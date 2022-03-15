Julio Jones Kia
Customer Reviews of Julio Jones Kia
The best sales and service experience
by 03/15/2022on
Every single one of the employees there let you know you are welcomed and they are at your service. Don't have any dislikes. It was my first experience with Julio Jones Kia that sold them to me because of their service. Way to go The Car Doc, thank you.
Great Speed and Service
by 03/15/2022on
Kia is a really good place to come to for maintenance. They have this cute little popcorn machine, snacks, and water for people who are waiting. The people who work there are extremely friendly. I thought I was going to be there until 5:30pm but I brought my car at 11:30am and was out by 1:00pm. Good time frame to be honest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best sales and service experience
by 03/15/2022on
Every single one of the employees there let you know you are welcomed and they are at your service. Don't have any dislikes. It was my first experience with Julio Jones Kia that sold them to me because of their service. Way to go The Car Doc, thank you.
Great Customer Service
by 03/03/2022on
I really enjoyed how friendly and knowledgeable Christian was when I asked questions. Made sure the service performed was to my liking.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service With A Smiles
by 01/25/2022on
Customer service is excellent and friendly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Second time was worse than the first!
by 10/21/2021on
We purchased the service contract when we bought the 2021 Kia Forte. Both times we have taken the car for a service, they have spilled copious amounts of oil all over the engine and anything close by. The excess oil was so bad this time that when my husband walked into the garage and saw a huge glob of oil, which had spread over 6 feet of our garage floor, he drove to her school to make sure her car even had oil in it. Even the most inexperienced service technicians know to clean up spilled oil. The inside of the car smells like something is on fire. This is a BRAND BEW CAR that we want to keep new! Pitiful! And another disappointment with my service contract……The car wash (included in my service contract) has been “broke down” both times we’ve had service done. I guess they don’t want globs of fresh oil all over the floor of their car wash like I have all over my garage!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great detailing job!
by 10/02/2021on
My vehicle was detailed last week due to flooding waters in the town. The carpets and underneath the seats were soaked. There was lots of condensation in the car and it smelled moldy. I was worried that the car had extensive damage. Julio Jones Kia was fantastic. They checked my vehicle over and said it only needed detailing. They removed the car seats and cleaned the carpet and padding. My car now looks like new and smells fresh. They were so courteous and a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied customer!
by 07/29/2021on
Great service department. Always go out of their way to meet my needs and address my questions. Nice waiting area. Always a nice experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 06/18/2019on
every thing went so well I was impressed Brian helped us out with our service we was not aware that we was past our 15,000 mile service and he explained and went over the owners manual with me we are happy he is there for us to depend on to keep us up on what we need .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes