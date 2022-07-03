5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was just looking since I had bought my last 3 fords from a dealer 50 miles away.I found one here and was getting it when family didn't like the color.so I changed the color and put the people thru double work.they were very nice friendly and Professional. I found the guys easy to deal with and would like to thank Anthony Sam,Eric for going above and beyond. They earned their money with a smile. Read more