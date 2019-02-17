Outstanding
This dealership worked hard to make sure we were satisfied. We would highly recommend the dealership. Outstanding service!
Great Dealership
I have had excellent service from Long Lewis Ford in Prattville. They provide a nice wait area and are very accurate with there time estimates for doing maintenance. I have received nothing but quality workmanship from this dealer for both of my Ford vehicles. Extremely happy with them!
An awesome dealership
This is an awesome dealership to purchase a new automobile from. From the moment I arrived at the dealership, until I purchased my vehicle (2018 Ford Explorer Limited) I had a professional, knowledgeable, and courteous sales team that walked me through the entire process of picking out and purchasing my new vehicle. I highly recommended Long-Lewis Ford to anyone looking for a vehicle, and I definitely will be doing business with them again!
Best purchase experience I have had in ages
The salesman asked me what I wanted and worked diligently to find it. I would recommend them to anyone shopping for a new vehicle based on my experience. It was refreshing to feel like a valued customer where the salesman made my expectations his number one priority.
Good pricing, great people
We had been searching for a truck for about a month visiting 3 local Ford dealers, calling dealers within 100 miles, and on the internet. We really didn't have any luck until we decided to stop at Long-Lewis Ford and speak will a sales rep. Bobby Brown did a fantastic job finding a truck (somewhere in Georgia) that met all of our requirements. We've purchased all but one of our vehicles at Long-Lewis Ford (and it's predecessor Gilmore Ford) since 1987. Good pricing and great people just have us coming back again and again.
Great Experience!
We recently purchased a new Escape from Long-Lewis. We shopped the internet looking for an Escape with certain options. We found what we wanted online at Long-Lewis which was approximately 80 miles from our home. From our first online contact, it was a good experience. The sales team, Steven Davis and his assistant, Zoe, were very helpful in the process. They offered a top dollar for my trade-in, a 2011 Ranger. It was a great help to have Zoe demonstrate the features of Sync3. We would highly recommend!
Excellence in customer satisfaction
Made my second purchase from this dealership. I only thought the first time was a good experience. The second by far surpassed the first! This was the first and only time I was able to complete a deal without haggeling over trade-in value and purchase price! The salesman (Cornelius Lang) was superb in every aspect. I was in a bind for time, working night shift, and he pushed this deal through for me with time to spare. I would highly recommend this dealership, and especially this sales person, to family, as well as anyone else!