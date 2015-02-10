5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

McConnell Honda provided my wife and I the best sales experience ever. We decided it was time to replace our old Pontiac Grand Prix with something a little larger that would be perfect for long trips with two kids. We decided to test drive the Honda Pilot first before going to other dealerships that had other SUVs we wanted to test drive. The associates at McConnel did not pressure us to buy the Pilot or even ask where we were going or what other cars we were going to test drive elsewhere. This says a lot about how much they truly care about the customer and not their total sales line. We later went to a local Toyota dealership where we found the associates pushy and overbearing and did not care for the way they wanted to down talk other car makers. A simple test drive at Toyota turned into a long wait while they tried to get us to buy their vehicle immediately even though we told them we were simply checking our options and would not be buying for another month or two. Thanks to the great experience at McConnell, we decided two days later to stop test driving other vehicles and to buy the Honda Pilot immediately as opposed to waiting a few months. I have been completely impressed by the care of the associates at McConnell and they even called to check on us to ensure we had no further questions about the Pilot and no issues weeks after we drove the vehicle off the lot. I can't wait to deal with McConnell again in the future. Read more