5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had a wonderful experience back on 12/8/18 with Rubin Lapidus. He is an amazing listener among having other great qualities. I was in a very unique situation where I purchased a vehicle, but a week later found that the vehicle was not going to workout for me at that time. It was something personal on my end. Rubin, along with Matt Clarkson, Joe Kaye (upper management were able to purchase the vehicle back from me through Chase Mazda. Typically, that does not happen with any dealership. I was having something installed on the vehicle where I never drove it off the lot or got it titled in my name, so they went outside the box and got creative with the finance company. I have never had an experience at a car dealership like Med Mazda in 27 years. Everyone was so kind and actually cared to make sure I was a happy customer. The next car I wind up purchasing will 110% be with them. I definitely hope Rubin is still there. I drove an hour and a half just to go see them the first time. Now, I would drive longer just for peace of mind knowing that i'm not just a number or a $ sign. I recommend anyone in the Mazda family to check this dealership out. You will not be sorry you did. Kudos for the whole team at Mazda Med for making my experience one I will never forget. Best wished. I'm looking forward to my next purchase. Joe K. Read more