Customer Reviews of Townsend Honda
Townsend Honda-Tuscaloosa
by 03/01/2022on
Tim was outstanding! We told him our wishes and he made the process seamless. After Tim, we finished the process with Patrick who handled our financing paperwork. All in all, the whole process might have taken an hour total which is very impressive. It shows that this dealer really cares about their efficiency and does not waste a single minute of your time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Owner
by 01/04/2022on
Process went very smooth. Jane Cobb was the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Townsend Honda
by 10/24/2021on
Great service and care!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New car purchase
by 10/22/2021on
Blair was the best sales associate. It literally took a total of an hour to buy a car from Townsend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great ! Thanks Willie Taylor and Dana
by 02/11/2021on
Like no hassle purchase !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great time buying a car
by 02/03/2021on
I enjoyed my experience at Townsend Honda and appreciated their willingness to do everything I needed to make it happen within my budget. I still got the car I wanted and stuck to my budget! Xoxo
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Sales Review
by 02/03/2021on
From the initial call to driving away in my new vehicle, Brian and the staff at Townsend Honda exemplified pure excellence in handling every aspect of my purchase experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome!
by 02/02/2021on
The entire process was smooth! I did not feel any negativity because of my situation and management went above and beyond to find me the best deal! Will definitely purchase all future vehicles from Townsend Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great!
by 02/02/2021on
Everything was great! I was treated like family! Even the check out process was wonderful!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Sales Staff
by 02/02/2021on
This is the 8th car that I've leased from this dealership. I'm always happy with the customer service here and the dedication of the sales staff as they assist me in my selection of a new vehicle. Thank you Tim and Blair.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Easy peasy
by 02/02/2021on
In October I purchased my 4th vehicle from Townsend (we live over 80 miles from the dealership and pass by more than one other Honda car lots). The last two were HRVs and my salesman was Tim Jones. He made the whole process easy, quick, and with a smile. Most of the dealings were over the phone with Mr. Jones and upon arrival to the dealership, he had the car I wanted waiting on me. The whole experience was pleasant and the prices I received on the phone were upheld. I highly recommend Tim Jones and Townsend. (In fact I did so to my sister-in-law who is also happy with her Accord in December).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Most painless car buying experience ever
by 02/02/2021on
Brian was the best finance person I ever had he did everything he could to make sure I was satisfied and getting the best deal.I appreciate everything he did for my wife and I.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome
by 02/01/2021on
Good customer service & very knowledgeable about their vehicles
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
No integrity
by 11/04/2020on
Management are quick to collect your money but will not own up to any error or discuss concerns. They push everything off on the salesman and need a whole lesson in customer service. Service department also needs a whole make over as well:
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
McShan is amazing!!
by 12/16/2017on
McShan at Townsend Honda is absolutely amazing!! This is my 4th time buying a brand new car and it was definitely the smoothest one by far! Highly recommended!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1st time buyer
by 12/15/2017on
Was an awesome experience. Definitely won me over.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 11/28/2017on
Last week we purchased a new CRV from Townsend Honda. Mrs. Cobb was excellent! She listened to our needs and answered all our questions. The buying experience was one of the best we have ever had.
Delightful experience!
by 11/13/2017on
What a delightful experience I had at Townsend Honda purchasing my 2017 CRV! I had been looking for a specific trim package and color for several weeks and other dealers were not able to locate. One call to Jane at Townsend Honda, and with the help of her boss, they were able to find the exact model and color that I wanted. I was impressed with their friendliness, non pushy sales pitch, and time efficiency as well. In my search for a new vehicle, I had experiences with several dealerships in the state and this one is tops in my book. Thanks Townsend!
Excellent service and Great timing
by 09/25/2017on
So...each time I've a vehicle from Townsend Honda the process has been painless and efficient. The vehicles have been dependable and Brian Abraisley has stand behind his word on both of my Chevys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service
by 09/10/2017on
Purchased an HRV and brought back to service to have sunroof visor applied and cover for the cargo area. Was done in a very timely manner and the personnel was very helpful, friendly, and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
HRV
by 09/10/2017on
Tim Jones and Jessica made the sale and paper work easy. This was the 3rd Honda we've purchased from Townsend and it's always been a positive experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments