Awarded 2022

Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Avondale

10055 W Papago Fwy, Avondale, AZ 85323
Today 08:00 AM - 09:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Monday
08:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Tuesday
08:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Wednesday
08:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Thursday
08:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Friday
08:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Saturday
08:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Avondale

4.4
Overall Rating
4.42 out of 5 stars(422)
Recommend: Yes (191) No (28)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

thank you

by Brenda on 05/01/2022

Thanks for all the service very good treatment I give very kind very attentive it is already my second car I recommend the place 100000 times Thanks for everything you make me feel proud of myself

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
422 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing

by Greg on 04/28/2022

Smooth operation, no games and easy to work with. A breath of fresh air when dealing with a car dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

So smooth to buy here

by Shawna Shamblin on 04/26/2022

Our salesman Jesse and our sales manager Christian were awesome. Jesse even called for us to get insurance quote. Such an easy non hassle progress For my daughter to buy her first car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 4xe

by Cnida1 on 04/25/2022

Great people to work with. Knowledgeable and very helpful. They didn't try to up sale and work quickly to get things done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

!!!Excellent customer service!!!

by Claudia Rodriguez on 04/15/2022

I was attended by Mr. Blass in sales and with Mr. Aurelio signing the documents very attentive and respectful, that's why I always keep coming to jeep avondale, I always recommend this place widely

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Third time was not the charm

by Raymond Ojeda on 04/15/2022

This was my third purchase from this dealership and my last. I purchased and used Grand Cherokee that needed to be serviced and detailed before being turned over to me. Miguel Arambula was the sales person I dealt with. He did not follow through on anything he had said. He said he would keep me updated on the status of the vehicle while it was being serviced and detailed. I was the one that had to call him daily to get updates. He said he would deliver the vehicle once it was ready. I ended up driving back to the dealership to pick up my vehicle. The sales manager Christian, that I had to deal with on the day I picked up the vehicle was more interested in eating his dinner than taking care of a customer. The only good person I dealt with was Heston Hale in finance. This last purchase with LHM left a real sour taste in my mouth. I had previously purchased a new Grand Cherokee and a used Chrysler 300 from this same dealership and had an excellent experience. A lot has changed since then. So no, I would not recommend this dealership to family or friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very helpful and efficient

by Ednita Escobar on 04/09/2022

Carlos was great! Helped us trade in our car fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy

by Brian on 04/01/2022

Lhm Avondale went above and beyond to help me get car needed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase

by Happy Shawn on 03/26/2022

Larry H Miller Jeep/Chrysler in Avondale are a special bunch individuals. They are great with customers and have the ability to make any deal happen as long you the customer has your little duckies in a row. I love that team and always give them my business, from service to sales.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Out of state purchase

by Gary W on 03/25/2022

Eric and Miguel were super helpful and made a smooth transition for our family when buying our new Grand Cherokee. We’re from out of state and would drive back to buy from these guys again. Thank you getting this deal done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and painless

by Gina on 02/20/2022

Friendly sales person and I didn’t feel pressured and finance department was great as well

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by Andy G on 02/15/2022

I had a great experience buying my Jeep Cherokee. One of the easiest car purchases I’ve made.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very friendly an helpful

by Angie Johnson on 02/06/2022

Thank you so much for everything you all are the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Service trade in

by DRe on 02/02/2022

Went in for service ended up trading my car in every department from service, finance to sales were cool mr cruz helped your boy get a car and the other people that helped were all nice and professional couldnt ask for a better time 👍

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Caesar was excellent in every way.

by Steve Evaretts on 01/26/2022

I like that that it never felt like high pressure at anytime.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Phenomenal service

by Laura on 01/24/2022

The service they provided me was phenomenal. Roberto made it very easy and seamless for my very first time. Everyone was very professional and happy to help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good friendly people. Enjoyed buying from them

by Daniel on 01/19/2022

Good friendly people. Not a big hassle to buy from.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Third time here and will be back! Blass and Max were great!

by Vanessa T on 01/11/2022

Excellent customer service will definitely be back

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeep Grand Cherokee

by Barbara on 01/10/2022

Johan is the best sales person we have ever worked with. He is respectful, honest and caring.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Cesar is the best saler

by Ene on 01/08/2022

I will 100% recommend jeep Avondale from Larry Miller and special Cesar Gámez he always work hard and fight for his customers to have the best price his only one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by CB on 12/31/2021

Easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
180 cars in stock
101 new65 used14 certified pre-owned
Chrysler 300
Chrysler 300
39 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee L
Jeep Grand Cherokee L
15 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee WK
Jeep Grand Cherokee WK
13 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Avondale is a new and used car dealership offering a full lineup of Chrysler and Jeep vehicles serving customers in the greater Phoenix area. Our vehicle service department is a top choice for oil changes, brake repair, tires, and car maintenance for both small and large vehicles. We have a big selection of genuine Chrysler and Jeep parts and accessories. Visit our website for Chrysler and Jeep incentives and to search our large selection of cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Authorized Parts Store
Languages Spoken (1)
Spanish

