Kendall Honda of Fairbanks is proud to sell and service Honda vehicles in the Fairbanks area. With models like the new Civic, Accord and CR-V, we have something for every taste and budget.
Interior Alaska’s Place to Buy a Car
by 01/28/2020on
I have purchased four new autos from Kendall Auto and have been a loyal customer for almost 15 years. It’s easy to be a good dealership when things are going well but the real test comes when problems arise and “the rubber hits the road” (pun intended). My new (yet two year old 2018) Honda Fit had mechanical issues a day into my ownership. The service department was eager to resolve the problem but the car broke down yet again upon return to me. After a series of unfortunate communication problems and ensuing frustration I was contacted by the general manager who was motivated to resolve the dilemma. She was professional, concerned and focused on solving the problem and showing company loyalty to a loyal customer. She did, in fact, offer a solution that not only appeased me but made me feel secure in my choice to buy and service my car from Kendall. In the end I received my car in a timely manner and I felt the dealership listened to my concerns and reacted appropriately. I won’t hesitate to recommend Kendall or buy my next vehicle there.
Interior Alaska’s Place to Buy a Car
by 01/28/2020on
I have purchased four new autos from Kendall Auto and have been a loyal customer for almost 15 years. It’s easy to be a good dealership when things are going well but the real test comes when problems arise and “the rubber hits the road” (pun intended). My new (yet two year old 2018) Honda Fit had mechanical issues a day into my ownership. The service department was eager to resolve the problem but the car broke down yet again upon return to me. After a series of unfortunate communication problems and ensuing frustration I was contacted by the general manager who was motivated to resolve the dilemma. She was professional, concerned and focused on solving the problem and showing company loyalty to a loyal customer. She did, in fact, offer a solution that not only appeased me but made me feel secure in my choice to buy and service my car from Kendall. In the end I received my car in a timely manner and I felt the dealership listened to my concerns and reacted appropriately. I won’t hesitate to recommend Kendall or buy my next vehicle there.
1 Comments
Perfect Match
by 05/22/2019on
My wife asked me to go and trade her car in for a new Honda Pilot. She wanted a red or blue one and there wasn't any on the lot. I did notice there were two last years models and thought that she might like them because of their unique color, black forest crystal I believe. In other words dark green with metal flake. I was given a great deal and the staff did everything to take care of me.
1 Comments
CR-V bought at Kendall Auto
by 08/17/2017on
Elizabeth Kerr is a very knowledgeable and professional person. She went over all parts of our new purchase; and offered her expertize on the new 'gagetry'.
1 Comments
Kendall Honda of Fairbanks is proud to sell and service Honda vehicles in the Fairbanks area. With models like the new Civic, Accord and CR-V, we have something for every taste and budget.
1 Comments