introduce herself and to let her know if there's any questions that pop up. Talk about making us feel that here's a place that a) really takes care of their customers and b) really, actually, truly appreciate your business. As Ron does, Lisa makes a customer feel that way. Terrific sales staff, terrific support staff. Oh, by the way, the lady that came downstairs and introduced herself? Turns out that was "Lisa." Lisa and Richard Cviganovich are the owners of the whole dealership. Now,that's a nice touch. Great dealership, great experience, great product, If you're in the market for a new or used Subaru - - this IS the place you want to be. Thank you, Scott & Karen
Great experience
by 03/24/2016on
Got price online for forester I was looking. Price and car matched up perfectly. Process was smooth and friendly
Broken Windshield
by 10/01/2015on
I bought a 2014, pre-owned car from Subaru Superstore. The experience was not horrible-considering how tedious buying a car can be, but 2 weeks after I bought my car, one of the little "spots" on my windshield, turned into a huge crack. Now I have to pay to get a new windshield, after just dishing out a lot of money on a new car. So disappointed that the "dirty spots" on my windshield, turned out to be poorly repaired chips.
2015 Legacy 3.6R
by 01/16/2015on
3 1/2 STARS...After a long search found my Vehicle at the Superstore. Price was fair. Store immaculate. Staff professional. Ensure you read the fine print for coupons. For instance if you attended the Phoenix Auto show and receive a $500 additional trade coupon, it will not be honored with additional discounts i.e. if you use Edmund's, COSTCO, Passport pricing just to name a few. These are considered a discount program. Be sure you know about receiving free tinting and lexan door edge guards with certain discount programs because they will try to sell you this as extras instead of free with the certain discount program.
Best Car Buying Experience
by 11/20/2014on
I am in my mid 50's and over the years have bought dozens of vehicles. Recently, I was in the market for a very specific used truck. My search kept getting bigger and bigger. Eventually, I found a perfect match at Subaru Superstore of Chandler, but the dealership was more than 500 miles from my residence. I sent the dealership an internet request for more information regarding the truck. Almost immediately, I received a response from Scott Jenkins about the truck. The email was very thorough and comprehensive. The condition, history and an internet price of the truck was included in the email. Based on the distance between the dealership and my location, I was a more than a little reluctant to pursue a purchase of the truck. I took a chance, flew out to Chandler, AZ, and met with Scott. I can honestly say, Scott is one of the most sincere, honest and trustworthy car salesman I have ever met. We all have an opinion of the "car salesman" and they are not always viewed in the best light. The words that I used to describe Scott were chosen very carefully and not normally used to describe a car salesman. He went well beyond what I was expecting. When I had a concern about a small issue with the truck, he took it back to the service department and the issue was addressed and corrected in just a few minutes. If you are in the market for a "new or used" vehicle, do yourself a favor and check this dealership. The price was more than fair, the finance department was perfect, and the service department was awesome and very knowledgeable. My purchase was well worth the flight and subsequent 500 mile "test drive" back home with my new truck As far as the salesman, Scott, I can not give him high enough praise. He is absolutely in a league all his own.
ease of buying car
by 11/19/2014on
almost to easy to buy a car here. Recommend Highly!
Wouldn't go anywhere else
by 11/04/2013on
I've been going to Subaru Superstore since 2009 and it's the only service center I'll take my B9 Tribeca to. All of the staff are friendly and helpful. The waiting area is comfortable and clean, and the free Wi-Fi is reliable. I feel like I can trust Mike H to give me honest answers to my questions and service needs.
Smooth purchase
by 10/31/2013on
Dealership was appealing and had a wide selection. Salesman, Ben was fantastic. No hassle, no haggle. Just straight forward personable attention that really made my mother's transaction painless. Free water, fruits, snacks and Costco cookies while you shop or wait for service. If you want a true no BS experience, ask for Ben. They participate in Costco's car buying program too.
Subaru Superstore IS super!
by 05/09/2012on
My husband and I have been overhwelmed with the quality of customer service at the Subaru Superstore in the Chandler Auto Mall. From the moment we set foot on their property until the moment we left, we were treated with courtesy, friendliness and even the occasional smile. Imagine that! They also have a very inviting waiting area including bathrooms and complimentary food and drink (some really yummy chocolate chunk cookies were sampled today). Kudos, Subaru Superstore! Keep up the good work!
A+ Dealer
by 10/25/2011on
I'm driving my 3rd Outback and have been going to the Subaru Superstore for service for two years after going to the McDowell store for 9 years. I have total confidence in Mike and Kristi (Service Writers) in giving me honest input and only scheduling work that needs doing. I've had the same service tech, Scotty, for most of the last 11 years and I completely trust him and his work. The employees at Subaru Superstore are professional and friendly and everyone, from the owner down, introduce themselves when encountered throughout the store. They have an outstanding waiting area including internet connected computers and fresh, free snacks. Top notch dealer in all respects.
Both advisors are great!
by 09/17/2011on
I have dealt with both advisors several times and they are very attentive and friendly. They have a loaner car program so when I get my car detailed I can go home or shopping! Love that along with the free car wash!
Highly Recommend
by 09/17/2011on
Purchased '11 Legacy and loved the no pressure approach. The salesman knew the product - has been selling Subaru's for 11 years. The owner of the dealership actually came out to talk and thank us! First for me! Such a great experience I did something I've never done before and purchased their VIP and service maintenance! But I love my car and want to keep it up so I'm ok with it!
Cool Service Dept. at this Dealership ...I was in and out fast !
by 11/09/2009on
Wowww ...I'm actually excited about where I now service my Subaru. This place is awesome...two other places quoted me absurd prices. So, I went to this Brand new dealership in Chandler, AZ. The Service Advisor ( Katie ) came out to greet me with a smile...a real smile. She was in a word Spectacular. She wrote it up, got me in and gave me fresh brewed starbucks coffee...I didn't have breakfast ,so, when they had a banana and apple for me I was quite comfortable all of a sudden. Very cool waiting area to chill out in....then the best thing it was "fast" and a much better price than the others. Shout out to Brett also...he didn't try to con me into work that wasn't needed. Big time Props to KATIE and the entire Service team at Subaru Superstore.
Finally a User friendly Car Dealership... Bravo ! Subaru Superstore
by 11/06/2009on
I usually don't write these ,but, this dealership was so good I had to. From start to finish they were straight-up. They let us sleep on our decision with no high pressure e-mails or calls begging for business...No cliches .i.e. " What can we do to earn your business right this second ? " " It will be gone tomorrow. " " Today only we sharpened our pencil....tomorrow who knows ? " Our sales consultant John was awesome....He actually listened to my husband and me and made us feel comfortable....not rocket science here....That's all... just a simple thanks Subaru Superstore ! Keep it up ! Dare to be different !