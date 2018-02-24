5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The salesman ( Anthony G. ) took his time in finding and showing me the vehicle I wanted. He took time in showing me the controls on the truck and how they worked. I am very satisfied in my dealing with him and would recommend anyone who is looking for a new or used vehicle to shop at Harbin. I am very happy with my purchase and will continue to do my business there with Anthony G. Thank you so much for such an enjoyable experience. Anthony Green Read more