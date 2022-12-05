1 out of 5 stars service Rating

In January, they came and picked up my 2021 Sienna for scheduled maintenance and moved the drivers seat back without moving the rear passenger seat back and causing damage to the rear facing car seat-the driver at the time is about a foot taller than me. They had my car for over 12 hours and there were multiple marks all over the leather from pushing the car seat back from moving the seat so far back. I reached out to Larry, the now retired manager, and we agreed for everything to be handled at my next service. I have pictures to prove as well. In April, they took possession of the car seat and said they would write a check but still have not done so and now no longer responding. They blatantly disrespect homeowners and their property. They also don’t take FULL responsibility of their damages and driving over water lines while the homeowner is yelling for them not to, at first they took NO responsibility, even when calling a tow truck to get them out. The driver did say he was just trying to turn around and shortly after rolled up his window. Grass was just starting to grow too! This is the ‘courtesy pick up’. When they originally picked up my car, I informed them it had 71 miles to empty and offered to meet them at a gas station, they declined and said no big deal, happens all of the time, we can get payment over the phone. They returned my MINI VAN that I transport my children in, with 6 miles to empty and the closest gas station is 4 miles away. The driver that did all of the damage has been here before for maintenance pick ups. I also don’t recommend Libby or her giving advice on car seats. Dave is the driver and Jeff Wood said they aren’t responsible for anything. Dwayne did acknowledge some responsibility, but they need to take full responsibility in my opinion. Waiting for the water bill this month to see if there is any under ground damage from them. Read more