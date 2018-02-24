Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Harbin Chevrolet

Harbin Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
570 Michah Way, Scottsboro, AL 35769
Today 7:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Harbin Chevrolet

8 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience!

by JMWhite03 on 02/24/2018

Overall great buying experience at Harbin Ford! Great service, selection and top notch sales! Lee Bradford and Anthony Manning were great to work with and made the buying experience a very easy process. Highly recommend Lee, Anthony and Harbin Ford to anyone in the market for a new or used vehicle. Win Harbin was a top notch manager to work with also and made sure the truck I wanted was in stock and available! Take a moment to check their dealership for your next car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great experience

by mbaugh1234 on 02/11/2018

couldn't have been more pleased with the, the salesman wasn't pushy at all

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership

by Libbysdaddy on 09/30/2017

Daniel, Rhett and Richard made our car buying experience a pleasant experience. Everyone we encountered was respectful and friendly and we never felt pressured to buy anything. We are pleased with our purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Aaron5112 on 09/26/2017

The salesman at Harbin Chevrolet was very helpful and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My New Car Experience with Harbin

by vpitt on 04/02/2015

I would give them a 5 star rating in professionalism and the caring they show to their customers to get them the vehicle that they need.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyer's Review

by Roger2525 on 11/21/2014

Salespeople were friendly & helpful. They answered all of my questions & some I had not thought of. The whole process was much easier than I had expected. My vehicle was ready to go within one hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2014 Silverado

by HSV_Mark on 09/29/2014

Brianne J. and Rhett B. were AWESOME during my buying experience. Brianne made sure that all the prep work prior to my arrival was completed and Rhett got me in and out very quickly as I was on a very tight timeline for travel. I used the USAA Car Buying Service and they connected me to your dealership and the search for my truck went very smoothly with just the right truck in the price range I needed to be in. Thanks again for a smooth transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Buyting Experience at Harbin Chevrolet Scottsboro, Alabama

by Anthony574931 on 08/30/2014

The salesman ( Anthony G. ) took his time in finding and showing me the vehicle I wanted. He took time in showing me the controls on the truck and how they worked. I am very satisfied in my dealing with him and would recommend anyone who is looking for a new or used vehicle to shop at Harbin. I am very happy with my purchase and will continue to do my business there with Anthony G. Thank you so much for such an enjoyable experience. Anthony Green

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
137 cars in stock
0 new137 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
0 new|16 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Toyota 4Runner
Toyota 4Runner
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
what sets us apart
8 Time Chevrolet Mark of Excellence Award Winner
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television
Vending Machines

What shoppers are searching for