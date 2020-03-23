  1. Home
Rodeo Kia

10685 W Papago Fwy, Avondale, AZ 85323
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Rodeo Kia

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(7)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
697 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Carmelita Davis on 03/23/2020

Uncle Ray knows best when buying a vehicle from Kia dealership, he understands what we are looking for in a car and answers every question we had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience

by Monique M on 02/02/2020

I had a really good experience with the purchase of my new Rio. Everyone was very nice and worked hard to meet the expectations I had for my new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kia experience

by Uncle Ray on 01/01/2020

I had a great experience at Kia. Uncle Ray took time to walk me through every step of buying a car. He was very kind and introducing me to employees and showing me where to go for auto service and parts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

RODEO KIA, TRUSTED DEALERSHIP TO SHOP FOR A CAR

by JOSEPH on 12/24/2019

Just want to say a big thank you to the Rodeo Kia team. Made me a good deal on my brand new vehicle. My first time trading in a vehicle and they made my experience a dream come true. Would refer anyone who who want to trade/buy to stop by Rodeo Kia for a better car shopping experience .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase experience

by Sara salazar on 12/22/2019

Purchase experience : My seles consultant knew exactly what I wanted when I told him about the kind of car I was looking for he was very knowledgeable about the car he answered every question I had about the car all I am very pleased with his service and my Purchased

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thanks Ray

by Great experience on 10/23/2019

This is my second time buying cars from Ray, He is always willing to help me in everything and he explained me each feature slowly and he gave me an incredible deal with my new car. I'm so happy with my purchase and I love my new 2020 Kia Forte. Definitely I will buy my next car with him and I recommend you ask for him

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Uncle Ray

by Uncle Ray on 10/04/2019

Better than the first time, he made the experience a low stress decision, explained all the features and options.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excelente Servicio y atención lo recomiendo

by Gran experiencia on 09/19/2019

Estamos muy contentos con el servicio que nos ofrecieron todos los involucrados en ayudarnos. Hemos tenido muchas malas experiencias en otros dealers pero aquí en Rodeo Kia todos fueron muy amables, desde Raymundo “Tío Ray” fue muy atento y nos entendió exactamente lo que queríamos y fue muy amable y servicial, luego su manejadores Terry, AJ y Ricardo también fueron muy amables y nos dieron el trato que queríamos al igual que George en financiamiento. Por eso queremos recomendar ampliamente a Raymundo y a sus jefes y en General a todos en Rodeo Kia son muy profesionales

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Service!!!

by Linsie on 08/11/2019

We purchased a brand new 2020 Kia Soul and We are extremely satisfied with Rodeo Kia. Uncle Ray was very polite and knowledgeable, highly recommend. Thank you so much Uncle Ray!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied customer

by retirbound2 on 06/04/2019

We recently purchased a Kia Sorento at Rodeo Kia in Avondale, Arizona. We were in the market for the new Telluride, but none were in stock. Our Professional Consultant, Raymundo "Uncle Ray" Hernandez, was very helpful. He explained we could request a future shipment of the Telluride, but that their next allotment was already sold. He suggested we look at a loaded Sorento instead. After our test drive and negotiations, he was right. It is a very nice vehicle. We really appreciate his no-pressure assistance. We greatly recommend Uncle Ray and Rodeo Kia to anyone wanting a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great expirience

by Axel on 02/03/2019

they were willing to lower the price

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy and made me feel welcome

by Kayesha on 02/02/2019

Everyone made me feel welcome. I have always been afraid of getting a car at a big dealer and only bought from “buy here pay here” places and Always got an unreliable car! They helped me feel great and understand the value of the car I bought and it helped me make my decision easier! Shoutout to Matthew, Calvin, and Scott for such great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service of my Sedona van.

by Rafael on 02/02/2019

The courtesy and knowledge of your service advisor. I take my van to your service department, because of the great knowledge of your service advisor and courtesy of Them. Also they me know what service is needed on my car to keep it in good condition.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kia maintenance

by Paul on 02/02/2019

Everyone was courteous. I was kept informed throughout the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

No title here

by Brian on 02/01/2019

Friendly service manager, engine compartment looks great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Kia dealership in town

by Allysa on 02/01/2019

Very fast, friendly and Efficient in what they say will be done

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

?

by Kenneth on 02/01/2019

Quick, easy, painless, however the engine air filter lid was left unsecured.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Salesperson

by Addie on 02/01/2019

Jeremy asked all the right questions! It’s amazing how nice it is to have a sales person that knows his stuff. I walked into Kia on the fence and I walked out with a beautiful new Kia stinger. Which I absolutely love. Jeremy took us out on a test drive and explained all the features of the 2019. And I have to be honest, I was at a different dealership earlier that morning and that sales person could not do that. Then we went inside and we discussed all of our options and everything fell into place. It was an easy transaction and I’ve never seen the dealership go above and beyond to get me my car the same day. A Double trade between three dealers, that was amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy customer

by Karen on 01/31/2019

Very good service and our technician alway kept us informed of what was going on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast & friendly

by John on 01/29/2019

Very friendly and fast service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change Service

by Karlton on 01/29/2019

It was quick, efficient and I always receive great service. Nick was extremely helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
