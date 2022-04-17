Earnhardt Honda
Customer Reviews of Earnhardt Honda
A Salesman with Standards that should be recognized!!
by 04/17/2022on
Marcelino, special thanks to you for listening to my Wife. And recognizing what the purchase of Her Civic Sport meant and answering all of the questions she had. Then reviewing options that she did not even know about. You are a very respectful person thank you again.
A Salesman with Standards that should be recognized!!
by 04/17/2022on
Marcelino, special thanks to you for listening to my Wife. And recognizing what the purchase of Her Civic Sport meant and answering all of the questions she had. Then reviewing options that she did not even know about. You are a very respectful person thank you again.
WHAT??? An honest an trustworthy car salesman!!!
by 04/13/2022on
Marcelino made the car buying/leasing experience as non stressful as possible. He listened to me and I listened to him. We had pleasant conversation and very business like conversation. I felt respect going both ways. I also had Austin help me with the tech side of my new car. He also was knowledgeable and professional. Overall all I would happily recommend Earnhardt Honda to friends and family.
Best Customer Service,
by 04/10/2022on
Marcelino Chavez went above and beyond to help secure my purchase, he was kind and patient, most sales people like to push you to purchase everything but that wasn’t the case with Marcelino, so I thank him for his services, he is the guy to go to!
only missed the Icecream
by 04/06/2022on
I have been looking for a car for the past 6 months. Saying that I have spoke with many sales people on the phone through email and text. Most of the people I spoke with were pushy and trying to get me into something I was not interested in even after telling them that's not what I want. the dealer ship on bell called me 5 times in 2 days after I had to tell them to stop calling at this point I was over getting a car. After going through Costco I found Earnhardt Honda in Avondale and spoke with Marcelino and he was great from the first call to the moment I walked out the door with my car. He kept me posted on cars that were coming in and give me all the information I asked for without hesitation. Once i finally made it in to see him, me and my dad were very impressed. He was not pushy and listen to what I was looking for. I needed something super reliable that would last forever and my 2 boys would be able to fit in once they get bigger. him and my dad spoke about there home towns, food family and kids it was nice feeling comfortable and not hassled. it was a great experience.
Joel was great!
by 04/02/2022on
Straightforward and to the point.
Marcelino is Magic!
by 03/17/2022on
I could write all day about Marcelino but let's boil it doen to this : extremely helpful, dedicated to his customers even after a sale, friendly, hard working and welcoming!
Adam
by 10/27/2021on
Adam was my service technician and was helpful in fixing the tinting on my vehicle. There may still be one area that needs attention. He explained about windows and when to operate as well as when I could and couldn't wash vehicle. He was professional and wanted to ensure all the issues were addressed. He did a good job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lease Review
by 10/27/2021on
I worked with Joel in internet sales and it was pretty seamless. Easy, straight forward and didn't feel as though I had to say yes. The only thing I didn't like and this isn't a reflection on Joel was the finance interaction. I felt like I was getting the hard sell on purchasing extra plans and maintenance. The gentleman was not overly friendly. There was a problem with car tint and they were more than happy to accommodate and work with me on correcting problem. Also provided courtesy rides which was extremely helpful in getting back and forth to collect the vehicle.
Delivered
by 10/26/2021on
Joel longer delivered and then explained everything.it was an easy way to buy a car
Fastest purchase ever!
by 10/22/2021on
Joel and Ricky worked together to make my car buying experience great. For once, it wasn’t an all day process. My fastest car purchase by far! Thank you!
New Car Purchase
by 10/20/2021on
Great Service. Joel Langer was genuine. He made it a pleasant experience
Superb!
by 10/02/2021on
I worked with Johnny Dorscht and had an awesome experience. Very good listener asks great questions and was very considerate of our situation. I would highly recommend Johnny to my friends and family.
Kelly Parker & Edgar Rodriguez
by 09/21/2021on
Kelly & Edgar gave me a great deal on a brand new car. Will return in the future! Thanks again!
Thanks again to my Salesperson Kelly Parker and Mr. Gill for my purchase.
by 09/15/2021on
Thanks again to my Salesperson Kelly Parker and Mr Gill with my purchase. Kelly explained step by step to make me feel comfortable and Mr Gill helped out with my budget. Ken
Jose Melo was wonderful!
by 09/02/2021on
I leased a 2022 Civic Sport and my salesman Jose Melo has once again made me a very happy customer. This is the third vehicle I leave the lot with and he was so helpful every step of the way.
Kelly was very patient and professional!
by 08/23/2021on
Kelly helped us with a trade in and sale to put me in an HR-V and I'm very grateful for his patience and professionalism through the process.
Marcelino is the Best Salesman
by 08/19/2021on
We recommend Marcelino Chavis, as your salesman. Marcelino is friendly and professional. He knows his products. My wife was interested in a 2022 Honda Insight. Marcelino took the time to listen and answer questions. He explained the safety features. We had an extended test drive during which Marcelino, again described the many features, including the safety features and had my wife try them out. Once, my wife decided on the 2022 Honda Insight she test drove, Marcelino set the car up for my wife and demonstrated the Apple Play. He set both of our phones up on Bluetooth with mine as secondary. We give Marcelino ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐.
Excellent Salesman
by 08/13/2021on
I bought a 2022 Honda CRV Hybrid from Nadeem El-Amin today. No pressure, no hype and of course "no bull". A true gentleman who treated me with dignity and respect. I received a very fair deal which included the Touring Trim and many accessories. I was in and out in under 2 hours. I was not mobbed by salesmen as I entered. The entire experience was actually very relaxing. I highly recommend this Dealership and ,of course, Nadeem who again is a very honest and decent man. So, if you are in Avondale looking for a Honda vehicle, check out Nadeem, he'll take good care of you.
Great Experience
by 08/11/2021on
We appreciated Cisco's kindness and genuine interest in helping us find our new vehicle. We had a budget in mind and Cisco helped us achieve that with as little pressure as necessary. He was informative about the features of the car and treated us with respect. The experience was great and we are very happy with our new car.
LOVED EVERYTHING
by 08/06/2021on
Great communication skilla, will do everything to satisfy customers
Brandin Moore gave me More!
by 08/01/2021on
Brandon was so helpful throughout the whole process and kept me in the loop on when the car I was looking for was available