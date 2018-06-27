1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Stivers is shady. We got a car from them April 6, 2018. My husband went up there not even a month after having car to report how we constantly had to out gas In more than once a day , how the miles were adding up to be alot and we haven't had car long. The reps blew him off. He left same thing happening with miles and car not wanting to pull when taking off from light or pulling off. I called Bishop last Wednesday to tell him about it and he said oh you have bumper to bumper warranty bring it in to service center. We take it to service center Friday June 22,2018 and spoke with Scott he said the car has a shutter and isn't driven by a computer and doesn't have a clutch that's his reason for why the car doesn't want to take off, no real excuse for why the miles were adding up crazy and as far as gas problem he said bring car back Monday cause they were busy. My husband also stopped to talk to Bishop around 1:18pm that day and Bishop rushed the convo and said they were busy we have warranty and come back Monday. So my husband took car back Monday June 25, 2018 and he was told to put more gas in bring back at 1 he did and was told nothing was wrong and that because car was coming up on 7,500 miles they were going to say it needed an oil change that's why it was doing the things it was doing. Mind you we only had 2012 miles when we got it in April and only went out of town once and that was to Auburn last week yet we got over 7,400 miles on car .Long story short prior to my husband leaving another rep looked at our finance papers and said we are paying double for our car those cars run $12,000 and he said the rebate they put towards car he didn't see where it helped us when asked about trade in guy said and no other dealer would do a trade in because of the high price and returning car will affect credit and when my husband asked to speak to sales rep and manager they refused to speak to my husband and we got notification that they checked his credit yesterday June 25,2018 without his permission. Shady they are .Will do anything for a sell . Short heavy set guy came back over prior to us getting car guess he sensed we were going to change our mind to say how it was a good and safe car and how he added features to it and how if we get full coverage insurance now in a month we could get only liability and people do it all the time .Will never recommend them to anyone. Sad thing is even they employees know they love to run schemes . Read more