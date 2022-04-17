5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have been looking for a car for the past 6 months. Saying that I have spoke with many sales people on the phone through email and text. Most of the people I spoke with were pushy and trying to get me into something I was not interested in even after telling them that's not what I want. the dealer ship on bell called me 5 times in 2 days after I had to tell them to stop calling at this point I was over getting a car. After going through Costco I found Earnhardt Honda in Avondale and spoke with Marcelino and he was great from the first call to the moment I walked out the door with my car. He kept me posted on cars that were coming in and give me all the information I asked for without hesitation. Once i finally made it in to see him, me and my dad were very impressed. He was not pushy and listen to what I was looking for. I needed something super reliable that would last forever and my 2 boys would be able to fit in once they get bigger. him and my dad spoke about there home towns, food family and kids it was nice feeling comfortable and not hassled. it was a great experience. Read more