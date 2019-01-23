sales Rating

I've never left a review online for anything that I've purchased - never. But this has been the worst purchasing experience of my life. This review reflects my dealings with Kendall Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche as it is all one dealership with the same cast and crew. In March I traded in an impeccable 2014 Toyota for a beautiful used 2014 Subaru in order to get better gas mileage due to a new, longer commute. At first, I thought everything was going well - of course, they will say anything to get their sale...but they fail miserably at follow up. This dealership failed to pay off my trade-in within any reasonable amount of time (despite repeated calls requesting action), meaning that 45 days later, I was making payments on both the Toyota that was in their possession (the car I traded in) as well as the Subaru I had purchased from them. As if that wasn't enough, the dealership promised (during the six-hour-long purchasing experience which I found strange considering we were the only customers there that day) that they would fix the cracked and broken windshield on the Subaru, order the headrests that were missing and fix the back liftgate, which was non-functioning. I knew there were issues that needed to be dealt with, but I took them at their word and trusted that they would hold up their end of the bargain. I called and called and called - no follow-up. Cut to five months later. Guess what is still not fixed - the broken windshield, the broken liftgate, and now the check engine light is on which terrifies me because this dealership has been nothing but dishonest and dismissive with me so far. I finally call enough times and make my way high up enough in their chain of command to get someone to take action. They apologize and apologize and promise to fix everything and make it right, even making an appointment with another Kendall dealership in Wasilla for the following week so that I don't have to go back down to Anchorage in order for them to keep their word. What happens? I spend two hours at Safelite Auto getting the windshield fixed myself and then drop my car off with the Wasilla dealership by 10am in order to get everything else taken care of (remember, we made this appointment a week in advance). They are super friendly and promise that today they will make everything right (after 5 months of the run-around.) I call three times during the day to try and get a status update on my car with no return calls. Instead, they lock up the dealership and go home without ever having returned my call or ever having touched the car that has been with them all day long with a week's advance notice (and that's if you don't count the five months I've been calling without follow up). I have to go to the dealership and get the sales department to find my keys so that I have a car to go to work with the next day. Now, here I am with a broken lift-gate and check engine light that won't go off and still no follow up from the Kendall dealership family. Honestly the most dishonest business I've ever dealt with. And my car is still not fixed. Read more