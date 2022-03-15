1 out of 5 stars service Rating

We purchased the service contract when we bought the 2021 Kia Forte. Both times we have taken the car for a service, they have spilled copious amounts of oil all over the engine and anything close by. The excess oil was so bad this time that when my husband walked into the garage and saw a huge glob of oil, which had spread over 6 feet of our garage floor, he drove to her school to make sure her car even had oil in it. Even the most inexperienced service technicians know to clean up spilled oil. The inside of the car smells like something is on fire. This is a BRAND BEW CAR that we want to keep new! Pitiful! And another disappointment with my service contract……The car wash (included in my service contract) has been “broke down” both times we’ve had service done. I guess they don’t want globs of fresh oil all over the floor of their car wash like I have all over my garage! Read more