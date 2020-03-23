Rodeo Kia
Great experience
by 03/23/2020on
Uncle Ray knows best when buying a vehicle from Kia dealership, he understands what we are looking for in a car and answers every question we had.
Good experience
by 02/02/2020on
I had a really good experience with the purchase of my new Rio. Everyone was very nice and worked hard to meet the expectations I had for my new car.
Kia experience
by 01/01/2020on
I had a great experience at Kia. Uncle Ray took time to walk me through every step of buying a car. He was very kind and introducing me to employees and showing me where to go for auto service and parts.
RODEO KIA, TRUSTED DEALERSHIP TO SHOP FOR A CAR
by 12/24/2019on
Just want to say a big thank you to the Rodeo Kia team. Made me a good deal on my brand new vehicle. My first time trading in a vehicle and they made my experience a dream come true. Would refer anyone who who want to trade/buy to stop by Rodeo Kia for a better car shopping experience .
Purchase experience
by 12/22/2019on
Purchase experience : My seles consultant knew exactly what I wanted when I told him about the kind of car I was looking for he was very knowledgeable about the car he answered every question I had about the car all I am very pleased with his service and my Purchased
Thanks Ray
by 10/23/2019on
This is my second time buying cars from Ray, He is always willing to help me in everything and he explained me each feature slowly and he gave me an incredible deal with my new car. I'm so happy with my purchase and I love my new 2020 Kia Forte. Definitely I will buy my next car with him and I recommend you ask for him
Uncle Ray
by 10/04/2019on
Better than the first time, he made the experience a low stress decision, explained all the features and options.
Excelente Servicio y atención lo recomiendo
by 09/19/2019on
Estamos muy contentos con el servicio que nos ofrecieron todos los involucrados en ayudarnos. Hemos tenido muchas malas experiencias en otros dealers pero aquí en Rodeo Kia todos fueron muy amables, desde Raymundo “Tío Ray” fue muy atento y nos entendió exactamente lo que queríamos y fue muy amable y servicial, luego su manejadores Terry, AJ y Ricardo también fueron muy amables y nos dieron el trato que queríamos al igual que George en financiamiento. Por eso queremos recomendar ampliamente a Raymundo y a sus jefes y en General a todos en Rodeo Kia son muy profesionales
Exceptional Service!!!
by 08/11/2019on
We purchased a brand new 2020 Kia Soul and We are extremely satisfied with Rodeo Kia. Uncle Ray was very polite and knowledgeable, highly recommend. Thank you so much Uncle Ray!
Satisfied customer
by 06/04/2019on
We recently purchased a Kia Sorento at Rodeo Kia in Avondale, Arizona. We were in the market for the new Telluride, but none were in stock. Our Professional Consultant, Raymundo "Uncle Ray" Hernandez, was very helpful. He explained we could request a future shipment of the Telluride, but that their next allotment was already sold. He suggested we look at a loaded Sorento instead. After our test drive and negotiations, he was right. It is a very nice vehicle. We really appreciate his no-pressure assistance. We greatly recommend Uncle Ray and Rodeo Kia to anyone wanting a vehicle.
Great expirience
by 02/03/2019on
they were willing to lower the price
Easy and made me feel welcome
by 02/02/2019on
Everyone made me feel welcome. I have always been afraid of getting a car at a big dealer and only bought from “buy here pay here” places and Always got an unreliable car! They helped me feel great and understand the value of the car I bought and it helped me make my decision easier! Shoutout to Matthew, Calvin, and Scott for such great service
Great Salesperson
by 02/01/2019on
Jeremy asked all the right questions! It’s amazing how nice it is to have a sales person that knows his stuff. I walked into Kia on the fence and I walked out with a beautiful new Kia stinger. Which I absolutely love. Jeremy took us out on a test drive and explained all the features of the 2019. And I have to be honest, I was at a different dealership earlier that morning and that sales person could not do that. Then we went inside and we discussed all of our options and everything fell into place. It was an easy transaction and I’ve never seen the dealership go above and beyond to get me my car the same day. A Double trade between three dealers, that was amazing!
Excellent dealership
by 01/16/2019on
Nice people to deal with. Friendly , no pressure sales staff. If you're looking to lease or buy a new Kia car, this is the dealership that I would recommend.
by 12/19/2018on
Very Friendly
Bud's the Man!!
by 12/05/2018on
Bud was my dealer at Rodeo Kia in Avondale he was amazing! He knew his stuff about his cars if your lucky enough you'll hear about his amazing wife Carol.
Over all great experience and friendly staff
by 11/29/2018on
From the time we walked in the door everyone was friendly!! They worked with us with are needs and budget giving us a good experience! Thank you for all you did Calvin, Brendon and Rick! Denise Terpenning
Great, Quick, Pleasant Experience.
by 11/21/2018on
The staff was friendly and helpful, the process was quick and transparent, and it was my first time buying a manual car so they were very helpful with that as well.
Awesome
by 11/03/2018on
Very helpful with everything!
Kia soul
by 11/02/2018on
Manuel was very professional and polite. Very knowledgeable!
Calvin is the best
by 10/27/2018on
I liked the how Calvin had all the answers to my questions, I was also on a time crush and he made everything go fast and smooth. He gave me all the information needed and it is the first time that I have felt like I wasn’t talking a salesman but rather to a friend. Thank you
