Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Julio Jones Kia

Julio Jones Kia

Visit dealer’s website 
4301 Greensboro Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Julio Jones Kia

4.4
Overall Rating
4.43 out of 5 stars(8)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best sales and service experience

by S P Garner on 03/15/2022

Every single one of the employees there let you know you are welcomed and they are at your service. Don't have any dislikes. It was my first experience with Julio Jones Kia that sold them to me because of their service. Way to go The Car Doc, thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
8 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Speed and Service

by Ebony Wesley on 03/15/2022

Kia is a really good place to come to for maintenance. They have this cute little popcorn machine, snacks, and water for people who are waiting. The people who work there are extremely friendly. I thought I was going to be there until 5:30pm but I brought my car at 11:30am and was out by 1:00pm. Good time frame to be honest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best sales and service experience

by S P Garner on 03/15/2022

Every single one of the employees there let you know you are welcomed and they are at your service. Don't have any dislikes. It was my first experience with Julio Jones Kia that sold them to me because of their service. Way to go The Car Doc, thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Customer Service

by MrsCrutchfield on 03/03/2022

I really enjoyed how friendly and knowledgeable Christian was when I asked questions. Made sure the service performed was to my liking.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service With A Smiles

by Mary Nash on 01/25/2022

Customer service is excellent and friendly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Second time was worse than the first!

by Sherri Mendoza on 10/21/2021

We purchased the service contract when we bought the 2021 Kia Forte. Both times we have taken the car for a service, they have spilled copious amounts of oil all over the engine and anything close by. The excess oil was so bad this time that when my husband walked into the garage and saw a huge glob of oil, which had spread over 6 feet of our garage floor, he drove to her school to make sure her car even had oil in it. Even the most inexperienced service technicians know to clean up spilled oil. The inside of the car smells like something is on fire. This is a BRAND BEW CAR that we want to keep new! Pitiful! And another disappointment with my service contract……The car wash (included in my service contract) has been “broke down” both times we’ve had service done. I guess they don’t want globs of fresh oil all over the floor of their car wash like I have all over my garage!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great detailing job!

by SThorne on 10/02/2021

My vehicle was detailed last week due to flooding waters in the town. The carpets and underneath the seats were soaked. There was lots of condensation in the car and it smelled moldy. I was worried that the car had extensive damage. Julio Jones Kia was fantastic. They checked my vehicle over and said it only needed detailing. They removed the car seats and cleaned the carpet and padding. My car now looks like new and smells fresh. They were so courteous and a pleasure to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied customer!

by Patricia Miller on 07/29/2021

Great service department. Always go out of their way to meet my needs and address my questions. Nice waiting area. Always a nice experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Charles on 06/18/2019

every thing went so well I was impressed Brian helped us out with our service we was not aware that we was past our 15,000 mile service and he explained and went over the owners manual with me we are happy he is there for us to depend on to keep us up on what we need .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
4 cars in stock
0 new4 used0 certified pre-owned
Kia Forte
Kia Forte
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
INFINITI QX60
INFINITI QX60
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lexus RX 350
Lexus RX 350
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television

What shoppers are searching for