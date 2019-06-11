Capitol Hyundai Montgomery
Customer Reviews of Capitol Hyundai Montgomery
Transmission went out in less than 30 days
by 11/06/2019on
My daughter purchased her first car from here while home from college this past summer. Within 30 days, on her way back to school she was having car trouble. By the time she arrived back at school, we had a diagnostic done on the car and her transmission needed to be replaced. My husband and I went to Capital Hyundai and spoke with Rob Needham and was told there was nothing they could do because she purchased it as is. We are so upset with Capital Hyundai because this is the 2nd car purchased from there that has had issues. NEVER AGAIN!!! I feel they knew something was wrong with that car when she purchased it and said nothing. Absolutely the worst thing to do to a college student. Now we are paying a car payment for a car that will not move until we get money to replace the transmission.
Total Rip Off
by 03/07/2017on
Capitol Hyundai Montgomery Al After doing a major search for a vehicle for my daughter, which her previous car that we had for only 2 weeks and 1 day was damaged in a tornado, I found a nice car with a reasonable price. I had to make a trip to Birmingham early. I had called early that morning and talked to a sales rep, Michael Jackson. I told him I would be in their office later that afternoon after a trip to the doctorâs office in Bâham. I talked to Mr. Jackson several times that morning. We left Bâham that afternoon and headed to Montgomery Hyundai. We got there later in the afternoon a couple of hours before they close. Once we got there, the sales rep Mr. Jackson showed me the car and noticed that another salesperson had put up a sign on the review mirror stating that it was on hold for someone else for the following day. Mr. Jackson did not tell me anything about putting a hold on a car. I told them I had been talking with Mr. Jackson throughout the day and was there to buy the car. They would not sale me the car, because it was on hold for 24 hours. Being pretty upset and talking with the Sales Manager, all this time Mr. Jackson done nothing to help my case and just stood still and then walked out, After driving all that way, the Sales Manager gave me a slip of paper to go down to the gas station and fill up my car for my time. When we got to the gas station, the person in the store said she could not honor the slip. She sent me to another store about 7-10 miles back down the road. Before leaving, I told Mr. Jackson to let me know ASAP on Saturday if that person does not come get the car, that I was still interested. We called their office on Saturday around 1:15pm to see if the car was still available. It took the General Manager about 10-15 mins to come back on the phone to say that the car was available. Mentioned that he had the other Sales rep call the couple that was coming in pick up the car and check on a time. Apparently, the couple did not get to the bank on Friday and wanted dealership to hold it for them until Monday, so they could check with the bank. We drove 3 hours to pick up the car on Saturday and got there about 1 hr before they closed. We worked on paperwork until after 9pm. By this time, I had mentioned that we would have to stay in a hotel because of the 3-hour drive back home. Mr. Jay Clemmons, the (Financial Manager) person doing our paper work, mentioned they would reimburse me for a nice dinner and the hotel for all the issues we had to go through. Well, it has been over 5 weeks now and I have not seen the reimbursement check. I keep checking back (email and phone calls which they donât return now). On the drive home from the dealership, I noticed a major issue with the handling. I thought there was a bad shock/strut. The paper work given to me by the dealership showed they had put on 2 new tires and 4-wheel alignment and an oil change. Once I got home, I had my daughter take the car to the local shop that I work with. They pulled all 4 tires and re-balanced them. When I got home, I did a test drive to make sure, if there was a change. There was a major change. The weights on the 2 new tires, they were 6-8 inches off from where the dealership had put them on. My daughter wanted to know how to check all the fluids and know which one is which. As I was showing her, 30 mins after the test drive, which item was which, the last one I Pulled was the oil dipstick. It was dry. I had 2 extra quarts of oil at my house. I put 1 qt in and then checked. Barely touching the stick. I put a 2nd qt in and it got to the bottom dot on the dipstick. Making it 3 qts low. I had drove it at least 3 hrs home. I also noticed looking at the oil sticker on the windshield that it had @1000 miles on it since the oil change they said they done. I had my daughter take it back to the shop I use to check out the system and make sure it is not using oil or leaking oil. It was not. Telling me that the dealership never done the oil change as stated on the work order. I have mentioned both issues, tire balancing and the motor REALLY LOW on oil. They told that the information would be passed to the GM and service manager. The person I talked to wanted me to send them the bill for both the tire rotation and oil change. Luckily, the shop where I got the issues fixed knew my situation and did not charge me. I am not sure even if I had sent them the bills for both, that