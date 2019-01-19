I had a wonderful experience back on 12/8/18 with Rubin Lapidus. He is an amazing listener among having other great qualities. I was in a very unique situation where I purchased a vehicle, but a week later found that the vehicle was not going to workout for me at that time. It was something personal on my end. Rubin, along with Matt Clarkson, Joe Kaye (upper management were able to purchase the vehicle back from me through Chase Mazda. Typically, that does not happen with any dealership. I was having something installed on the vehicle where I never drove it off the lot or got it titled in my name, so they went outside the box and got creative with the finance company. I have never had an experience at a car dealership like Med Mazda in 27 years. Everyone was so kind and actually cared to make sure I was a happy customer. The next car I wind up purchasing will 110% be with them. I definitely hope Rubin is still there. I drove an hour and a half just to go see them the first time. Now, I would drive longer just for peace of mind knowing that i'm not just a number or a $ sign. I recommend anyone in the Mazda family to check this dealership out. You will not be sorry you did. Kudos for the whole team at Mazda Med for making my experience one I will never forget. Best wished. I'm looking forward to my next purchase. Joe K.
The salesman, Taylor was friendly, honest and didn't push too hard to make the sale. Without asking, he offered to let me take one of the cars I was interested in off of the lot and keep it overnight (was not offered at other dealerships). This gave me an opportunity to better determine if this car was right for me.
I had to get my oil and filter changed, as I do every 4,000 miles. Barry in the Service department did his usual excellent job in getting me scheduled at the time I needed and of course the process was completed with excellent by the service department employees. I always get my oil and filter change at Med City Mazda.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I was told on two separate occasions by Barry the service rep that he would contact me about the parts to repair my mazda3. He nor anyone else from this dealership contacted me. It has been 1 1/5 years, and I finally went back to request service for the same cosmetic part replacement. The same Barry wouldn't schedule my service until 3 months from the day!! How are you booked everyday for 3 months??? I scheduled anyway. When the day came for my scheduled service, I was told my appointment was canceled by BARRY because I did not provide him with my VIN number!!!!!!!! Could he not contact me at anytime in 3 MONTHS to ask me for my VIN number?????? What does BARRY have against me????? I'm going to have to go to a different Mazda dealership even though i live less than 2 miles from this one. I will not be back, Barry.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
We had a great experience. Went into Mazda to discuss our previous lease and what our options were. We were greeted nicely and then Will L. (someone we have previously worked with) greeted us. Will discussed our options with us and then took us for a test drive in a new CX-5. We worked out new lease terms and are very happy with our purchase. Everything went very smoothly.
I could not be more pleased with my experience at Med Center Mazda. Eddie was my salesperson and he was amazing. I didn't feel pressured to buy at any point. What made the experience even better was I was able to complete the transaction in 2 hours. I got the car I wanted for the price I wanted. I will for sure be recommending Eddie and Med Center Mazda to everyone I know. I now find myself creating excuses to drive my car and for someone who hates to drive that's pretty MAJOR! Thank you Eddie and thank you Med Center Mazda!
My Experience with MedCenter Mazda Service Department
by FELFERAL on 08/14/2017
Before my last service appointment with MedCenter Mazda, I experienced battery failure and I called my service agent about what to do. He gave me the phone number of a Wrecker that came right away and jumped the battery. I was then able to drive the care to the agent to perform the 40,000 checkup on the car and replace the failed battery. The job was done flawlessly and with a reasonable cost. The atmosphere while waiting was friendly and the free Wifi made the waiting much easier. This is an excellent service department that I strongly recommend, regardless of the make and model of your car !
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Joey Chance is a very caring and friendly salesman with Med Center Mazda. I feel he is an asset to the dealership and ALWAYS follows through with everything and takes a lot time with the customer. I appreciate ALL that he does. This is my 2nd lease with him. Matt honored my personal needs and I appreciate the help with this...
As a Mazda family, we bought our fifth Mazda (a Mazda 3) for our only-child daughter. She's about to graduate and go off to college - which is killing her daddy. I love Med Center, and thank you for helping me take great care of her car. My experience was wonderful - as it always is. Love the team, love the waiting area, love the experience.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I did not have an appointment, but was fitted in so had a long wait because they were very busy. I thought the battery was too expensive, but did not feel I had much of a choice in buying it. Otherwise, no real problems that were not solved later.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
bought this car for my son who lives out of state. when he came back for the holidays, he went to the dealer for free first oil change and a tire rotation. the free oil first oil change had expired, but the dealership honored it!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
