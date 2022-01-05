Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Avondale
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Avondale
thank you
by 05/01/2022on
Thanks for all the service very good treatment I give very kind very attentive it is already my second car I recommend the place 100000 times Thanks for everything you make me feel proud of myself
thank you
by 05/01/2022on
Thanks for all the service very good treatment I give very kind very attentive it is already my second car I recommend the place 100000 times Thanks for everything you make me feel proud of myself
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing
by 04/28/2022on
Smooth operation, no games and easy to work with. A breath of fresh air when dealing with a car dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
So smooth to buy here
by 04/26/2022on
Our salesman Jesse and our sales manager Christian were awesome. Jesse even called for us to get insurance quote. Such an easy non hassle progress For my daughter to buy her first car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2022 4xe
by 04/25/2022on
Great people to work with. Knowledgeable and very helpful. They didn't try to up sale and work quickly to get things done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
!!!Excellent customer service!!!
by 04/15/2022on
I was attended by Mr. Blass in sales and with Mr. Aurelio signing the documents very attentive and respectful, that's why I always keep coming to jeep avondale, I always recommend this place widely
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Third time was not the charm
by 04/15/2022on
This was my third purchase from this dealership and my last. I purchased and used Grand Cherokee that needed to be serviced and detailed before being turned over to me. Miguel Arambula was the sales person I dealt with. He did not follow through on anything he had said. He said he would keep me updated on the status of the vehicle while it was being serviced and detailed. I was the one that had to call him daily to get updates. He said he would deliver the vehicle once it was ready. I ended up driving back to the dealership to pick up my vehicle. The sales manager Christian, that I had to deal with on the day I picked up the vehicle was more interested in eating his dinner than taking care of a customer. The only good person I dealt with was Heston Hale in finance. This last purchase with LHM left a real sour taste in my mouth. I had previously purchased a new Grand Cherokee and a used Chrysler 300 from this same dealership and had an excellent experience. A lot has changed since then. So no, I would not recommend this dealership to family or friends.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very helpful and efficient
by 04/09/2022on
Carlos was great! Helped us trade in our car fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Happy
by 04/01/2022on
Lhm Avondale went above and beyond to help me get car needed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase
by 03/26/2022on
Larry H Miller Jeep/Chrysler in Avondale are a special bunch individuals. They are great with customers and have the ability to make any deal happen as long you the customer has your little duckies in a row. I love that team and always give them my business, from service to sales.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Out of state purchase
by 03/25/2022on
Eric and Miguel were super helpful and made a smooth transition for our family when buying our new Grand Cherokee. We’re from out of state and would drive back to buy from these guys again. Thank you getting this deal done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Quick and painless
by 02/20/2022on
Friendly sales person and I didn’t feel pressured and finance department was great as well
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great
by 02/15/2022on
I had a great experience buying my Jeep Cherokee. One of the easiest car purchases I’ve made.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very friendly an helpful
by 02/06/2022on
Thank you so much for everything you all are the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service trade in
by 02/02/2022on
Went in for service ended up trading my car in every department from service, finance to sales were cool mr cruz helped your boy get a car and the other people that helped were all nice and professional couldnt ask for a better time 👍
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Caesar was excellent in every way.
by 01/26/2022on
I like that that it never felt like high pressure at anytime.
Phenomenal service
by 01/24/2022on
The service they provided me was phenomenal. Roberto made it very easy and seamless for my very first time. Everyone was very professional and happy to help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good friendly people. Enjoyed buying from them
by 01/19/2022on
Good friendly people. Not a big hassle to buy from.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Third time here and will be back! Blass and Max were great!
by 01/11/2022on
Excellent customer service will definitely be back
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Jeep Grand Cherokee
by 01/10/2022on
Johan is the best sales person we have ever worked with. He is respectful, honest and caring.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Cesar is the best saler
by 01/08/2022on
I will 100% recommend jeep Avondale from Larry Miller and special Cesar Gámez he always work hard and fight for his customers to have the best price his only one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 12/31/2021on
Easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Avondale is a new and used car dealership offering a full lineup of Chrysler and Jeep vehicles serving customers in the greater Phoenix area. Our vehicle service department is a top choice for oil changes, brake repair, tires, and car maintenance for both small and large vehicles. We have a big selection of genuine Chrysler and Jeep parts and accessories. Visit our website for Chrysler and Jeep incentives and to search our large selection of cars, trucks, and SUVs.
1 Comments