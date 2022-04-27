1 out of 5 stars service Rating

We took our Ford Escape hybrid in, they ran the code, and said that one of the modules in the battery was bad. They didn't have any information on what module was bad or check anything else. Then, when we went to pick it up (same day), I waited for 30 minutes while they looked for the paperwork. They never found it, but still charged us $130 and gave us the same information AutoZone could've given us for free. But even AutoZone can give you a printout of the error at the end. I would NOT recommend going here for anything. Read more