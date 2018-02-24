Harbin Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Harbin Chevrolet
Great buying experience!
by 02/24/2018on
Overall great buying experience at Harbin Ford! Great service, selection and top notch sales! Lee Bradford and Anthony Manning were great to work with and made the buying experience a very easy process. Highly recommend Lee, Anthony and Harbin Ford to anyone in the market for a new or used vehicle. Win Harbin was a top notch manager to work with also and made sure the truck I wanted was in stock and available! Take a moment to check their dealership for your next car!
great experience
by 02/11/2018on
couldn't have been more pleased with the, the salesman wasn't pushy at all
Great Dealership
by 09/30/2017on
Daniel, Rhett and Richard made our car buying experience a pleasant experience. Everyone we encountered was respectful and friendly and we never felt pressured to buy anything. We are pleased with our purchase.
Great Experience
by 09/26/2017on
The salesman at Harbin Chevrolet was very helpful and friendly
My New Car Experience with Harbin
by 04/02/2015on
I would give them a 5 star rating in professionalism and the caring they show to their customers to get them the vehicle that they need.
Buyer's Review
by 11/21/2014on
Salespeople were friendly & helpful. They answered all of my questions & some I had not thought of. The whole process was much easier than I had expected. My vehicle was ready to go within one hour.
2014 Silverado
by 09/29/2014on
Brianne J. and Rhett B. were AWESOME during my buying experience. Brianne made sure that all the prep work prior to my arrival was completed and Rhett got me in and out very quickly as I was on a very tight timeline for travel. I used the USAA Car Buying Service and they connected me to your dealership and the search for my truck went very smoothly with just the right truck in the price range I needed to be in. Thanks again for a smooth transaction.
Great Buyting Experience at Harbin Chevrolet Scottsboro, Alabama
by 08/30/2014on
The salesman ( Anthony G. ) took his time in finding and showing me the vehicle I wanted. He took time in showing me the controls on the truck and how they worked. I am very satisfied in my dealing with him and would recommend anyone who is looking for a new or used vehicle to shop at Harbin. I am very happy with my purchase and will continue to do my business there with Anthony G. Thank you so much for such an enjoyable experience. Anthony Green
