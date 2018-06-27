Stivers Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Stivers Ford Lincoln
Shady company
Stivers is shady. We got a car from them April 6, 2018. My husband went up there not even a month after having car to report how we constantly had to out gas In more than once a day , how the miles were adding up to be alot and we haven't had car long. The reps blew him off. He left same thing happening with miles and car not wanting to pull when taking off from light or pulling off. I called Bishop last Wednesday to tell him about it and he said oh you have bumper to bumper warranty bring it in to service center. We take it to service center Friday June 22,2018 and spoke with Scott he said the car has a shutter and isn't driven by a computer and doesn't have a clutch that's his reason for why the car doesn't want to take off, no real excuse for why the miles were adding up crazy and as far as gas problem he said bring car back Monday cause they were busy. My husband also stopped to talk to Bishop around 1:18pm that day and Bishop rushed the convo and said they were busy we have warranty and come back Monday. So my husband took car back Monday June 25, 2018 and he was told to put more gas in bring back at 1 he did and was told nothing was wrong and that because car was coming up on 7,500 miles they were going to say it needed an oil change that's why it was doing the things it was doing. Mind you we only had 2012 miles when we got it in April and only went out of town once and that was to Auburn last week yet we got over 7,400 miles on car .Long story short prior to my husband leaving another rep looked at our finance papers and said we are paying double for our car those cars run $12,000 and he said the rebate they put towards car he didn't see where it helped us when asked about trade in guy said and no other dealer would do a trade in because of the high price and returning car will affect credit and when my husband asked to speak to sales rep and manager they refused to speak to my husband and we got notification that they checked his credit yesterday June 25,2018 without his permission. Shady they are .Will do anything for a sell . Short heavy set guy came back over prior to us getting car guess he sensed we were going to change our mind to say how it was a good and safe car and how he added features to it and how if we get full coverage insurance now in a month we could get only liability and people do it all the time .Will never recommend them to anyone. Sad thing is even they employees know they love to run schemes .
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Deceptive practices.
Beware of this dealership. They are unwilling to honor their advertised price. Advertised a truck as having 17 miles when it was a demo with over 2200 and still wouldnt honor their advertised price.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Ruined my son's 16th birthday present!!
This dealership absolutely RUINED my son's 16th birthday present! He picked out a truck from this dealership. We got all of the price and financing worked out. My husband told the sales people that he would be there in the morning to get the truck and they said they would be waiting on him. Late that afternoon, the salesman called my husband and told him that someone just bought the truck. We had everything worked out. We wanted to surprise our son on the day of his birthday with this truck in the driveway. But now, there will be NOTHING waiting on him because his birthday is 2 days away. When I called to talk to the general sales manager, Greg O'Grady, he was simply unapologetic for what happened and gave me the robotic policy/excuses that they must have to give quite often for their shady business practices. I would advise anyone to NEVER do business with this dealership because if they are heartless enough to ruin someone's 16th birthday, then they are capable of most anything!!!
Stivers Ford rocks!
I love my new Ford F-150 and I will be back to Stivers Ford when the time comes for another one. Gary Montgomery provided top notch service and his knowledge of the Ford product is unmatched.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford family
Gary Montgomery is the best salesman at Stivers. We have purchased 4 vehicles and he has been our salesman every time. We can't imagine purchasing another vehicle if Gary is not our salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience and I love my 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid
Our Salesman Gary Montgomery was a pleasure to work with. There was no pressure and this made the experience great. It was like we were dealing with a long time friend instead of a stranger.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased a new F150
I recently purchased a new F150 from Stivers Ford. Overall, I was very satisfied with my experience at Stivers. The staff was very courteous, the inventory of trucks was huge, and the prices are very competitive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Stivers
Excellent. John Bowman was awesome!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
purchase of used car
I worked with Gary Montgomery, Bradley Pemberton and James Baker. Everyone was great...so courteous and helpful. I was completely happy with my car-buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sold me a truck with a problem!!!
