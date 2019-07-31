5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were looking for an SUV and they had the perfect one at the lot. Newer model, less miles and great price. This is the first time in my life that I and my family have had such a wonderful experience at a car lot. From the sales professional Bridney Harris to the managers Chase Carroll and Ryan Carroll, they just make you feel welcome and dont hover around you like a bunch of hungry vultures waiting on their prey. The worked with us in every way possible whether it was beating the current interest rate on my other vehicle or valuing our trade in. Mind you, we did not have the best credit and a very high amount of credit utilization on our report. Despite of all that, Chase was still able to work us in to a payment and interest range that was within our comfort zone. It would be an understatement to mention that they went above and beyond the expected. This is the first and probably the only dealership that makes car buying a fun and simplified process instead of a hectic one. Read more