I was helped by sales person Daniel, Nick Samet and Edward Landes. They gave exceptional service and made the buying process awesome. Daniel was very knowledgeable and noticed some things with the car that I would have not noticed (i.e. sun roof not working correctly) and got it in to be fixed very quickly. Edward made the signing process very seamless and easy to understand.
I've never left a review online for anything that I've purchased - never. But this has been the worst purchasing experience of my life. This review reflects my dealings with Kendall Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche as it is all one dealership with the same cast and crew. In March I traded in an impeccable 2014 Toyota for a beautiful used 2014 Subaru in order to get better gas mileage due to a new, longer commute. At first, I thought everything was going well - of course, they will say anything to get their sale...but they fail miserably at follow up. This dealership failed to pay off my trade-in within any reasonable amount of time (despite repeated calls requesting action), meaning that 45 days later, I was making payments on both the Toyota that was in their possession (the car I traded in) as well as the Subaru I had purchased from them. As if that wasn't enough, the dealership promised (during the six-hour-long purchasing experience which I found strange considering we were the only customers there that day) that they would fix the cracked and broken windshield on the Subaru, order the headrests that were missing and fix the back liftgate, which was non-functioning. I knew there were issues that needed to be dealt with, but I took them at their word and trusted that they would hold up their end of the bargain. I called and called and called - no follow-up. Cut to five months later. Guess what is still not fixed - the broken windshield, the broken liftgate, and now the check engine light is on which terrifies me because this dealership has been nothing but dishonest and dismissive with me so far. I finally call enough times and make my way high up enough in their chain of command to get someone to take action. They apologize and apologize and promise to fix everything and make it right, even making an appointment with another Kendall dealership in Wasilla for the following week so that I don't have to go back down to Anchorage in order for them to keep their word. What happens? I spend two hours at Safelite Auto getting the windshield fixed myself and then drop my car off with the Wasilla dealership by 10am in order to get everything else taken care of (remember, we made this appointment a week in advance). They are super friendly and promise that today they will make everything right (after 5 months of the run-around.) I call three times during the day to try and get a status update on my car with no return calls. Instead, they lock up the dealership and go home without ever having returned my call or ever having touched the car that has been with them all day long with a week's advance notice (and that's if you don't count the five months I've been calling without follow up). I have to go to the dealership and get the sales department to find my keys so that I have a car to go to work with the next day. Now, here I am with a broken lift-gate and check engine light that won't go off and still no follow up from the Kendall dealership family. Honestly the most dishonest business I've ever dealt with. And my car is still not fixed.
I was in the market to buy a new vehicle and had been to all of the dealerships in Anchorage. I stopped by Kendall Volkswagen second to last, just to see if there was any SUV's in the price range I was looking at (30k-40k). I saw the Volkswagen Tiguan. The previous car I had was the Subaru Forester XT and loved it, but it was no longer in production and I had to get something new. First of all I want to say that the new location (6115 Old Seward Hwy) was by FAR the best laid out dealership in Anchorage and also was the cleanest in town. The new building is awesome. I had a great experience working with their sales team! My salesman was Marko and he was super knowledgeable about Volkswagens. I test drove the 2018 Tiguan and was hooked. It had all the amenities that I wanted and they had various models. Marko was great to work with and the dealership wasn't pressing me to JUST MAKE A SALE. It came down to great professionalism! It should always be about what fits best for the consumer and not just making people feel pressured into buying something. I worked with one of the sales managers on the Volkswagen side named Firmen and he was super easy to deal with. The whole transaction came through super fast. I have bought several vehicles and to be out the door in three hours from just walking in was a great sign of relief! I work in Law Enforcement and they had additional rebates for the vehicle, just for Military and First responders. The sale department was great at answering any of the questions I had. I'm super happy with my new purchase and I would recommend Volkswagen to all of my friends. Great value for a sweet ride!
The guys with Kendall Audi / VW are absolutely fantastic. I’m a first time buyer and these gentleman made sure I was taken care of and comfortable. One thing that stands out to me the most is how patient and understanding they were. I highly recommend these guys!
Juneau Residents Should Buy Their Cars From Kendall
by Squirebox on 10/26/2017
For Juneau residents, we only have one real option when buying a new car. We have to go the the single new car dealer in town and put up with those spoiled, rude, ignorant, arrogant, pompous dealers at the Subaru/Dodge/Chrysler/Honda/Toyota/Jeep/Chevy Mendenhall Auto dealership.
Or, at least that's what I thought, until I started doing some research
After doing the math, the money I saved by emailing and texting Ross from the Kendall dealership in anchorage and settling on a fair price for a car that I really wanted was well worth the trip; A black 2018 VW Tiguan SE. I LOVE THIS CAR!
They even got me a better rate of finance than Navy Federal Credit Union, which is basically unheard of.
With the money I saved by not settling on a Subaru (which Mendenhall Auto was not willing to negotiate anywhere close to invoice), and negotiating with Kendall, it was well worth the $500 it took to get it back down to Juneau. ($250 air fare - Juneau to Anchorage. $150 Ferry - Haines to Juneau. $100 Gas from Anchorage to Haines) (Note: Make sure the gas tank is full before driving off the lot)
I've had many bad experiences with VW/Audi in the past - including a 2004 situation with a lemon Audi Allroad. Then, Morrison pissed me off fairly bad...knowing that, this time around they've been very quick to respond to any issues. That has not however resolved the VW quality problems, but so far the dealer is working on the situation. :(
The salesperson this time was new, but she did a great job. Chuck (H.) was the sales manager and worked hard to make a very good deal...pleased with the sale, but the new 2012 VW is TBD.
We take great pride in doing what's right. As a family-owned business, our values are the foundation of who we are and what we do. Caring for our customers and our communities means being responsive to them. That's why Kendall Auto Group's mission is to deliver an unrivaled customer experience through highly motivated, knowledgeable and caring professionals. While offering the best possible prices on great cars, trucks and SUVs is always important to our customers, so is being treated with respect. That's why we build relationships for the long haul.
what sets us apart
For over 80 years, Kendall has been giving back hundreds of thousands of dollars to local charities and organizations that support families, children and education.
