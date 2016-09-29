MINI of Anchorage
Customer Reviews of MINI of Anchorage
Love Affair with my Mini
by 09/29/2016on
It took a lot walk through - a visit that included an all feature test drive and one more day to consider my decision before purchasing. Entire staff was informative, patient and put no pressure on for a quick decision. Mini Cooper Clubman so far exceeded my expectations - it is delightful to drive. Have gone from being a person that just goes from point A to point B to loving hitting the road. Saturday after the purchase put 150 miles on the road and loved every minute. The dealership was the easiest place to deal with that I have every experienced. None of the normal high pressure in most dealerships where you walk out the door wondering how you got to the point of signing paperwork. When had done all of my research and given the decision as much thought as I needed they had everything ready to go. We are talking a 4 day process (by my choice) not a 4 hour high pressure push you through the system which is the normal car buying experience.
BMW / Mini / Phyllis are Rock Stars
by 01/03/2016on
My recent (4th car) purchase from BMW of Anchorage was another great experience! I added a Mini Cooper S to my stable of vehicles with a wonderful buying experience. Phyllis and Jennifer provided expert product knowledge and assisted me in finding the vehicle that fit my needs and wants. John helped with the final paperwork and I was driving home in short order. Professionalism of the staff and the great products will keep me coming back for years. And I know the great service department will keep my new Mini and current BMW rolling down the road safely for years to come. Thanks for another great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesomeness
by 05/01/2015on
So I had this ford "fuson" (the I was never present) and I had that thing for over a year. I grew to love it, it was reliable had good speed and nice AWD, but I figured it was high time to have my dream car. I've wanted a mini since I was 8. I wanted the paceman, but couldn't afford that guy. SOOOO i got a hard top. Am I happy? You bet your sweet Sally I am. I'm ecstatic. It's so fast and so smooth. And Logan was awesome. Didn't pressure me was just there to guide me through the life style change of getting one of the most awesome-est cars out there!! Thanks Logan! Thanks John (for the rice tip it worked) And thanks Mini for being awesome.
Good car, horrid dealership
by 01/27/2015on
I would recommend our Sales Advisor and Mini Sales Manager but nothing more. Their dedication is what sold the car for us. If you can stand dealing with BMW of Anchorage for service and parts it's fine. Personally, I have never had such a bad experience as I have had with BMW of Anchorage. EVER!!! 4 brand new BMW's and now one Mini I hope to hell I get transferred out of AK to find another dealership worthy of my business and service on my vehicles. I would never do any business with BMW of Anchorage and their service department if I could avoid it. Abysmal customer service from the manager all the way to the writer and parts sales. Too bad as I like the BMW and the Mini brand.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 10/18/2014on
The whole staff was outstanding. I took a couple of months to decide exactly which vehicle and wanted. I have lots of questions and all of them were answered promptly and professionally. The salesman I work with, Bob, was especially helpful and make sure I got all the information I needed. As a professional he was never pushy, but he always asked for the order.
1 certified pre-owned