2 out of 5 stars service Rating

Very disappointed with the service department at Riverside. Initial warranty service repair was not completed as originally promised resulting in a secondary trip to the service department. Upon my return trip I was told that the additional part had to be ordered and I would be called when it arrived. One week to the day later and still no phone call so I called Ms. T. in service and she informed me the part should be in the following morning. Ms. T. again stated she would call me when they received the part & schedule my appointment. Three more days have pasted now and still no phone call! I guess I'll have to wait another couple days, that will be week number two, then call Riverside Service back yet again. Let me also say that this is a new vehicle with only a few thousand miles on it meaning it's all warranty service work. What's the Service Problem at Riverside??? It is the worst service experience of my 35 years driving and/or punishment for not buying my Chevy from them. BTW, I did go to Riverside sales FIRST but they didn't have what I wanted and were unable to get it so I went elsewhere. Read more