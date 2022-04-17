Skip to main content
Earnhardt Honda

10151 W Papago Fwy, Avondale, AZ 85323
Today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Earnhardt Honda

4.8
Overall Rating
4.77 out of 5 stars(495)
Recommend: Yes (57) No (3)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A Salesman with Standards that should be recognized!!

by Dougie Fresh on 04/17/2022

Marcelino, special thanks to you for listening to my Wife. And recognizing what the purchase of Her Civic Sport meant and answering all of the questions she had. Then reviewing options that she did not even know about. You are a very respectful person thank you again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
495 Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

WHAT??? An honest an trustworthy car salesman!!!

by Frankly speaking on 04/13/2022

Marcelino made the car buying/leasing experience as non stressful as possible. He listened to me and I listened to him. We had pleasant conversation and very business like conversation. I felt respect going both ways. I also had Austin help me with the tech side of my new car. He also was knowledgeable and professional. Overall all I would happily recommend Earnhardt Honda to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Customer Service,

by Maryan Omar on 04/10/2022

Marcelino Chavez went above and beyond to help secure my purchase, he was kind and patient, most sales people like to push you to purchase everything but that wasn’t the case with Marcelino, so I thank him for his services, he is the guy to go to!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

only missed the Icecream

by tiff on 04/06/2022

I have been looking for a car for the past 6 months. Saying that I have spoke with many sales people on the phone through email and text. Most of the people I spoke with were pushy and trying to get me into something I was not interested in even after telling them that's not what I want. the dealer ship on bell called me 5 times in 2 days after I had to tell them to stop calling at this point I was over getting a car. After going through Costco I found Earnhardt Honda in Avondale and spoke with Marcelino and he was great from the first call to the moment I walked out the door with my car. He kept me posted on cars that were coming in and give me all the information I asked for without hesitation. Once i finally made it in to see him, me and my dad were very impressed. He was not pushy and listen to what I was looking for. I needed something super reliable that would last forever and my 2 boys would be able to fit in once they get bigger. him and my dad spoke about there home towns, food family and kids it was nice feeling comfortable and not hassled. it was a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Joel was great!

by Tony on 04/02/2022

Straightforward and to the point.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Marcelino is Magic!

by Megan and Jaime Carrillo on 03/17/2022

I could write all day about Marcelino but let's boil it doen to this : extremely helpful, dedicated to his customers even after a sale, friendly, hard working and welcoming!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Adam

by Renata Jones on 10/27/2021

Adam was my service technician and was helpful in fixing the tinting on my vehicle. There may still be one area that needs attention. He explained about windows and when to operate as well as when I could and couldn't wash vehicle. He was professional and wanted to ensure all the issues were addressed. He did a good job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lease Review

by Renata Jones on 10/27/2021

I worked with Joel in internet sales and it was pretty seamless. Easy, straight forward and didn't feel as though I had to say yes. The only thing I didn't like and this isn't a reflection on Joel was the finance interaction. I felt like I was getting the hard sell on purchasing extra plans and maintenance. The gentleman was not overly friendly. There was a problem with car tint and they were more than happy to accommodate and work with me on correcting problem. Also provided courtesy rides which was extremely helpful in getting back and forth to collect the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Delivered

by Senior on 10/26/2021

Joel longer delivered and then explained everything.it was an easy way to buy a car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fastest purchase ever!

by Joel Langer on 10/22/2021

Joel and Ricky worked together to make my car buying experience great. For once, it wasn’t an all day process. My fastest car purchase by far! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Purchase

by Frankie Schnitzer on 10/20/2021

Great Service. Joel Langer was genuine. He made it a pleasant experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Superb!

by Scott H on 10/02/2021

I worked with Johnny Dorscht and had an awesome experience. Very good listener asks great questions and was very considerate of our situation. I would highly recommend Johnny to my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kelly Parker & Edgar Rodriguez

by Trent Kennedy on 09/21/2021

Kelly & Edgar gave me a great deal on a brand new car. Will return in the future! Thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thanks again to my Salesperson Kelly Parker and Mr. Gill for my purchase.

by Ken Nyberg on 09/15/2021

Thanks again to my Salesperson Kelly Parker and Mr Gill with my purchase. Kelly explained step by step to make me feel comfortable and Mr Gill helped out with my budget. Ken

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jose Melo was wonderful!

by Nichole on 09/02/2021

I leased a 2022 Civic Sport and my salesman Jose Melo has once again made me a very happy customer. This is the third vehicle I leave the lot with and he was so helpful every step of the way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kelly was very patient and professional!

by Jacci on 08/23/2021

Kelly helped us with a trade in and sale to put me in an HR-V and I'm very grateful for his patience and professionalism through the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Marcelino is the Best Salesman

by Robert Milk on 08/19/2021

We recommend Marcelino Chavis, as your salesman. Marcelino is friendly and professional. He knows his products. My wife was interested in a 2022 Honda Insight. Marcelino took the time to listen and answer questions. He explained the safety features. We had an extended test drive during which Marcelino, again described the many features, including the safety features and had my wife try them out. Once, my wife decided on the 2022 Honda Insight she test drove, Marcelino set the car up for my wife and demonstrated the Apple Play. He set both of our phones up on Bluetooth with mine as secondary. We give Marcelino ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Salesman

by Joel Benn on 08/13/2021

I bought a 2022 Honda CRV Hybrid from Nadeem El-Amin today. No pressure, no hype and of course "no bull". A true gentleman who treated me with dignity and respect. I received a very fair deal which included the Touring Trim and many accessories. I was in and out in under 2 hours. I was not mobbed by salesmen as I entered. The entire experience was actually very relaxing. I highly recommend this Dealership and ,of course, Nadeem who again is a very honest and decent man. So, if you are in Avondale looking for a Honda vehicle, check out Nadeem, he'll take good care of you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Choi Family on 08/11/2021

We appreciated Cisco's kindness and genuine interest in helping us find our new vehicle. We had a budget in mind and Cisco helped us achieve that with as little pressure as necessary. He was informative about the features of the car and treated us with respect. The experience was great and we are very happy with our new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

LOVED EVERYTHING

by John Kelley on 08/06/2021

Great communication skilla, will do everything to satisfy customers

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Brandin Moore gave me More!

by Luis 21 Civic on 08/01/2021

Brandon was so helpful throughout the whole process and kept me in the loop on when the car I was looking for was available

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
