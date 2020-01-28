sales Rating

I have purchased four new autos from Kendall Auto and have been a loyal customer for almost 15 years. It’s easy to be a good dealership when things are going well but the real test comes when problems arise and “the rubber hits the road” (pun intended). My new (yet two year old 2018) Honda Fit had mechanical issues a day into my ownership. The service department was eager to resolve the problem but the car broke down yet again upon return to me. After a series of unfortunate communication problems and ensuing frustration I was contacted by the general manager who was motivated to resolve the dilemma. She was professional, concerned and focused on solving the problem and showing company loyalty to a loyal customer. She did, in fact, offer a solution that not only appeased me but made me feel secure in my choice to buy and service my car from Kendall. In the end I received my car in a timely manner and I felt the dealership listened to my concerns and reacted appropriately. I won’t hesitate to recommend Kendall or buy my next vehicle there. Read more