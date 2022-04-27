Long-Lewis Ford of the River Region
Customer Reviews of Long-Lewis Ford of the River Region
Never In My Life
by 04/27/2022on
Although sales is great, the service department is beyond horrific. After what I experienced in service, I do not have any confidence to use ANY services falling under the service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Experience
by 11/29/2021on
Bought a new Expedition from Long Lewis in Prattville. We handled most of the transaction via phone/text, so when we got to the dealership, it went very smoothly. Everyone was friendly and professional and before we left the lot, we knew all the basics about the technology. Highly recommend this dealership!
Will never go back
by 02/07/2021on
We took our Ford Escape hybrid in, they ran the code, and said that one of the modules in the battery was bad. They didn't have any information on what module was bad or check anything else. Then, when we went to pick it up (same day), I waited for 30 minutes while they looked for the paperwork. They never found it, but still charged us $130 and gave us the same information AutoZone could've given us for free. But even AutoZone can give you a printout of the error at the end. I would NOT recommend going here for anything.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 10/04/2019on
I have had excellent service from Long Lewis Ford in Prattville. They provide a nice wait area and are very accurate with there time estimates for doing maintenance. I have received nothing but quality workmanship from this dealer for both of my Ford vehicles. Extremely happy with them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding
by 02/17/2019on
This dealership worked hard to make sure we were satisfied. We would highly recommend the dealership. Outstanding service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
An awesome dealership
by 01/10/2019on
This is an awesome dealership to purchase a new automobile from. From the moment I arrived at the dealership, until I purchased my vehicle (2018 Ford Explorer Limited) I had a professional, knowledgeable, and courteous sales team that walked me through the entire process of picking out and purchasing my new vehicle. I highly recommended Long-Lewis Ford to anyone looking for a vehicle, and I definitely will be doing business with them again!
Best purchase experience I have had in ages
by 12/10/2018on
The salesman asked me what I wanted and worked diligently to find it. I would recommend them to anyone shopping for a new vehicle based on my experience. It was refreshing to feel like a valued customer where the salesman made my expectations his number one priority.
Good pricing, great people
by 11/30/2018on
We had been searching for a truck for about a month visiting 3 local Ford dealers, calling dealers within 100 miles, and on the internet. We really didn't have any luck until we decided to stop at Long-Lewis Ford and speak will a sales rep. Bobby Brown did a fantastic job finding a truck (somewhere in Georgia) that met all of our requirements. We've purchased all but one of our vehicles at Long-Lewis Ford (and it's predecessor Gilmore Ford) since 1987. Good pricing and great people just have us coming back again and again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 09/28/2018on
We recently purchased a new Escape from Long-Lewis. We shopped the internet looking for an Escape with certain options. We found what we wanted online at Long-Lewis which was approximately 80 miles from our home. From our first online contact, it was a good experience. The sales team, Steven Davis and his assistant, Zoe, were very helpful in the process. They offered a top dollar for my trade-in, a 2011 Ranger. It was a great help to have Zoe demonstrate the features of Sync3. We would highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellence in customer satisfaction
by 03/17/2010on
Made my second purchase from this dealership. I only thought the first time was a good experience. The second by far surpassed the first! This was the first and only time I was able to complete a deal without haggeling over trade-in value and purchase price! The salesman (Cornelius Lang) was superb in every aspect. I was in a bind for time, working night shift, and he pushed this deal through for me with time to spare. I would highly recommend this dealership, and especially this sales person, to family, as well as anyone else!
