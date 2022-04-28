Capitol Chevrolet Montgomery
Customer Reviews of Capitol Chevrolet Montgomery
New vehicle
by 04/28/2022on
They did a great job working with us!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tire repair
by 05/15/2018on
Had a nail in a tire on my truck that was less than two months old. Had to leave the tire to be plugger and drive with the spare for a day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst car buying experience ever!
by 05/12/2018on
We purchased a new Silverado 2500. Promises were made but never completed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Not a good experience this time
by 05/12/2017on
I signed up online for $39.00 oil changed, but when my son took my car in for me he was charged for a $57.00 oil change. They also did not vacuum out my car as promised online.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Dealership
by 08/20/2016on
The salesman was very competent and knowledgeable. Both he and his sales manager were very kind and were able to help us with our purchase. It was the MOST RELAXING EXPERIENCE I have ever had in buying a vehicle. The lady who arranged the financing was also very competent, helpful, and friendly. I highly recommend this business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
oil change
by 05/23/2016on
service was well handled by courteous personnel. in fact all personnel were courteous and pleasant to deal with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied
by 05/22/2016on
Had a recall on towing hitch. In & out in under a hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/22/2016on
Great customer service really enjoy my service and really quick work at a reasonable time frame
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 05/06/2016on
Services is always great,but expensive.But you get what you pay for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst Sales Experience Ever
by 04/20/2016on
Although I signed all purchase paperwork remotely and overnighted back to dealer (creating a binding fully executed contract) including a signed credit card authorization form for the deposit, since I was out of town, the dealership sold my car to somebody else the next day before I could take delivery. This dealership acted unethically at best and illegally at worst.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Inaccuracies on website and misinformation from phone call
by 04/03/2016on
BEWARE! Had been looking for awhile for a specific color combination of vehicle. Found it on their website. Called and spoke with an internet salesperson to confirm they indeed had THIS vehicle on their lot. Was excited to be told they did and would hold it until we could drive up the next morning. Drove 4 hours ONE WAY to not even meet the person we spoke with. When somebody brought the car around front for us to see, it was the WRONG color. Absolutely devestated and a complete WASTE of one whole Saturday. Will NEVER consider dealing with them in the future........ Felt like this was a bait and switch......
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
AC quit on my 2014 High Country
by 03/29/2016on
First day i took my truck in for an oil change and because the AC didnt work, Rob Kimbrell tried to get me to pay $89 for a diagnostic , when i refused he acted as if he was doing me a favor because it was close to my warranty, after waitting 4hrs for my truck i got it back only to find the the problem wasnt fixed,so i called when i got home and was told by Rob that he was sorry for not explaining that it was late and they couldnt get to it that day but he left a note that explained that i could bring it back at no charge other than the wasted time,so two days later i took it back only to find out that they would get to it sometime after lunch, mind you they only told me this after i slept in the lobby for 3hrs so i took my truck and went home the fixed it the thrid time i took it to them and to top it off i didnt need any favors, the truck was recalled for the AC the exact issue i brought it to them for, now they have seviced my truck each oil change and they never found an issue, i may never buy a chevy again but without a doubt i cant spend a dime with [non-permissible content removed] at Capitol Chevrolet
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sleazy Service Salesman
by 03/26/2016on
The failure to complete work requested, the attempt to charge me anyway, and the complete lack of communication were only topped by the service salesmen's active attempts to garner pity for his personal situation. Car was at the dealership all day, with an appointment, and they couldn't even replace air filters and wiper blades, not sure they even changed the oil I was charged for.. Oil life was not reset?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The Best Service Writer!
by 03/21/2016on
I sound like a broken record but my Service Writer Chris Kinard always greats me by my name and most importantly let's me know when my vehicle should be ready and then calls me when it is ready, usually same day of course! Most folks dread taking their car to the shop for any reason, Chris makes it painless! All Dealerships need more employees like Chris!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very pleased as usual
by 03/18/2016on
Routine service for my 2014 Tahoe went very smoothly. The online appointment process is very easy. The only difficulty is that the email reminder system is not in sync with the online appointment system. I did get several additional emails even after I had an appointment set up. Service was quick and on time. Very friendly service reps.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 02/01/2016on
Great work. Vehicle was ready when it was expected. Service advisors were excessible and easy to talk to. Car is still in top condition. I appreciate the dedication and hard work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Service!
by 07/14/2015on
My service Writer Chris Kynard, was waiting on me when I arrived, he called me as soon as they realized they would need to order a part, knowing that I needed my truck to work. He told me to come pick it up and he would call me as soon as he part arrived, which he did on Monday and scheduled me right in, then called me as soon as it was ready! Great Job Chris! Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great deal
by 07/09/2015on
Charlie Davis was my salesman. He done an awesome job. He really worked for us and made sure we got the best deal for our buck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales review
by 09/29/2014on
Perfect couldn't be any better
Service
by 09/29/2014on
Capitol Chevrolet did an excellent job. They provided me with a loaner vehicle while my truck was being serviced. They were very friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Apples to Oranges Can be Good
by 09/15/2014on
I trade vehicles every couple of years, alternating between new or used full-sized trucks and luxury cars. I have dealt with MANY dealerships. It's difficult to persuade a dealer to trade apples for apples (in estimated values). Most often, it's apples to oranges, and the buyer gets the short end. Capitol Chevrolet went the other way. I got about $1,000 less than I wanted for my trade, but the Caddy I wanted was $2,760 below book. This is the second vehicle I've bought there. The other, which didn't involve a trade, was for my daughter. Got a great deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
