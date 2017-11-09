Skip to main content
Townsend Nissan

2620 Skyland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Today 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Townsend Nissan

7 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

customer survey

by Jason_George17 on 09/11/2017

Fast & Friendly Customer Service. Mark Tolbert made it very easy to purchase our first new vehicle. JJ Taylor is the best salesman around. Patrick "Cheesie" Shanks made sure we knew every detail about the car before pulling off the lot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kaylor purchase

by mandyray5 on 08/15/2017

Staff very nice and easy to work with. Very knowledgeable about the car we purchased. Will do business again in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Kristian20 on 04/20/2017

Very personable. Good knowledge of vehicles . Very easy to talk to and get along with. I would definitely recommend Townsend Nissan to my friends

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Our Nissan Purchase Experience

by cosewell9856 on 04/11/2017

Great purchase experience! Our saleman, Mr. Mays was very dedicated to making sure that if we had any questions after purchasing our Nissan Rogue we were welcomed to give him a call anytime or come by Townsend Nissan for assistance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

NISSAN IS THE BEST!

by Ccardenas on 03/24/2017

I loved the whole experience. Mike made the whole process enjoyable. I love my new car and I love the people at Townsend Nissan!!! #Teamnissan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vehicle

by Teana_Thomas on 03/22/2017

Everything was Awesome. It was a blessing to work with you guys finding me a car that I needed. I look forward to seeing you guys again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Townsend Nissan is the best dealership in Tuscaloosa

by HollieC on 03/21/2017

The staff was fast and friendly and very knowledgeable about the Nissan Product. We bought a Nissan Rogue from Townsend Nissan and we also bought our daughter a Nissan Sentra.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
