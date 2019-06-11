Glynn Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC
by 11/06/2019on
He was so professional and knowledgeable!
Glynn Smith GMC
by 09/27/2019on
Recently decided to buy a 2019 GMC Sierra Truck. Shopped locally and throughout the southeast. Found the best deal with no hassles at Glynn Smith GMC. I would suggest giving Billy Johnson a call if you are in the market for a new vehicle! I drove 4 hours to deal with them and have no regrets.
Great buying experience
by 08/23/2019on
I have purchased 3 vehicles from Glynn Smith and my salesman Kevin has always been exceptional, he knows what I’m looking for when I walk through the door.
Honest no haggle dealership
by 06/07/2017on
I was extremely pleased with Glynn Smith Chevrolet. Their vehicles are priced as advertised with no haggling. I called them and they gave me an out the door price without asking me a single question. No other dealership would do this. I appreciate that kind of honesty. I prayed about this purchase and God sent me to Glynn Smith Chevrolet.
Outstanding dealership
by 05/20/2017on
Salesman easy to work with; wants to give you the best deal possible & get you the vehicle you want.
Love my Acadia! And The Glynn Smith Team
by 05/09/2017on
Awesome GMC Team! Went in knowing I wanted 1 of two very different vehicles. Salesman pointed out the pros/cons of each, making my decision very easy. Finance & Title folks were fast and effective. This was truly a relaxing process. Nice to see "no sales sharks" lurking, waiting to pounce on the customer! After visiting three GM dealerships close to me, I made the hour+ trip and bought from Glynn Smith. Will do it again, and again! Was worth the extra travel time and distance.
BEST Car Buying Experience EVER!!!!
by 04/23/2017on
Glynn Smith Chevrolet is a WONDERFUL dealership to do business with! After reading a lot of amazing customer reviews and knowing the wonderful experience my father had when he purchased his 2002 Chevrolet Corvette back in '02, I KNEW Glynn Smith Chevrolet was the place to purchase my 2017 Camaro 2LT. I did an online inventory search Friday, April 21, and found what I wanted. I went into the dealership Saturday, April 22, and God blessed me with Walter Moore (Sales)! I told him the stock number for the vehicle I wanted and he could tell I had done my research, LOL! Walter was VERY professional! We laughed and I felt very comfortable! He answered all of my questions with detailed knowledge and did not try to rush me. I am a stickler when it comes to a business's customer service and customer reviews. It was a joyous experience working with Glynn Smith Chevrolet! Walter was God sent and Chris Currie ensured I made the perfect choice as I was signing the dotted line! Thank You Walter! Thank You Chris! Thank You Glynn Smith Chevrolet! Most Importantly...THANK YOU GOD!!! God Bless! --Nicole Warren
2017 Chevy Colorado
by 03/27/2017on
We passed by this dealer twice while looking for our new truck I am so glad we stopped here. They had excally what we were looking for at an excellent price. I wish we had of came here first!
Great guys!
by 11/22/2016on
Very friendly service and just some all around good people to deal with! Would highly recommend seeing Walter Moore and Marc Jeter anytime you decide on purchasing a new car or truck!
Muriel M. Thomas
by 10/06/2015on
My thanks to the Glynn Smith Chevrolet Buick-GMC Dealership. Once again they delivered excellent service to me on the purchase of my latest automobile. I have purchased 7 vehicles from this dealership over the years. Same dealership, same salesperson. They are so good at what they do, that is why I keep coming back. Many thanks to JT Frazier and Mike Core, they always take good care of me and make sure I don't drive away without what I want. Thanks for your professionalism and making me feel like part of the family. I have never hesitated to recommend Glynn Smith Chevrolet Buick-GMC to family and friends, and I will continue to do so.
Outstanding dealership
by 07/21/2015on
Visiting our daughter we had been searching for a used Jeep with somewhat low miles. We searched online and found one at this dealership. Skeptical, being 700 miles away from home, we contacted the dealership to make sure a Jeep that had listed on autotrader.com was still available, then we drove to the dealership to check out the Jeep. Not only was the Jeep outstanding, the sales staff is awesome. Billy Edge answered all of our questions, never made any promises and heard our requests. Michael Lee made the deal possible by accepting our pre-approved letter of credit from our financial institutional 700 miles away. Believe it or not, we will go back to this dealer when we need a good used vehicle. Outstanding employees, and transaction! Thank you Glynn Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC!
Awesome Sales Team!
by 06/29/2015on
Mr. Bedsole done a great job along with,Mr.Lee ,and Mr.Jeter.I love my new2015 Silverado 4X4 and my wife loves her 2011 Acadia! Thanks for a job well done!!!
New Car
by 06/29/2015on
We wanted a new car for our family so we went to Glynn Smith Chevrolet. Mike Bedsole went out of his way to show us everything in our price range that we wanted to see. We went home in our new family vehicle, and are very satisfied with our great experience.
Great sales experience
by 06/25/2015on
Just bought a new car at this dealer and was very satisfied with the entire process. I would recommend them to anyone looking for a new or pre-owned vehicle.
New Acadia purchase
by 06/22/2015on
We purchased our first new car from Glynn Smith Chevy/GMC. Mike Bedsole and the staff were super to deal with. Mike never once pressured us into making any type of decision. Rather he left us talk through and look at cars in the 95+ degree heat til we found a few to further look at. Mike made this experience very enjoyable one and much better than we could have ever thought buying a car would be. Marc Jeter made the financing part as easy and painless as possible. Michael Lee was great and made the final part of the process wonderful as well. I cannot speak highly enough of Mike Bedsole and the team that made this dream a reality for us. We will be recommending them to all our friends and family.
Used car sales
by 07/06/2013on
What a great dealership! Bought a used car from these guys & never had such a great experience. Kenny & everyone else had their ducks in a row. I already had financing in hand but they went deep to find a better rate ! Can't say enough about this dealership. If your looking for a new or used car, check these guys out
