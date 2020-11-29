Riverside Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Riverside Chevrolet
mr
by 11/29/2020on
Second service done on time and completed on time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VERY DISAPPOINTED
by 02/10/2014on
Very disappointed with the service department at Riverside. Initial warranty service repair was not completed as originally promised resulting in a secondary trip to the service department. Upon my return trip I was told that the additional part had to be ordered and I would be called when it arrived. One week to the day later and still no phone call so I called Ms. T. in service and she informed me the part should be in the following morning. Ms. T. again stated she would call me when they received the part & schedule my appointment. Three more days have pasted now and still no phone call! I guess I'll have to wait another couple days, that will be week number two, then call Riverside Service back yet again. Let me also say that this is a new vehicle with only a few thousand miles on it meaning it's all warranty service work. What's the Service Problem at Riverside??? It is the worst service experience of my 35 years driving and/or punishment for not buying my Chevy from them. BTW, I did go to Riverside sales FIRST but they didn't have what I wanted and were unable to get it so I went elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No