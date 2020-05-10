Customer Reviews of Med Center Mazda
Excellent Service
by 10/05/2020on
Service department is always so friendly and quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Barry at Med Center, 2 thumbs up
by 07/13/2019on
Barry Sundman is the best. Always gets me in & updated on my car's service. The new building renovation looks great too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New Car! Mazda 3
by 06/01/2019on
The salesman, Taylor was friendly, honest and didn't push too hard to make the sale. Without asking, he offered to let me take one of the cars I was interested in off of the lot and keep it overnight (was not offered at other dealerships). This gave me an opportunity to better determine if this car was right for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil and Filter Change
by 02/09/2019on
I had to get my oil and filter changed, as I do every 4,000 miles. Barry in the Service department did his usual excellent job in getting me scheduled at the time I needed and of course the process was completed with excellent by the service department employees. I always get my oil and filter change at Med City Mazda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Focused
by 02/01/2019on
Diagnosed issue with rim and provided their cost for replacement. Also suggested alternative to try first that worked, saving me almost $350.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service Experience
by 01/19/2019on
I had a wonderful experience back on 12/8/18 with Rubin Lapidus. He is an amazing listener among having other great qualities. I was in a very unique situation where I purchased a vehicle, but a week later found that the vehicle was not going to workout for me at that time. It was something personal on my end. Rubin, along with Matt Clarkson, Joe Kaye (upper management were able to purchase the vehicle back from me through Chase Mazda. Typically, that does not happen with any dealership. I was having something installed on the vehicle where I never drove it off the lot or got it titled in my name, so they went outside the box and got creative with the finance company. I have never had an experience at a car dealership like Med Mazda in 27 years. Everyone was so kind and actually cared to make sure I was a happy customer. The next car I wind up purchasing will 110% be with them. I definitely hope Rubin is still there. I drove an hour and a half just to go see them the first time. Now, I would drive longer just for peace of mind knowing that i'm not just a number or a $ sign. I recommend anyone in the Mazda family to check this dealership out. You will not be sorry you did. Kudos for the whole team at Mazda Med for making my experience one I will never forget. Best wished. I'm looking forward to my next purchase. Joe K.
OUTRAGEOUS! REALLY POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE!!
by 11/07/2018on
I was told on two separate occasions by Barry the service rep that he would contact me about the parts to repair my mazda3. He nor anyone else from this dealership contacted me. It has been 1 1/5 years, and I finally went back to request service for the same cosmetic part replacement. The same Barry wouldn't schedule my service until 3 months from the day!! How are you booked everyday for 3 months??? I scheduled anyway. When the day came for my scheduled service, I was told my appointment was canceled by BARRY because I did not provide him with my VIN number!!!!!!!! Could he not contact me at anytime in 3 MONTHS to ask me for my VIN number?????? What does BARRY have against me????? I'm going to have to go to a different Mazda dealership even though i live less than 2 miles from this one. I will not be back, Barry.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience AGAIN!
by 02/27/2018on
We had a great experience. Went into Mazda to discuss our previous lease and what our options were. We were greeted nicely and then Will L. (someone we have previously worked with) greeted us. Will discussed our options with us and then took us for a test drive in a new CX-5. We worked out new lease terms and are very happy with our purchase. Everything went very smoothly.
Great service
by 12/10/2017on
Always informative of anything add Iona like that needs to be done and cost of doing it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Job Med Center
by 08/25/2017on
I could not be more pleased with my experience at Med Center Mazda. Eddie was my salesperson and he was amazing. I didn't feel pressured to buy at any point. What made the experience even better was I was able to complete the transaction in 2 hours. I got the car I wanted for the price I wanted. I will for sure be recommending Eddie and Med Center Mazda to everyone I know. I now find myself creating excuses to drive my car and for someone who hates to drive that's pretty MAJOR! Thank you Eddie and thank you Med Center Mazda!
My Experience with MedCenter Mazda Service Department
by 08/14/2017on
Before my last service appointment with MedCenter Mazda, I experienced battery failure and I called my service agent about what to do. He gave me the phone number of a Wrecker that came right away and jumped the battery. I was then able to drive the care to the agent to perform the 40,000 checkup on the car and replace the failed battery. The job was done flawlessly and with a reasonable cost. The atmosphere while waiting was friendly and the free Wifi made the waiting much easier. This is an excellent service department that I strongly recommend, regardless of the make and model of your car !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leasing my car
by 08/05/2017on
Joey Chance is a very caring and friendly salesman with Med Center Mazda. I feel he is an asset to the dealership and ALWAYS follows through with everything and takes a lot time with the customer. I appreciate ALL that he does. This is my 2nd lease with him. Matt honored my personal needs and I appreciate the help with this...
Easy purchasing experience
by 06/28/2017on
I worked with Laurie to buy my new Mazda CX5. She made the purchasing process a breeze and was so helpful! Would recommend using her as a dealer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine Service
by 06/05/2017on
I was pleased with the service performed. Was pleased that in checking, the service department found that I needed to replace the battery.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a good experience
by 05/25/2017on
Never had a negative feedback with the service department at Mazda. The people a friendly and professional. And Barry always keep me updated on my services when my car is there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Taking care of my daughter's car
by 05/25/2017on
As a Mazda family, we bought our fifth Mazda (a Mazda 3) for our only-child daughter. She's about to graduate and go off to college - which is killing her daddy. I love Med Center, and thank you for helping me take great care of her car. My experience was wonderful - as it always is. Love the team, love the waiting area, love the experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect 2nd Experience
by 05/24/2017on
Bought a car a year ago, and came back to trade for my dream car. Will never buy a car anywhere else! Both Billy Mansel and Adam Eaves were very helpful and made the experience stress-free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Second to none
by 05/07/2017on
From the time I entered Med Center Mazda to the final signing of all paperwork, I was treated with kindness, respect and care. The staff is exceptional, knowledgeable and filled with enthusiasm.
Oil change
by 05/03/2017on
Easy as always. Quick and respectful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
car would not start
by 03/21/2017on
I did not have an appointment, but was fitted in so had a long wait because they were very busy. I thought the battery was too expensive, but did not feel I had much of a choice in buying it. Otherwise, no real problems that were not solved later.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Service
by 03/17/2017on
On time, well done, polite, generated trust
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
