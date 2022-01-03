Skip to main content
Townsend Honda
3121 Skyland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Today 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Townsend Honda

4.7
Overall Rating
4.71 out of 5 stars(27)
Recommend: Yes (13) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Townsend Honda-Tuscaloosa

by Aaron122 on 03/01/2022

Tim was outstanding! We told him our wishes and he made the process seamless. After Tim, we finished the process with Patrick who handled our financing paperwork. All in all, the whole process might have taken an hour total which is very impressive. It shows that this dealer really cares about their efficiency and does not waste a single minute of your time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

27 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Owner

by Bootlegger on 01/04/2022

Process went very smooth. Jane Cobb was the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Townsend Honda

by William on 10/24/2021

Great service and care!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car purchase

by KimLannon13 on 10/22/2021

Blair was the best sales associate. It literally took a total of an hour to buy a car from Townsend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great ! Thanks Willie Taylor and Dana

by CB on 02/11/2021

Like no hassle purchase !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great time buying a car

by Christina Tucker on 02/03/2021

I enjoyed my experience at Townsend Honda and appreciated their willingness to do everything I needed to make it happen within my budget. I still got the car I wanted and stuck to my budget! Xoxo

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales Review

by Patrice Ray on 02/03/2021

From the initial call to driving away in my new vehicle, Brian and the staff at Townsend Honda exemplified pure excellence in handling every aspect of my purchase experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome!

by Sarah on 02/02/2021

The entire process was smooth! I did not feel any negativity because of my situation and management went above and beyond to find me the best deal! Will definitely purchase all future vehicles from Townsend Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great!

by Sarah on 02/02/2021

Everything was great! I was treated like family! Even the check out process was wonderful!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales Staff

by Kim on 02/02/2021

This is the 8th car that I've leased from this dealership. I'm always happy with the customer service here and the dedication of the sales staff as they assist me in my selection of a new vehicle. Thank you Tim and Blair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy peasy

by Pam Bible on 02/02/2021

In October I purchased my 4th vehicle from Townsend (we live over 80 miles from the dealership and pass by more than one other Honda car lots). The last two were HRVs and my salesman was Tim Jones. He made the whole process easy, quick, and with a smile. Most of the dealings were over the phone with Mr. Jones and upon arrival to the dealership, he had the car I wanted waiting on me. The whole experience was pleasant and the prices I received on the phone were upheld. I highly recommend Tim Jones and Townsend. (In fact I did so to my sister-in-law who is also happy with her Accord in December).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Most painless car buying experience ever

by Ronnie Hill on 02/02/2021

Brian was the best finance person I ever had he did everything he could to make sure I was satisfied and getting the best deal.I appreciate everything he did for my wife and I.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Energizer on 02/01/2021

Good customer service & very knowledgeable about their vehicles

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

No integrity

by No integrity on 11/04/2020

Management are quick to collect your money but will not own up to any error or discuss concerns. They push everything off on the salesman and need a whole lesson in customer service. Service department also needs a whole make over as well:

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

McShan is amazing!!

by JRae777 on 12/16/2017

McShan at Townsend Honda is absolutely amazing!! This is my 4th time buying a brand new car and it was definitely the smoothest one by far! Highly recommended!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

1st time buyer

by Blueclues on 12/15/2017

Was an awesome experience. Definitely won me over.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Jmcferr on 11/28/2017

Last week we purchased a new CRV from Townsend Honda. Mrs. Cobb was excellent! She listened to our needs and answered all our questions. The buying experience was one of the best we have ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Delightful experience!

by bamapearlcrv on 11/13/2017

What a delightful experience I had at Townsend Honda purchasing my 2017 CRV! I had been looking for a specific trim package and color for several weeks and other dealers were not able to locate. One call to Jane at Townsend Honda, and with the help of her boss, they were able to find the exact model and color that I wanted. I was impressed with their friendliness, non pushy sales pitch, and time efficiency as well. In my search for a new vehicle, I had experiences with several dealerships in the state and this one is tops in my book. Thanks Townsend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service and Great timing

by MrsRetta on 09/25/2017

So...each time I've a vehicle from Townsend Honda the process has been painless and efficient. The vehicles have been dependable and Brian Abraisley has stand behind his word on both of my Chevys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service

by biblepam on 09/10/2017

Purchased an HRV and brought back to service to have sunroof visor applied and cover for the cargo area. Was done in a very timely manner and the personnel was very helpful, friendly, and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

HRV

by biblepam on 09/10/2017

Tim Jones and Jessica made the sale and paper work easy. This was the 3rd Honda we've purchased from Townsend and it's always been a positive experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
100 cars in stock
18 new67 used15 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

For over 40 years, Townsend Honda has been serving Tuscaloosa and the surrounding area. Townsend Honda provides a low-pressure, customer centric car shopping experience. From our Tuscaloosa location, we are able to serve car shoppers in McCalla, Hoover, Northport and the surrounding area.

Our family-owned dealership provides an extensive selection of Honda models. We carry cars like the Honda Civic and Accord, crossovers and SUVs like the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot, and vans and trucks like the Odyssey and Ridgeline. Our new inventory is supplemented by a selection of pre-owned models.

With over 40 years of experience, our dealership has had a long time to build our standard for customer service. We will work with you to find the new or used vehicle that fits your needs as an owner and driver.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

