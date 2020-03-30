sales Rating

We usually buy new and we keep a car a long time (we still have our '94 Acura - - bought new). So we look for a highly rated car and we look for the best dealership we can find. We got interested in Subaru because of its high ratings so we went to Subaru Superstore of Chandler to have a look. We were courteously approached by Ron Lundberg, Sales Associate. We told him we wanted to look at sedans, new or very new, and he showed us several. We drove a Legacy and were impressed but we weren't ready to buy and told him so. He asked if he'd answered all of our questions and said he'd be glad to answer questions if any came up later. No pressure - - just a helpful, professional manner. Refreshing! We continued to explore our options and checked out another Subaru dealer. By then, we had decided an SUV would be better for us. We also looked at Nissans and Kias and Hondas and drove each one. But we liked the Subaru product and hadn't driven its SUV product and - - and this is important - -Subaru Superstore was by far the most efficient, professional, and impressive of the four other dealerships we visited. Three weeks later, we went back to see Ron and told him we were now interested in driving a new Outback. Away we went on a test drive and we knew right then we'd found our car because everything "clicked" - - the vehicle, the salesman, and the dealership. So we went inside to talk about the big prices. We asked Ron to come up with a price for the one we had just driven. He excused himself and we wandered over to the customer waiting area and indulged in the free bottled water, fresh cookies, and fresh fruit available. There is also free wifi available, and if you didn't bring your laptop or phone, there are two computer stations plus a printer for customer use. Ron came back with a figure for the deal. We said we'd have to talk it over, sharpen our pencils, and contact him the next day. There was none of the "buy it today or lose it" tactics, no "what can we do to have you drive this off the lot today?" routine. Ron brought the Sales Manager over to introduce him but simply said we were going to talk it over and get back to him. The Sales Manager stuck out his hand, said how much he appreciated us coming in today, and to be sure to call with questions. Again, no pressure, just a helpful, courteous, professional attitude - - "Thanks for coming back in today, we look forward to hearing from you." That was it. And we left. We researched prices and discounts that night and came up with a number we could live with and called Ron in the morning. No business can give their product away and stay in business and we understand that. They have to pay the overhead. They countered with a slightly higher number than my offer, but still more than fair. We had a deal, a very good deal, in fact, one that they could live with and one that we could live with. No muss, no fuss. The moral of this story? Give this dealership a shot at your business. They treat their prospective customers with respect, dignity, and they do not play the usual "close the sale' games. When we came back to pick up the car, a lady named Lisa made it a point to find us and introduce herself and to let her know if there's any questions that pop up. Talk about making us feel that here's a place that a) really takes care of their customers and b) really, actually, truly appreciate your business. As Ron does, Lisa makes a customer feel that way. Terrific sales staff, terrific support staff. Oh, by the way, the lady that came downstairs and introduced herself? Turns out that was "Lisa." Lisa and Richard Cviganovich are the owners of the whole dealership. Now,that's a nice touch. Great dealership, great experience, great product, If you're in the market for a new or used Subaru - - this IS the place you want to be. Thank you, Scott & Karen Read more