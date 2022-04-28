2 out of 5 stars service Rating

First day i took my truck in for an oil change and because the AC didnt work, Rob Kimbrell tried to get me to pay $89 for a diagnostic , when i refused he acted as if he was doing me a favor because it was close to my warranty, after waitting 4hrs for my truck i got it back only to find the the problem wasnt fixed,so i called when i got home and was told by Rob that he was sorry for not explaining that it was late and they couldnt get to it that day but he left a note that explained that i could bring it back at no charge other than the wasted time,so two days later i took it back only to find out that they would get to it sometime after lunch, mind you they only told me this after i slept in the lobby for 3hrs so i took my truck and went home the fixed it the thrid time i took it to them and to top it off i didnt need any favors, the truck was recalled for the AC the exact issue i brought it to them for, now they have seviced my truck each oil change and they never found an issue, i may never buy a chevy again but without a doubt i cant spend a dime with [non-permissible content removed] at Capitol Chevrolet Read more