I paid out right for a used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban for $15,831.84 and 3 days after the check engine light comes on within the 3 days and 4 times within 2 weeks. I find out after paying capital Chevrolet to check my truck that it's a Transmission problem and I have to replace it!!!! So I go back to them twice and I the salesman tries to help me out but his boss tells them since I bought it as is then it's all on me to take care of the problem now, and I'm just like wow that's bad Buisness and I haven't even had the car a full 30 days!!! I was wrote off like I'm nothing!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Gary Montgomery
Gary Montgomery is a true professional! We buy all our vehicles from Gary.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A dealership who makes everyone feel welcomed!
I was truly appreciative of Hunter for helping me get financed. He appeared to be genuinely interested in finding me the car I wanted as well as a good financing rate. I appreciated him taking the initiative to work with me despite my credit history. Thanks to everyone who helped me during that difficult time in my life. Donna McReynolds
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Dealership
We purchased a 2016 Ford Escape and love it. Mr.Quintin was our salesmen and made our vehicle purchase great! He was very professional and knowledgeable about the vehicle we wanted. The entire staff at Stivers Ford were very friendly! Thank you guys for everything. Mr & Mrs Blackmon
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
I purchased a 2015 Dodge Dart. The staff were helpful and friendly. My salesman Eric stayed within my price range and gave me some great advice. I will definitely be shopping with them for any future purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
I feel the buying process could have been a little faster. I feel like 3 1/2 hours is to long to get through the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
I bought a 2016 Escape from Derek at Stivers Ford and he very nice and helped me greatly in my purchase
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience
I just did Ford's survey, and I mentioned how great the sales experience was. Ryan Cole did a great job making the deal on my new Mustang GT. He worked with my time constraints and I got a better deal on financing than I thought I would. At the end of our sales consultation, I really did not have a good reason to say No to the deal. Now I have that dream car, and I got a great deal. Hopefully I will have just as good experience when it comes time for service or any warranty issues. Great job to Ryan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Customer
The Sales Associates "JC and Quinton" professionalism was great. Both of the guys made my purchase experience seem effortless. Also, the finance manager James adds a great touch to the Stivers Ford team. Although, I live in northern Alabama; I would highly recommend this team to anyone in the search for a vehicle in the Montgomery area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership around !
I really enjoyed the experience from a friendly and professional staff and will try to send more business your way. My only recommendation is the wait to get in the finance office could be faster but once I got in there he was very nice and professional. You have a great staff which most dealerships have problems in this area. PS I drove the car to Atlanta and back and I am 100% happy with the car and get lots of thumbs up thank you ! Bill P.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Ford Visit
The salesperson (Mr. Randy Ritchie)was very professional, cordial and informative. My wife and I are very satisfied with our overall car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Experience with an Amazing Staff!
Stiver's Ford came on my family's radar after a house fire last year. They tried to help my mother locate a vehicle, but were unable to place her in something she preferred. I was impressed with how they were not pushy or nasty when she eventually went else where. They were extremely professional and were very much a contradictory example of what people usually relate to people in automobile sale's business. So, when a family member wrecked my vehicle, I remembered how decent they were to my mother and I decided that I would see what they could do for me. The following is my experience with the Stiver's website and the dealership itself. I found the vehicle I was interested in on their website (which was easily navigated and had a clean, concise design) and immediately sent a request for more information. I was extremely pleased to receive a fast call from a Mr. Bradley Pemberton. I came in that afternoon to test drive and then had my mother take it the following day to our mechanic for a pre-buy inspection. As soon as I got the go ahead from my mechanic I headed to the dealership. I already had my financing done and was extremely pleased with how fast the process went once I arrived. Mr. Pemberton was out of the office that day, but he had arranged for someone else to handle everything and it was efficient and smooth. From the very first call till I drove away EVERYONE that helped me, from the front desk to financing, was helpful, polite, and extremely courteous. I will be recommending anyone that comes through my path for a car to their dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes