5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Jeremy asked all the right questions! It’s amazing how nice it is to have a sales person that knows his stuff. I walked into Kia on the fence and I walked out with a beautiful new Kia stinger. Which I absolutely love. Jeremy took us out on a test drive and explained all the features of the 2019. And I have to be honest, I was at a different dealership earlier that morning and that sales person could not do that. Then we went inside and we discussed all of our options and everything fell into place. It was an easy transaction and I’ve never seen the dealership go above and beyond to get me my car the same day. A Double trade between three dealers, that was amazing! Read more