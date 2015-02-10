McConnell Honda
Customer Reviews of McConnell Honda
Never Again
by 10/02/2015on
I purchased a 2008 manual transmission Subaru Outback XT from them in January of 2015. To their credit, they *did* repair front bumper damage before handing it over. But, when they delivered it to my house, here's what I found on the inside: - an empty beer can under the rear passenger seat - leaves and a vaporizer re-fill in the glove box - dust everywhere - what I can only assume is an adult "play-time: kit in the back (a sock filled with a candle, bottle opener, lighter, and an unopened condom. Yes. A condom). You can't make these things up, people. I immediately had to take it to a shop to have a rear main seal leak repaired ($200). When I called to complain, they said they would comp me for either A) a car detailing totaling $100, or B) 50% of my mechanics fee. I asked for a refund for the car detailing. Sent them my receipt. Never got a check. I drove it 1,000 miles north, and thank goodness it made it. Within two weeks the transmission completely failed; apparently a former owner tried to do some upgrades to the transmission and did a terrible job. Had to search for about a month for a used XT transmission, and ended up spending over $3,600 to have it replaced. These are all things the dealership could have and *should* have caught and addressed before handing the vehicle over to a paying customer. They got my money, and shipped the car over to me without giving it a thorough inspection or cleaning. I felt incredibly undervalued as a customer, and would not recommend buying from them.
Best Buying Experience Ever
by 06/13/2014on
Best Buying Experience Ever!!! Salesman David K. really made me feel like a part of the McConell Honda family and I will definitely purchase my next vehicle from this location.
Best Experience Buying Ever
by 05/23/2014on
McConnell Honda provided my wife and I the best sales experience ever. We decided it was time to replace our old Pontiac Grand Prix with something a little larger that would be perfect for long trips with two kids. We decided to test drive the Honda Pilot first before going to other dealerships that had other SUVs we wanted to test drive. The associates at McConnel did not pressure us to buy the Pilot or even ask where we were going or what other cars we were going to test drive elsewhere. This says a lot about how much they truly care about the customer and not their total sales line. We later went to a local Toyota dealership where we found the associates pushy and overbearing and did not care for the way they wanted to down talk other car makers. A simple test drive at Toyota turned into a long wait while they tried to get us to buy their vehicle immediately even though we told them we were simply checking our options and would not be buying for another month or two. Thanks to the great experience at McConnell, we decided two days later to stop test driving other vehicles and to buy the Honda Pilot immediately as opposed to waiting a few months. I have been completely impressed by the care of the associates at McConnell and they even called to check on us to ensure we had no further questions about the Pilot and no issues weeks after we drove the vehicle off the lot. I can't wait to deal with McConnell again in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Accord EX-L - get Baron W. to help.
by 04/29/2014on
Fifth time I've bought from this dealership. I did my research on price and all I can say is ask for Baron Walker. That guy always gives me the best price without me even asking or haggling over it. I bought the car without any car fever - just a business decision because I wanted something with great fuel economy that was roomy and comfortable. I'm getting 35mpg driving to work and am enjoying all of the technology (push-button start, voice dialing, great stereo) and comfortable. Consumer Reports top recommendation. It is rated for a combined 30mpg and my combined fuel economy is 31.5mpg. Once it is broken in, it may do even better - we'll see. Rather than having buyer's remorse, I am more pleased with this car after I bought it than at the time of purchase. By the way, the 4 cylinder has plenty of power and the Continuously Variable Transmission means it runs smoothly without gear shifts. Loved it once I got used to it. Saw another post complaining about them not coming off of price and I know that has to do with their allotment from the factory. Baron steered me to the 4 cyl. rather than the hybrid or plug-in because the limited supply of those vehicles limits how much they can come-off of the price. He was looking out for me and shooting straight because the fuel savings would not offset the higher price. Wish manufacturers would increase supply so there would be opportunities for deeper discounts like there are with the gas burning 4 cylinders.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 03/04/2014on
I am extremely pleased with the recent purchase of a 2009 Toyoya Camry! The salesman, Dennis L., was very helpful, informative,professional and polite! My entire experience, from the search to the drive away in my new car, was a pleasant time and I will definately do business here again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Weavers Car buying Experience
by 02/18/2014on
We bought a 2014 Honda Pilot Touring from Dennis L. He had an awesome personality. It felt like we had known him our entire life. There was no pressure from him even though he knew we were shopping around. It was so comfortable at the dealership. We were offered Sodas and coffee by Dennis. I would recommend him to anyone I know who is looking for a vehicle to purchase. It was down to 2 dealerships and McConnell beat out the other by a landslide, in every aspect. To top off our wonderful experience, we could not get to the dealership in time to pick up our vehicle so several employees stayed late and kept the dealership open for us. The Finance Manager Jere, was exceptional. Nice Man, compassionate and did everything in his power to get us the best deal, which he did do so very well. We highly recommend McConnell Honda Montgomery!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE
by 09/22/2013on
We were looking for Honda Odyssey 2014 EX-L. We did test drive and went to dealer to negotiate the price. He gave us the price then there is no room for negotiation(even 1 penny), so buy it or leave. We left in 1 minute. Same day night I got 1k lower price from another Honda dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Deal from an Excellent Dealership
by 05/04/2009on
McConnell gave me the lowest price on a new Accord. I live in Auburn, but I drove to McConnell to get the best price. J. Robertson - Auburn, AL
McConnell Honda, Montgomery, AL
by 04/14/2008on
I took delivery of my 2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 with navigation and rear-view camera on March 31, 2008. It was delivered in immaculate condition, freshly washed, and full of fuel. The salesman, Mike Carter, knew everything I asked after his presentation of the vehicle's features. He was extremely knowledgeable and programmed my "Bluetoothe" cell phone to the vehicle. The car drives better than I ever expected of a car in this price range. My last cars were a 2000 Mercedes S500, a 2003 Lincoln Navigator and a 2005 Cadillac STS with the 'Northstar' V-8. My Accord has more rear seat room and a better ride than the '05 STS. And, it gets (so far) about 30% better gas mileage. I am extremely pleased with the car itself, as well as the way I was treated by the personnel at McConnell.
Purchase of 2008 Accord EXL
by 03/04/2008on
I have just purchased my third Honda from McConnell Honda. All three experiences were just as it should be. The sales staff is very friendly, helpful, courteous and go out of their way to make you feel comfortable. They take care of everything in a very professional yet personable manner. On a scale of 0-10, I would rate them a 10.
