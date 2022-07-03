Long-Lewis Ford of Selma
Customer Reviews of Long-Lewis Ford of Selma
Awesome Dealership.
by 03/07/2022on
Selma had the car I wanted but they are not close to where we live like over an hours drive. They made it so worth our time. Friendly staff (everyone) Yes I would highly recommend to anyone. Ask for Midan Green he took care of us like VIP.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
FRIENDLY AND PROFESSIONAL
by 12/16/2020on
I was just looking since I had bought my last 3 fords from a dealer 50 miles away.I found one here and was getting it when family didn't like the color.so I changed the color and put the people thru double work.they were very nice friendly and Professional. I found the guys easy to deal with and would like to thank Anthony Sam,Eric for going above and beyond. They earned their money with a smile.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
