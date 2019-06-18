every thing went so well I was impressed Brian helped us out with our service we was not aware that we was past our 15,000 mile service and he explained and went over the owners manual with me we are happy he is there for us to depend on to keep us up on what we need .
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