they would send me a check for those items, since it has now been over 5 weeks that I was promised the reimbursement check for the hotel and dinner. I saw a couple of bad reviews online before going, I thought Iâd give them the benefit of the doubt. It was a pretty good deal on the car. After leaving the dealership on Friday I rode down the road looking at other dealerships. My daughter needed a car for to drive 3 hrs to her college. Noticing most of the dealerships are owned by the same company, Capital, it was hard to find anyone to talk to. Since I work for a University, I will pass along to all my friends that work for Universities this information. I will suggest to them to pass it along to the students as well. I have several students that work for me they are going to pass the information along to their club members. If anyone reads this review, please DO NOT go to ANY of the Capital dealerships. They are a rip off.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience
by 02/26/2017on
I was greeted as soon as drove onto the lot. I told Chapman what I was looking for and he showed me different options. I found a used car I liked and took it for a test drive. I loved the car and we started the paperwork right away.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
CAPITOL HYUNDAI-MONTGOMERY, AL
by 09/07/2016on
Purchased a Genesis G80 from Capitol Hyundai everything went better then planned from the test drive to financing new vehicle. Every person we came into contact with that day did exceptional job. Strongly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ms
by 08/17/2016on
It was a breeze. I knew what I wanted and my salesman did all he could to make sure I got what I wanted!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Herman was excellent
by 08/02/2016on
My salesperson, Herman, was excellent. We were very picky about the car we wanted and he had us drive several pointing out all the features based on what we told him we wanted. There was no pressure and he took care of even the smallest detail. Thanks Herman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Capitol Hyundai, great deal for a great car
by 07/27/2016on
Bought a 2015 Sonata Ltd and felt like it was the right decision from the minute I met Barry Jordan and saw the car. The car was the perfect choice for me and Barry walked me through each step without pressure me but just guided me with choices. He helped set up all the electronics and made the whole experience easy. This is my second Sonata and I couldn't be happier
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing experience
by 06/03/2016on
My previous vehicle was totaled in an accident. I went to Capitol Hyundai and with the help of their friendly and knowledgeable sales team I left with a brand new Elantra. I love my new car!! Thanks Chad and Capitol Hyundai!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My seventh Hyundai purchase
by 05/13/2016on
This is the 7th. Hyundai I have purchased from Hyun. The first one, in 2004, was the only new one. All others have be certified autos. mostly executive/employee driven cars. Have had nothing but good service from each... No major problems and the small problems solved very quickly. The only slight complaint I have is how long it takes to actually buy.... the process takes much too long. I always go in with financing arranged....and have usually agreed to price. before I arrive. Mickael Jackson has been my sales rep. for last three purchases I know... have only praise for him. This 2015 Genesis is best yet.... a great auto. Only problem is this vehicle does not have owners manual' Joe W. Lisenby
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/02/2016on
I really appreciate the opportunity to purchase a vehicle from Capital Hyundai in Montgomery Al. Our salesman showed us features that were new for our updated model (new electronics and safety features ).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Tuscon Bought at Capitol Hyundai
by 04/19/2016on
What a pleasant experience. No pushy salesman. Salesman showed me exactly what I was looking for. He kept me posted on what was coming in during the weeks I was looking. When I changed my mind from used vehicles to new vehicles, he was just as nice. I have never had a pleasant experience buying a car, until I came to Capitol Hyundai.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales rating
by 01/28/2013on
I found Michael to be a truly outstanding salesman: meticulous, methodical, patient, and most helpdful. Kudos to the manager, also.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Capitol Hyundai's bait and switch move
by 07/30/2008on
My wife emailed the internet sales mgr (Melinda Gann) at Capitol twice (2X) to confirm that the price quoted for an '09 Sonata GLS was for the 5A, not the 5MT. When we went there today another Internet sales mgr (Jeff Hart) quoted chapter and verse about the true price of the vehicle, and why (mostly that Ms. Gann is new, and should not have quoted that price. Isn't that precious?) The thing is that the Internet sales are supposed to be hassle-free. What Capitol did was dishonorable to say the least. The difference in price was nearly $800!! I guess they think the buying public is full of idiots. It's unfortunate, but there seems to be a sense of entitlement at Capitol. Unfortunate, as there's another dealer < 50 miles away. So long Capitol. R. Greene
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
