Kendall Honda of Fairbanks

Kendall Honda of Fairbanks

Visit dealer’s website 
1000 Cadillac Ct, Fairbanks, AK 99701
(855) 977-8867
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Kendall Honda of Fairbanks

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Interior Alaska’s Place to Buy a Car

by Biastown on 01/28/2020

I have purchased four new autos from Kendall Auto and have been a loyal customer for almost 15 years. It’s easy to be a good dealership when things are going well but the real test comes when problems arise and “the rubber hits the road” (pun intended). My new (yet two year old 2018) Honda Fit had mechanical issues a day into my ownership. The service department was eager to resolve the problem but the car broke down yet again upon return to me. After a series of unfortunate communication problems and ensuing frustration I was contacted by the general manager who was motivated to resolve the dilemma. She was professional, concerned and focused on solving the problem and showing company loyalty to a loyal customer. She did, in fact, offer a solution that not only appeased me but made me feel secure in my choice to buy and service my car from Kendall. In the end I received my car in a timely manner and I felt the dealership listened to my concerns and reacted appropriately. I won’t hesitate to recommend Kendall or buy my next vehicle there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
3 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Interior Alaska’s Place to Buy a Car

by Biastown on 01/28/2020

I have purchased four new autos from Kendall Auto and have been a loyal customer for almost 15 years. It’s easy to be a good dealership when things are going well but the real test comes when problems arise and “the rubber hits the road” (pun intended). My new (yet two year old 2018) Honda Fit had mechanical issues a day into my ownership. The service department was eager to resolve the problem but the car broke down yet again upon return to me. After a series of unfortunate communication problems and ensuing frustration I was contacted by the general manager who was motivated to resolve the dilemma. She was professional, concerned and focused on solving the problem and showing company loyalty to a loyal customer. She did, in fact, offer a solution that not only appeased me but made me feel secure in my choice to buy and service my car from Kendall. In the end I received my car in a timely manner and I felt the dealership listened to my concerns and reacted appropriately. I won’t hesitate to recommend Kendall or buy my next vehicle there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Perfect Match

by Hawkins on 05/22/2019

My wife asked me to go and trade her car in for a new Honda Pilot. She wanted a red or blue one and there wasn't any on the lot. I did notice there were two last years models and thought that she might like them because of their unique color, black forest crystal I believe. In other words dark green with metal flake. I was given a great deal and the staff did everything to take care of me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

CR-V bought at Kendall Auto

by samson34 on 08/17/2017

Elizabeth Kerr is a very knowledgeable and professional person. She went over all parts of our new purchase; and offered her expertize on the new 'gagetry'.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
68 cars in stock
68 new0 used0 certified pre-owned
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
23 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V
13 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Pilot
Honda Pilot
12 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Kendall Honda of Fairbanks is proud to sell and service Honda vehicles in the Fairbanks area. With models like the new Civic, Accord and CR-V, we have something for every taste and budget.

what sets us apart
Kendall Cares - supporting local initiatives and organizations like The American Cancer Society, JBER, and Iron Dog
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Drinks
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television
Cable Television

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes