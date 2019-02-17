sales Rating

Made my second purchase from this dealership. I only thought the first time was a good experience. The second by far surpassed the first! This was the first and only time I was able to complete a deal without haggeling over trade-in value and purchase price! The salesman (Cornelius Lang) was superb in every aspect. I was in a bind for time, working night shift, and he pushed this deal through for me with time to spare. I would highly recommend this dealership, and especially this sales person, to family, as well as anyone else! Read more