Fast & Friendly Customer Service. Mark Tolbert made it very easy to purchase our first new vehicle. JJ Taylor is the best salesman around. Patrick "Cheesie" Shanks made sure we knew every detail about the car before pulling off the lot.
Kaylor purchase
Staff very nice and easy to work with. Very knowledgeable about the car we purchased. Will do business again in the future.
New car
Very personable. Good knowledge of vehicles . Very easy to talk to and get along with. I would definitely recommend Townsend Nissan to my friends
Our Nissan Purchase Experience
Great purchase experience! Our saleman, Mr. Mays was very dedicated to making sure that if we had any questions after purchasing our Nissan Rogue we were welcomed to give him a call anytime or come by Townsend Nissan for assistance.
NISSAN IS THE BEST!
I loved the whole experience. Mike made the whole process enjoyable. I love my new car and I love the people at Townsend Nissan!!! #Teamnissan
Vehicle
Everything was Awesome. It was a blessing to work with you guys finding me a car that I needed. I look forward to seeing you guys again.
Townsend Nissan is the best dealership in Tuscaloosa
The staff was fast and friendly and very knowledgeable about the Nissan Product. We bought a Nissan Rogue from Townsend Nissan and we also bought our daughter a Nissan Sentra.
