Julio Jones Kia

4301 Greensboro Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Julio Jones Kia

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Great Service

by Charles on 06/18/2019

every thing went so well I was impressed Brian helped us out with our service we was not aware that we was past our 15,000 mile service and he explained and went over the owners manual with me we are happy he is there for us to depend on to keep us up on what we need .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

16 cars in stock
0 new16 used0 certified pre-owned
Kia Optima
Kia Optima
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-5
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Mazda 3
Mazda 3
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television

