5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

It took a lot walk through - a visit that included an all feature test drive and one more day to consider my decision before purchasing. Entire staff was informative, patient and put no pressure on for a quick decision. Mini Cooper Clubman so far exceeded my expectations - it is delightful to drive. Have gone from being a person that just goes from point A to point B to loving hitting the road. Saturday after the purchase put 150 miles on the road and loved every minute. The dealership was the easiest place to deal with that I have every experienced. None of the normal high pressure in most dealerships where you walk out the door wondering how you got to the point of signing paperwork. When had done all of my research and given the decision as much thought as I needed they had everything ready to go. We are talking a 4 day process (by my choice) not a 4 hour high pressure push you through the system which is the normal car buying experience. Read more