Chevrolet of South Anchorage

9100 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Chevrolet of South Anchorage

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(55)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
55 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Hertz ANC on 06/11/2021

Shane got our vehicles in and out in a timely manner!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner.

by Octaviano on 02/04/2021

Great service very Good Fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

RIP off

by Carolyn on 03/14/2018

This place is a joke, when I purchased the truck, they said it was in perfect condition, everything worked and no accidents or problems with it. Come to find out: there was no head lights, I needed to replace the spark plugs and oil change, the tires were so dull and keep needing air. the lock and lights kept flicking when using this truck. I paid for Extended Service when getting this truck and they aren't taking my calls, answering my emails, and hang up on me when I drop get ahold of someone. they took almost $4,000 from me for extended service that I have not once got.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Bribed by Service Person

by jimmy7b14 on 11/23/2016

On September 30, 2016 I took my truck in due to the check engine light coming on. I received great service from Joshua Kitchen and the work was done promptly. The reason for the one star is because when I picked up my truck Josh told me that if I gave him great ratings (which he deserved) I would receive a free Gold Auto Detail, a $199.99 value. I completed the survey and gave him great reviews. Since that time I have attempted on at least three occasions to contact and schedule the auto detailing and I have been told Josh would contact me right away. I have emailed him twice and told him I would like to get my truck in for the detail as well as a recall notice resolved and have had no return call. Horrible integrity on Josh's part and it just adds to my already negative experience with this dealer trying to scam customers and prospective buyers. You can see my previous negative review about the purchase of my truck from them and get the idea of their continuous lying.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good job

by Sugpiaq907 on 06/11/2016

Chevrolet south Anchorage did a great job with all they did and great customer,ear service on top of that... I am happy with this experience, good job !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy with Work and Coverage

by kerstenak on 06/07/2016

Thanks for honoring the warranty plan on the replacement of our backup sensors. It was hugely helpful to be able to have the work done locally through our shop, Foreign Auto, and not have to leave the island to located a Chevy dealership. All is in working order and we are content. Thank you to Shane at South Chevy for seeing this through.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great work

by GLJStone on 06/05/2016

Came in on holiday weekend they took care of me in the time I needed. Had the best rep and best mechanic. Very trustworthy and great workmanship. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Sugarbear907 on 06/04/2016

Josh in the service department at Chevy South Anchorage is very friendly. I will ask specifically for him each time I bring my vehiclearance in for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Dzkamer on 06/04/2016

When I went to have my oil changed I thought there would be a shuttle to take me back to my house, but because it was the weekend there wasn't a shuttle. The dealership went out of their way to provide transportation for me so that I didn't have to sit around waiting all day. Chevy of South Anchorage has been wonderful any time they have helped me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

It was OK

by twinpac2 on 06/04/2016

Sales and financial were good to work with but service department needs a bit of shake up. Not much communication between service and customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

oil change

by asstchief2 on 04/23/2016

the oil change was done within 45 min.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy as usual...

by Pattymelt on 04/18/2016

I am always pretty happy taking my vehicle to South Anchorage Chevrolet. I got in right away and was treated great! My only concern was when I picked up my vehicle they said they couldn't find me in the system anywhere but that I was in there now. This was weird because I bought the car there and have had everything done there. When I got home I realized they typed my license plate in with an extra letter so that explains that. Everything was great though.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding job well done

by Raffyfelicitas on 04/18/2016

I am Satisfied customer and the work was very professional and just like a brand new truck again and a highly recommended to my friends and family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

annual checkup

by tahoebigred on 04/13/2016

love my big red Tahoe, great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change and vehicle review

by Water_Guy on 04/05/2016

Since purchasing my new truck at Lithia Chevrolet of South Anchorage, I have had only excellent service and support for all of my needs. I can truly say, I would recommend this facility and its service team to any and all friends and family for more of the same - way to go CSA!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Hart is awesome!!

by Alaskawoobie on 04/05/2016

Hart took the time to explain what was needed to repair my vehicle. The techs made sure my vehicle stayed clean during the repairs and I had my vehicle back when it was promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

none

by Sterlingmazon on 04/04/2016

I asked about putting anti-freeze into the car. The person said that it should be OK. The car has no heat.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Light

by SantaJack on 04/03/2016

dealer took me right in and set me up with a loner car for the time it took them to complete the work as parts had to be ordered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

exceptional service

by glodeawn on 03/22/2016

polite,courteous and proffessional people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional great service

by Racingblood on 03/15/2016

They really take care of the customers. Provide a great service and professional friendly environment that make you feel welcome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good

by Uaminal on 03/14/2016

I have no complaints

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for