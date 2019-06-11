sales Rating

Glynn Smith Chevrolet is a WONDERFUL dealership to do business with! After reading a lot of amazing customer reviews and knowing the wonderful experience my father had when he purchased his 2002 Chevrolet Corvette back in '02, I KNEW Glynn Smith Chevrolet was the place to purchase my 2017 Camaro 2LT. I did an online inventory search Friday, April 21, and found what I wanted. I went into the dealership Saturday, April 22, and God blessed me with Walter Moore (Sales)! I told him the stock number for the vehicle I wanted and he could tell I had done my research, LOL! Walter was VERY professional! We laughed and I felt very comfortable! He answered all of my questions with detailed knowledge and did not try to rush me. I am a stickler when it comes to a business's customer service and customer reviews. It was a joyous experience working with Glynn Smith Chevrolet! Walter was God sent and Chris Currie ensured I made the perfect choice as I was signing the dotted line! Thank You Walter! Thank You Chris! Thank You Glynn Smith Chevrolet! Most Importantly...THANK YOU GOD!!! God Bless! --Nicole Warren Read more