In October I purchased my 4th vehicle from Townsend (we live over 80 miles from the dealership and pass by more than one other Honda car lots). The last two were HRVs and my salesman was Tim Jones. He made the whole process easy, quick, and with a smile. Most of the dealings were over the phone with Mr. Jones and upon arrival to the dealership, he had the car I wanted waiting on me. The whole experience was pleasant and the prices I received on the phone were upheld. I highly recommend Tim Jones and Townsend. (In fact I did so to my sister-in-law who is also happy with her Accord in December). Read more