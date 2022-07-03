Skip to main content
Long-Lewis Ford of Selma

1406 Highland Ave, Selma, AL 36703
Today 7:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Long-Lewis Ford of Selma

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
1 Comments
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

FRIENDLY AND PROFESSIONAL

by Friendly and Professional on 12/16/2020

I was just looking since I had bought my last 3 fords from a dealer 50 miles away.I found one here and was getting it when family didn't like the color.so I changed the color and put the people thru double work.they were very nice friendly and Professional. I found the guys easy to deal with and would like to thank Anthony Sam,Eric for going above and beyond. They earned their money with a smile.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
43 cars in stock
0 new43 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
