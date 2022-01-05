1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was my third purchase from this dealership and my last. I purchased and used Grand Cherokee that needed to be serviced and detailed before being turned over to me. Miguel Arambula was the sales person I dealt with. He did not follow through on anything he had said. He said he would keep me updated on the status of the vehicle while it was being serviced and detailed. I was the one that had to call him daily to get updates. He said he would deliver the vehicle once it was ready. I ended up driving back to the dealership to pick up my vehicle. The sales manager Christian, that I had to deal with on the day I picked up the vehicle was more interested in eating his dinner than taking care of a customer. The only good person I dealt with was Heston Hale in finance. This last purchase with LHM left a real sour taste in my mouth. I had previously purchased a new Grand Cherokee and a used Chrysler 300 from this same dealership and had an excellent experience. A lot has changed since then. So no, I would not recommend this dealership to family or friends.